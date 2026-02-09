PariPulse Mobile Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

PariPulse App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP PariPulse The PariPulse app is customer-centric for the Indian market, it can be used in Hindi and has -INR as its main currency. The app is licensed by Curacao, available for download and installation on any Android device, and all new customers can enjoy two welcome offers: for sports betting 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS. Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join PariPulse

About PariPulse App

The mobile app is available for download and installation right now on your mobile device, but if you have doubts about its compatibility with your device, check out its basic system specifications:

Current version of the application 1.6.7 PariPulse file size 50 Mb Installed client size 55 Mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçao License Welcome bonus For sport betting 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods PayTM, PhonePe , PerfectMoney, UPI, PayTM UPI, MoneyGo

With all that advantages platform PariPulse is constantly included in our ratings of the best cricket betting app, football betting app and best kabaddi live betting app.

Advantages and Disadvantages

To get to know the PariPulse mobile app better familiarize yourself with its advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages Disadvantages The minimum deposit is 83 INR Sometimes withdrawal of won funds can take up to 6 hours if the verification process has not been completed Licensed by Curaçao Two welcome bonuses: 100% up to 25,000 INR for sports and 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS for casino games Fully available in Hindi translation and INR as the main currency Intuitive navigation between sections Registration is available in 4 different forms

PariPulse App Functionality and Design

Using the PariPulse mobile app gives you many benefits and unique features, which you can explore below:

More than 2,000 casino games supplied by reliable providers;

A separate section with live games;

More than 30,000 events are available for betting each month;

High average cricket odds;

Several welcome offers: for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS;

More than 50 sports including cyber sports are available in a separate betting section;

Opportunity to bet daily on cricket during live broadcasts in high definition;

6 e-wallets that are available for making deposits and withdrawing won funds;

Minimum deposit of 83 INR;

Possibility to view match statistics in your personal cabinet, which is updated in real time;

Low weight of the application only 50 Mb;

4 available registration forms;

Technical support is available for communication around the clock;

Regular release of updated versions of the application, in which even minimal defects are corrected;

PariPulse App for Android

All Android smartphone owners can download and install the PariPulse mobile app. It allows you to place daily bets on over 30,000 live events, including cricket matches, play over 2,000 casino games, make deposits and take part in bonus and promotional offers. Using the PariPulse mobile app literally gives you one-click access to all the features of the platform, as well as giving you some extra ones, for example, you'll be able to connect the push notifications feature. The app takes up virtually no memory space on your device, it can be used entirely in Hindi and it's all completely free, and the only thing you'll need for it to work properly is to install updates.

System Requirements for Android

The PariPulse app is perfectly compatible with any Android device, as you can see from its main system specifications:

Version for downloading All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions The size of apk file 55 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The PariPulse app works perfectly with any Android device and has already been tested by many players. Below is a list of devices on which the PariPulsea mobile app works flawlessly:

Samsung Galaxy S21.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro.

Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Google Pixel 6.

Huawei P40 Pro.

Sony Xperia 1 III.

Motorola Edge+.

Realme GT.

Vivo X60 Pro.

Download PariPulse APK for Android

Downloading and installing the PariPulse mobile app will not take you much time or trouble if you use the step-by-step instructions below:

Allow download and installation. Go to the system settings of your Android device and allow downloading and installing files from third-party sources;

Open PariPulse. In any browser you are comfortable using, find and open the official PariPuse page. Find the apk file of the app. Scroll down to the bottom of the PariPulse lobby and look for the "Mobile App" section; Start downloading the apk file. Find and click on "Android" button and start downloading apk file of PariPulse mobile app, wait until it completes downloading. Install the PariPulse application. Click on the downloaded apk file of the PariPulse application and start the installation process, at the end of which, the icon of the mobile application will become available on the home screen of your Android device.

PariPulse App for iOS

As of today, it is not available to download and install the PariPulse mobile app on devices that run on the iOS operating system, as the version is under active development. Therefore, temporarily all players from India can use the adaptive mobile version, which is perfectly compatible with any, even older iOS devices. Mobile version is available in any browser you feel comfortable using, so you can have access to all gambling entertainment literally in one click, it retains all the functionality and at the same time does not take up any space in the memory of your device and always open in updated versions.

System Requirements for iOS

The mobile version as well as the future mobile application of PariPulse is perfectly compatible with any type of device that runs on the iOS operating system and all the main features are available below:

Version for download All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions PariPulse app size 50 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

The mobile version of PariPulse has already been tested by thousands of players from India and you can rest assured that it will also work flawlessly on your device - all you need is a stable internet connection. Below is the list of devices on which both the mobile app and the mobile version work perfectly:

iPhone 4;

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air etc.

