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About W88 App
The software is a versatile platform that combines multiple gaming options into one convenient application. Designed specifically for users in India, this app provides access to live casino games, sports betting, slots, various games, and lottery opportunities, all within a single interface. Below is an overview of what the w88 app is, its key details, information and features.
Feature
Details
Current Version of the Application
2.8.49
APK Filesize
50 MB
Installed Client Size
150 MB
Supported Operating Systems
iOS / Android
Cost of Loading
Free
License
Pacgor
Welcome Bonus
200% up to 15,000 INR
Hindi Language Support
Yes
Deposit / Withdrawal Methods
eCoPayz, AstroPay, UPI
The brand W88 has already gained a good reputation and can easly shows among ours top
best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and best pro kabaddi 2025 betting app. Advantages and Disadvantages
The application provides a range of mobile features, offering various advantages and disadvantages. Here’s a detailed overview of what you can expect from the app:
Advantages
Disadvantages
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Adds an extra layer of security for safer access to your account.
21+ Only: The app is restricted to users who are 21 years of age or older.
Biometrics Login: Allows for quick and secure access using fingerprint or facial recognition.
Hindi Interface: Provides a language option for Hindi-speaking users, making navigation easier.
Different Versions of the Application: Includes a Progressive Web App (PWA), a dedicated Casino app, and an APK for Android users, designed to meet various needs.
Special Notifications: Keeps you updated with real-time alerts and important information.
Customer Support in Multiple Languages: Offers assistance in Hindi and other languages to accommodate a diverse user base.
Dark and Light Themes: Provides options to switch between dark and light modes for personalized viewing comfort.
This table offers a comprehensive look at the app's features, highlighting its advantages and disadvantages to help users make informed decisions.
W88 App Functionality and Design
The application offers a comprehensive mobile platform designed to meet a variety of gaming and betting needs. It provides a range of features that make it easy to access and manage your activities. Here’s a summary of what the application includes:
Live Sports Betting: Place bets on various sports events with real-time updates.
Live Casino Games: Play live dealer games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
Slot Games: Enjoy a diverse selection of slot machines with different themes.
Online Games: Access a range of online games for different preferences.
Lottery: Enter lottery games with the chance to win prizes.
Push Notifications: Receive notifications about bets, games, and promotions.
Multilingual Support: Use the app in multiple languages, including Hindi.
Secure Transactions: Make deposits and withdrawals using secure payment methods.
Intuitive Interface: Navigate the app with a straightforward and easy-to-use design.
W88 App for Android
The W88 app for Android provides a comprehensive mobile solution for users interested in betting and gaming. This application allows access to a range of features, including sports betting and casino games, optimized for Android devices. You can download the dedicated APK file directly from the W88 website, which ensures a secure installation process. The app is designed to deliver reliable functionality and ease of use for all users.
System Requirements for Android
To use the app for Android, ensure your device meets the following low system requirements for optimal performance. The app is compatible with a range of Android devices, but meeting these specifications will help ensure a smooth experience.
Requirement
Details
Operating System
Android 10.0 or higher
RAM
Minimum 2 GB
Storage
At least 150 MB available
Supported Android Devices
The app for Android has been tested and operates smoothly on a variety of popular devices available in India. It works well with both newer and older models, ensuring broad compatibility for users. Here are some examples of devices where the app performs efficiently:
Samsung Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5
Motorola Edge+
Google Pixel 5
Xiaomi Mi 11
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro+
Realme GT
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel
While these devices have been confirmed to run the app without issues, it is likely that other Android devices meeting the system requirements will also be compatible.
Download W88 APK for Android
To download the W88 APK for Android, follow these simple steps. This step-by-step guide will help you navigate the APK download and installation process efficiently.
Find the App Section on the Homepage: Go to the website and locate the section dedicated to the app. This is usually found on the homepage or in the app/download area.
Choose the Version You Wish: Select the appropriate APK version you want to download. Ensure it is compatible with your Android device.
Enable Unknown Sources: Before you can install the APK, you need to enable installations from unknown sources in your device settings. This allows the installation of apps from outside the Google Play Store.
Download the APK: Click on the download link to start the APK download. The file will be saved to your device’s storage.
Install the APK: Once the download is complete, open the APK file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.
Sign Up and Use: After the installation process, open the app, sign up or log in, and start exploring its features.
These easy steps ensure a smooth installation on your Android device.
W88 App for iOS
The W88 app for iOS allows users to conveniently access a wide range of features directly from their iPhones and iPads. This application is designed to offer smooth functionality for both sports betting and casino games, making it easy to place bets and enjoy games on the go. A dedicated iOS app is available for download directly from the website. By downloading this app, you can enjoy the full suite of W88's services, ensuring that you have access to live sports, slots, and other gaming options right at your fingertips.
System Requirements for iOS
To use the W88 app on your iOS device, make sure your device meets the following requirements for optimal performance. The app is compatible with various iOS devices, both recent and older models.