Download PariPulse App for iOS

So that you don't have any difficulties with how to start using the mobile version of PariPulse on your iOS device, a universal step-by-step instruction is available below:

Open PariPulse.Open the official PariPulse page in Safari browser or any other browser you are comfortable using; Find the "Useful" section.At the bottom of the page, select the "Mobile Version" button and click on it; Refresh the page.Once you click on the mobile version button, the page may automatically start refreshing and then open in the format you want; Add PariPulse to your home screen.In the middle of your iOS screen, tap on the special button in the middle and the access menu will open in front of you, find "Home screen" in it and tap on that button. Enter a name for the icon and add it to your desktop and then it will be ready to use.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Like any other mobile app, PariPulse needs to be updated periodically in order for it to work correctly. It won't take you long to update the app, however, you will be able to utilize all of its new features and new versions are more likely to remove various bugs and flaws. Installing updates for the PariPulse app is extremely important and below you can learn how to do it correctly:

Connect notifications.If you want to be always informed about new versions of the PariPulse app, activate push notifications; Log in to your personal account. As soon as information about the release of an updated version of the PariPulse app arrives on your device, go to your personal cabinet settings and click on the "Install new version" button; Download the new apk file of the app. Start downloading the apk file of the updated version of the Paripulse app and wait for it to complete; Uninstall the old version. Before installing a new version of the PariPulse app, uninstall the previous version, otherwise the installation may not work properly; Wait for the apk file to download.After downloading the apk file of the updated version, start its installation process; Sign in to your account.Once the app has been updated and is available again on your device's home screen, open it and log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password;

How to Register in a PariPulse App?

The PariPulse mobile app offers all the same features as the official page, so you will absolutely be able to create your personal gaming account in it. You can do this by going through the full registration process, which is available to all Indian players who have reached the age of 18, and how to go about it on the mobile app is explained in the instructions below:

Open PariPulse.Once you have downloaded and installed the PariPulse mobile app, open it by tapping the icon on the home screen of your device; Start registration.In the upper right corner find and click on the red "Register" button, you will be presented with 4 available registration forms: phone, email, social media and one click. Choose one of them and click on it. Fill in the registration form.After selecting the registration form, you will be presented with the corresponding blank fields, which must be filled in with valid contact information; Complete the registration process.After you have filled out the registration form check that everything has been entered correctly, if desired, activate a promo code and participate in one of the welcome offers. Complete the registration process.

Login to the PariPulse App

If you already have a personal gaming account on the PariPulse gaming platform, you can easily log into it via the mobile app. To log into your account in a couple of clicks, use the instructions below:

Open PariPulse.Download and install the PariPulse mobile app on your mobile device and by clicking on its icon, open the app. Log in to your account. In the upper right corner you will see a Login button", find it and click it. Fill in the login form. A special form to log in to your account will open in front of you, enter your username and password; Log in to your account. Check the entered data, then log in to your personal game account.

How to Get a Bonus in PariPulse App?

In the PariPulse mobile app, a separate section contains all the current bonus and promotional offers that you can participate in on a daily basis. Right there you will also be able to familiarize yourself with all the activation and wagering provisions, so that you can really benefit from the bonus offer. Below we have explained how to activate any of the bonus offers in the PariPulse mobile app:

Open the PariPulse mobile app; Log in to your account using your username and password or go through the registration process; Go to the section of bonus and promotional offers; Familiarize yourself with all of them and click on the one you like; Familiarize yourself with the activation and wagering terms and conditions and fulfill all the necessary requirements; Click on the "Activate" button and wait for the bonus funds to be credited to your game balance;

Welcome Bonus

For all new users, there are several welcome offers available in the PariPulse mobile app that can automatically make your winnings from sports betting and casino games even more profitable. They are available for activation to all users who have completed the registration process and fulfilled all the conditions, the main ones of which you can familiarize yourself with in the table below:

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Sports betting 100% up to 25,000 INR -Only new clients can receive the bonus offer -This bonus is available only once after making the first deposit -The minimum deposit should be 75 INR -Bonus funds are automatically credited to the game balance -User's phone number or e-mail address must be confirmed Casino 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS -Mandatory registration process -It is necessary to confirm your personal details and phone number -Minimum deposit for activation is 870 INR; -Participation can be activated only once after making a deposit. -Participation in this offer is allowed only once

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Any bonus offers in the PariPulse mobile app have certain requirements not only for activation but also for wagering, you can familiarize yourself with them directly in the section where they are all collected. Below we have described the requirements that are important to consider if you activate one of the two welcome bonus offers:

Activation of one of the welcome bonus offers is available only once and only immediately after the registration process in the PariPulse mobile app;

To activate a welcome bonus for sports betting, a deposit of at least 75 INR is required, and for a welcome package for casino games, a deposit of at least 870 INR is required;

It is not allowed to combine welcome bonuses with other bonus offers;

For a welcome package in the direction of casino games, you must wager x35 within 7 days of activation;

To wagering the welcome bonus for sports betting, you must make express bets with at least 3 sporting events within 30 days of going through the registration process;

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

In PariPulse mobile application all registered users can participate not only in welcome offers, but also in other bonus and promotional offers, which for your convenience are presented in a separate section, which can be accessed directly in the lobby of the application. Below you can learn about the most favorable ones and activate participation in them right now:

Bonus Thursday

In addition to the first deposit bonus, a re-deposit bonus is also available on the PariPulse app. In order to participate in this bonus you will need to make a deposit of at least 92 INR on Thursday of each week and receive 100% up to 9121 INR. The re-deposit bonus can be wagered within 24 hours of receiving it on your game balance with a wager of x3.

Bonus Express of the Day

Every day in the PariPulse mobile app users can bet on a wide variety of sporting events, and in-app betting can bring you special benefits. The most popular and reliable ones are combined into several Live and Line expresses, choose one of them and if after the event has passed and these expresses win PariPulse will increase their odds by 10%.

Bonus for unsuccessful betting session

If your sports bets have not been winning lately, but you are still willing to continue your betting journey, the PariPulse app will support you. For an unsuccessful series of 20 bets you can get up to 42,000 INR and continue registering your bets with the bonus funds.

Rebate Bonus

If you place daily bets while watching live HD broadcasts on the PariPulse app, and there are over 30,000 of them available each month, you can qualify for a special discount in the form of the Rebate Bonus offer. The weekly discount is 0.3% of the total amount of bets placed in the previous week. The maximum discount amount available to all bettors is 83519 INR.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the PariPulse App?

If you are looking for an app that gives you access to daily cricket betting, then you have found it and that is the PariPulse mobile app. All regional and tournament cricket matches are organized in a separate section for your maximum convenience and not only the highest odds but also daily live streaming, and how to start betting on cricket in the PariPulse app is explained below:

Open the PariPulse mobile app on your mobile device; Complete the registration process or log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Make a deposit using one of the available payment methods; Activate the welcome offer for cricket betting 100% up to 25,000 INR; Go to the sports betting section and search for cricket; Select one of the cricket matches available for betting and click on it; Specify the market and bet type, preferred odds and specify the amount you want to bet; Check all data and wait for your bet to be calculated and registered;

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Cricket is the most sought after sport for betting in India, which is why on the PariPulse mobile app you will find a wide variety of not only regional but also tournament matches that are available for live betting at high odds, and you can also watch live streaming of such matches from the series right in the app:

IPL;

Hundred;

BPL;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Regardless of the fact that the main focus of the PariPulse mobile app is on cricket betting, other sports are also available daily to register your bets. Over 45 sports are compiled in a separate section for your ultimate convenience and you will be able to choose daily from over 30,000 matches available for betting with the highest odds and a variety of markets and bet types. Below you can familiarize yourself with the most popular sports that are available on the PariPulse mobile app:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Soccer;

Table tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Water polo;

Golf;

Horse racing;

Hockey;

Cybersports;

Baseball;

Thai boxing;

MMA;

Boxing;

Wrestling;

Breakdancing;

Billiards;

Water polo;

Fist fights;

Motorcycle racingi;

Bet Types at PariPulse App

To make the betting process not only as comfortable as possible, but also profitable in the mobile application РariPulse is available not only a variety of betting markets, but also types, some of which we have told you more about below:

Single. This type of bet is the most common and of course available on the PariPulse app, all you need to do using this type of bet is to bet on the outcome of your chosen match. Your registered single bet will only be considered a winning bet if you correctly predict the outcome of the selected betting event.

Parlay. This type of betting is better not to use if you do not want to take unnecessary risks, as parlay implies that all the profit from the last winning bet, put on the next one.

System. This type of betting involves a higher risk, but this is compensated by larger winnings. The betting system includes at least 3 extras, and if the whole system wins you can get quite a large profit.

Betting Options in PariPulse App

In order to make betting on sports and casino games not only comfortable but also profitable for the user, the PariPulse app offers various features that will make the betting process truly unique. At the bottom you will find basic information about each of them, and you will be able to choose the features that suit you best:

IPL Betting

The IPL is one of the most important cricket tournaments that takes place in India every year for several months. During this time, more than 74 matches can be played, each of which you can bet on with the most favorable odds, as well as choose from a variety of markets and types of bets. In addition, it is recommended to bet on the matches of the IPL series in live mode during the live broadcasts, and for your convenience there is a separate section where all IPL matches are collected.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is available for almost all sporting events that are available for betting on the ParipPulse mobile app. Watching live streams allows you to make more informed decisions on how your chosen betting event will end.

Online Casino Games

Casino games are collected in a separate section of the PariPulse mobile app and are categorized for your convenience. You can enjoy a pleasant gaming atmosphere, clear controls, modern graphics and design in more than 2000 games, which are collected in the library of the application.

Live Casino

Live Casino is suitable for those who are interested in the atmosphere of excitement and full immersion in the gaming process. All games in the Live Casino section are supplied by reliable providers, and you will be able to follow the gaming process thanks to live broadcasts from special game rooms. You will also have a real professional dealer and other real users at the gaming table with you throughout the game.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket is a volatile sport and sometimes it is very difficult to place bets on it before a match, however, you can not only watch live coverage of all cricket matches in the app, but you can also place your bets during the match in live mode, which greatly increases your chances of winning.

Esports Betting

Cybersports betting is extremely popular in India and the PariPulse mobile app has a separate section where you can bet on games like Dota 2, Legue of Legends, Rainbow Six, Valorant, King of Glory, StarCraft 2. And not only daily matches are available, but also various tournaments that you can follow in real time.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is no less popular than Live betting and there are always higher odds available on the PariPulse mobile app. To make a winning pre-match bet you need to really understand the sport and be able to predict.

Lucrative Offers

In the PariPulse app you will be able to find out in one click about all available bonus and promotional offers, which can make not only the process of betting, but also sports betting profitable. All of them are collected in a separate section and right in it you will be able to familiarize yourself with the current terms and conditions.

Multi-Betting

The PariPulse mobile app also offers daily multi-betting, which is extremely beneficial for Indian users. Multi-betting allows you to register multiple single bets or create multiple spreads in one click, which in turn increases the odds and your potential winnings.

Live Match Statistics

If you want to analyze the progress of your bets and make only winning bets in the future, the PariPulse mobile app allows you to track your betting history. The betting history is updated in real time in the app and is available literally in one click.

PariPulse Casino App

For those users who care not only about betting but also about playing casino games are in luck, as you can download and install Casino PariPulse App right now. In it you can easily have access to more than 2000 casino games from top and reliable providers, enjoy themed and classic slots, smooth graphics, modern gameplay and intuitive controls. In Casino PariPulse App you can always find your favorite game, and how to cope with the installation process on Androd devices is described in the instructions below:

Open the official PariPulse page in whichever browser you feel comfortable using; At the bottom of the lobby, find and open the "Mobile App" section; In the new page, select the Casino PariPulse App Apk file and start downloading it; Wait for it to finish, click on the selected file and start the installation process;

Once the installation is complete, the Casino PariPulse App icon will appear on your mobile device and you can start using it to play casino games on a daily basis.

Casino Games in the PariPulse App

The game library at PariPulse mobile app is literally limitless and every day new casino games appear on it and today it already has more than 2000 casino games that will surprise you and you are guaranteed to win in them, as the total RTP percentage of all casino games at PariPulse mobile app is 98.8%. Below you can check out some of the popular categories of casino games that are already available right now on the PariPulse mobile app:

Popular Games;

Slots;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

3D Slots;

Roulette;

Jackpot games;

Bingo;

Buy Bonus;

Cascade;

Megaways;

New;

PariPulse Mobile Version (Website)

If for some reason you are unable to download and install the PariPulse mobile app, but want to have one-click access to all the gambling entertainment on the platform, then you can start using the mobile version. The mobile version of PariPulse is adaptive and is compatible with any type of device that runs on Android and iOS operating systems. The mobile version has a completely identical design to the official page, so you can easily navigate it and have one-click access to the sports betting and casino games sections. The mobile version retains all the basic functionality, so you won't notice any difference between using it, and its main advantage is that it doesn't need to be updated - it always runs in the current version and a separate PariPulse icon on your mobile device is also available.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the PariPulse Website

Since the mobile version is perfectly compatible with all types of Android and iOs devices and can be easily adapted to the size of your screen - this means only one thing, you can use it even on the oldest models of smartphones. To leave you in no doubt about this, all of its current system specifications are available below:

Android Version 6.0 or higher iOS Version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

If you can't make a final decision whether to start using the mobile version or the PariPulse mobile app, we have compared both categories below and now it will be easier for you to decide which variation suits you better:

PariPulse Mobile App PariPulse Mobile Website Takes up some space in the device memory Does not take up any memory space Requires regular installation of updated versions Automatically always opens in the updated version Push notifications are available You can find out about all news and new bonus offers only through special mailings Never freezes even with a weak Internet connection Can sometimes work intermittently in case of unstable internet connection

Payment Methods at the App

In PariPulse mobile application you can make daily deposits and withdraw your winnings using about 6 e-wallets, which are available as payment methods. Any transactions are instant and you can use INR as the main currency. In the table below you can learn more about the limits, fees and payment methods in the PariPulse mobile app:

Deposit methods Withdrawal methods Min deposit Max deposit Withdrawal time Fees PayTM PayTM 500 50000 10 minutes Free PhonePe PhonePe 500 50000 10 minutes Free PerfectMoney PerfectMoney 83 35376 10 minutes Free UPI UPI 500 45358 10 minutes Free PayTM UPI PayTM UPI 500 50000 10 minutes Free MoneyGo MoneyGo 83 50000 10 minutes Free

How to Make a Deposit?

To make sure you don't have any difficulties while making a deposit in the PariPulse mobile app, below you can find a universal step-by-step instruction that is suitable for any of the available payment methods:

Open the PariPulse mobile app; Go through the registration process or log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Go to the "Payments" section and open the deposit tab; Choose one of the available payment methods and click on it; Enter the amount to be deposited, select the currency and specify the account details for debiting the selected amount; Verify all the details and confirm the transaction;

In a few moments, the deposited amount will appear on your game balance in the PariPulse app and you will be able to start your gaming journey.

Customer Support Service on the PariPulse Mobile App

The PariPulse mobile app will always provide you with expert help in case you have any questions or problems that you are unable to solve on your own. Communication with the support team is available in Hindi and around the clock, whichever of the available methods listed below you choose:

The ways to contact Details General questions info@paripulse.com Technical support support-en@paripulse.com Security Service security@paripulse.com Complaints and suggestions complaints@paripulse.com Data Protection dpo@paripulse.com

You can also contact technical support in the PariPulse app via live chat and feedback form. You will get answers to your questions with a detailed description of how to solve the problem within 2 minutes from the moment you contact us.

Conclusion About the PariPulse App by SportsCafe

After we, the SporstCafe team, analyzed all aspects of the mobile app and mobile version of PariPulse, we could come to a common and logical conclusion - it is indeed the best for betting on over 30,000 live cricket matches and other sports on a daily basis, as well as for spending time playing over 2,000 casino games, including a variety of slots. The app also offers instant deposits and withdrawals using 6 e-wallets, INR as the main currency, and the entire app is translated into Hindi. The application and mobile version of PariPulse are licensed by Curacao, and also waiting for new customers offering two welcome bonuses: for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 130,302 INR + 150 freespins, which are available for activation immediately after the registration process.

The Most Common Questions about the PariPulse App (FAQ)

The PariPulse gaming platform is comprehensive and you will be able to find any gambling entertainment on it, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Perhaps the answer to your question is already available below and you can settle it before you start betting and playing casino games with PariPulse:

Does PariPulse Have a Mobile App for Android and iOS?

Today all owners of Android devices can download and install the PariPulse mobile app, the iOS version of the app is under active development and temporarily there is an opportunity to use no less functional mobile version.

What Bonuses Does PariPulse Offer?

PariPulse is happy to welcome all new customers with several welcome bonuses: for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 130,302 INR + 150 freespins. But also on PariPulse and all regular players can visit the section where bonus and promotional offers are collected and activate participation in one of the following: Bonus Thursday, Bonus Express of the Day, Bonus for a session of unsuccessful bets, Rebate Bonus.

How Long Does It Take to Withdraw Winnings on PariPulse?

It is difficult to give an exact answer to this question, as much depends on which of the payment methods available at PariPulse you have chosen to withdraw your winnings. If you have passed the verification process, the withdrawal of funds will be instant, and if not - the average time of withdrawal of won funds at PariPulse is from 5 to 10 minutes.

Is PariPulse a Licensed Platform?

Yes, the Pari Pulse gaming platform is a licensed gaming platform, which means that all gambling on it is safe and legal throughout India. Both the app, the mobile version and the official PariPulse page, operate under the Curacao gambling license.