Requirement
Details
Operating System
iOS 10.0 or later
RAM
2 GB
Storage Space
Minimum of 150 MB free space
Meeting these low specifications will ensure you can use the app effectively on your iOS devices.
Supported iOS Devices
The W88 app has been tested on a variety of available iOS devices to ensure it operates smoothly well across different models. It is compatible with both the latest versions and older models, including:
iPhone 15
iPhone 14
iPhone 13
iPhone 12
iPhone SE
iPhone 11
iPod Touch
iPad Pro
iPad Air
iPad Mini
You can download the dedicated iOS app directly from the W88 website.
Download W88 App for iOS
The software offers a convenient way to place bets on your iPhone or iPad. Follow this instruction for a smooth W88 bet app download and installation process.
Find the App Section: Visit the website and navigate to the iOS app section.
Choose iOS Version: Select the appropriate version of the app for your iPhone or iPad.
Use QR Code or Link: Utilize the provided QR code or click the download link to initiate the app download.
Follow the easy steps outlined in the installation guide to complete the process.
How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?
Updating your mobile app is essential for accessing the newest features, improvements, and security updates. For iOS users, updates are usually handled automatically, so you don’t need to take additional steps. Android users will need to update manually to ensure they have the latest version. Following the correct update procedure helps maintain app stability and performance.
Check for Updates: Visit the website to confirm if a new version of the app is available.
Delete Old Version: Uninstall the current version of the app from your Android device.
Find New APK: Download the latest APK file from the website.
Install New Version: Open the downloaded APK file and follow the installation instructions.
Verify Installation: Check that the app is properly installed and functioning correctly.
Regular updates help fix bugs, improve performance, and introduce new functionalities, ensuring the app runs smoothly and securely.
How to Register in a W88 App?
Registering for an account is simple, but new customers must be at least 21 years old to sign up. Follow these steps to create your account through the app.
Find and Click the Join Button: On the homepage of the W88 app, find and tap the red "Join" button to start the registration process.
Enter Username and Password: Create a username and set a password for your new account to secure your login details.
Select Currency and Account Type: Choose your preferred currency and decide whether you want a Normal or USDT account.
Provide Personal Information: Input your full name, email address, and mobile number to complete your account details.
Add Affiliate ID (Optional): If you have an Affiliate ID, enter it where prompted; otherwise, you can leave this field blank.
Complete Registration: Click the "Join" button to finish the sign up process.
Follow the confirmation instructions sent to your email to activate your account and login.
Login to the W88 App
Accessing your account through the app is straightforward. Follow these steps to log in and start using your account.
Find the Login Button: Locate the blue "Login" button on the app's homepage and tap on it.
Enter Your Username: Input your registered username in the designated field.
Enter Your Password: Type in your password to proceed with the login process.
Press the Login Button: Tap the blue "Login" button to access your account and begin using the app.
How to Get a Bonus in W88 App?
Claiming a bonus on the mobile app is a simple process that rewards new users for joining. Follow these steps to receive your welcome offer and start with extra benefits.
Download and Install the App: Ensure you have the app installed on your mobile device.
Register an Account: Complete the registration process by providing the required details as a new user.
Make Your First Deposit: Deposit the required amount to qualify for the first deposit bonus.
Claim Your Bonus: Follow the in-app instructions to claim your registration bonus or sign up offer.
New players can use the bonus to explore the available games and betting options.
Welcome Bonus
The app offers attractive first bonuses for new users, including a substantial bonus for your first deposit. Note that only one account per user is eligible for this welcome offer.
Type of Welcome Bonus
Size of Bonus
Conditions
Exchange Welcome Bonus
200% up to ₹15,000
Minimum deposit ₹500. Use Promotion Code: EXCG200. Bonus must be rolled over 10 times.
Esports Welcome Bonus
100% up to ₹4,100
Minimum deposit ₹166. Early cash outs and certain bets do not count towards rollover. Bonus must be rolled over at least once within 30 days.
Casino Welcome Bonus
[w88_casino_bonus
Minimum deposit ₹500. Use Promotion Code: INR200CLUBW or INR200EZG for different clubs. Rollover requirement of 15 times.
Sports Welcome Bonus
200% up to 15,000 INR
Minimum deposit ₹500. Use Promotion Code: INR200SABASB or INR200BTISB for different sports wallets. Rollover requirement of 15 times.
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
To fully access the benefits of the welcome bonus, certain wagering conditions must be met. These requirements ensure that the bonus is used properly and helps prevent any misuse.
Wagering Requirement: You must bet a specific amount of times the bonus before you can withdraw it. For example, some bonuses may require a rollover of 10 or 15 times.
Game Contribution: Different games contribute differently towards meeting the wagering requirement. Verify which games are included in the terms.
Timeframe: The bonus must be used within a set period. Make sure to complete the wagering requirements within this timeframe to avoid losing the bonus.
Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit is needed to qualify for the bonus. This amount varies depending on the bonus type.
Promotion Codes: Enter the required promotion codes during registration or deposit to activate the bonus.
Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App
The platform provides a variety of bonuses and promotions beyond the initial welcome offers, giving you multiple opportunities to enhance your gaming experience with both regular and special rewards.
Daily Reload Bonus
Take advantage of a 10% Daily Reload Bonus to boost your daily gameplay. To qualify, you need to make a deposit each day and use the specific reload codes for your deposit. This bonus offers up to 3,750 INR and requires a 10x rollover. Different codes apply depending on the product, such as SABARB10 for SABA or BTISRB10 for BTi.
Free Bet
Members can receive a 250 INR Free Bet by completing the verification of their profile details. This offer is open to all users who have verified their mobile number, email, bank account, and PAN number. Once the profile is fully verified, the 250 INR free bet becomes available after making a minimum deposit of 500 INR and a withdrawal of at least 750 INR. This bonus is subject to a 1x rollover requirement.
JILI Free Spin Giveaway
Boost your playtime with Free Spins on JILI slots. New members can get free spins on popular games such as Super Ace, Golden Empire, and Charge Buffalo. By making a minimum deposit of 300 INR, you can receive a gift code for free spins, which come with a 1x rollover requirement.
Rebate
Enjoy up to 1% Instant Cash Rebate on slot games. This promotion is available to all active members using registered currencies like RMB, USD, and others. The rebate rate depends on your membership tier, ranging from 0.2% for normal and VIP Blue tiers to 1% for VIP Diamond. No rollover requirement is needed for this rebate.
How to Bet on Cricket Using the W88 App?
Placing a bet on cricket using the W88 app is simple. The app’s design ensures you can easily navigate through the betting options and place your wagers effectively. Here’s a step-by-step guide to betting on cricket:
Open the W88 App: Launch the app on your mobile device by tapping the app icon.
Go to the Sports Section: Navigate to the sports section from the app's main menu to access various sports betting options.
Select Cricket: Choose cricket from the list of sports. This will display available cricket matches and betting markets.
Choose the Match: Browse through the list of ongoing or upcoming cricket matches and select the one you wish to bet on.
Place Your Bet: Enter your stake amount and select your bet type (e.g., match winner, top batsman).
Confirm your bet to finalize the transaction.
Which Cricket Could I Bet on?
The W88 app provides a wide range of cricket betting opportunities. You can place bets on various formats and competitions, including both local and international events. Here’s what you can bet on:
Online Cricket Matches
Live Cricket Betting
Virtual Cricket
Indian Premier League (IPL)
Local Championships and Competitions
International Championships
Indian Teams and Leagues
International Teams and Leagues
With such a broad selection, you can enjoy diverse betting options and follow the cricket action from around the world.
Other Available Sports for Betting
In addition to cricket, the W88 app offers a diverse range of sports for betting. You can explore numerous betting opportunities across various sports, including both popular and niche options. Here are some of the following sports you can bet on:
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Volleyball
Baseball
Hockey
Table Tennis
Rugby
Boxing
MMA
This list highlights some of the main sports available, but there are many more niche sports and other betting options to explore.
Bet Types at W88 App
When placing bets through the app, you have several options to choose from, each offering different ways to wager and potential outcomes. Understanding these bet types can help you refine your strategy and increase your chances of success. Here’s a look at some of the primary bet types available:
Single: A single bet involves placing a wager on one outcome. If your selection wins, you receive the payout based on the odds; if it loses, you forfeit the stake.
Parlay: A parlay bet combines multiple single bets into one. All selections must win for the bet to be successful, but it offers higher potential payouts compared to single bets.
System: A system bet allows you to place multiple bets across different selections, offering a way to win even if not all picks are successful. This type of bet includes various combinations and can provide more flexibility than traditional bets.
Betting Options in W88 App
The app presents a broad range of betting options and features for sports and casino games. Users can place bets on various sports, including cricket, football, and basketball, with options for live betting and detailed statistics. The app also includes different types of bets to suit different strategies. For casino lovers, the W88 app offers a variety of games such as slots and table games, making it a versatile platform for all types of betting.
Live Streaming
The software offers live streaming of various sports events, so you can watch games and matches in real time directly through the app. This feature helps you stay updated on live action and make better-informed bets based on what you see.
Push Notifications
Push notifications in the app alert you to the latest odds, match results, and special promotions. This feature keeps you informed of important updates and opportunities, ensuring you stay engaged with your betting activities.
Online Casino Games
The app provides a wide selection of online casino games, allowing users to enjoy various gaming options directly from their mobile devices. The app includes:
Slots: A range of slot games with various themes and features.
Table Games: Classic games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
Live Casino: Real-time games with live dealers for an authentic casino experience.
Lottery: Opportunities to participate in lottery draws for potential wins.
These options offer a variety of ways to play and win, making the app a versatile platform for casino gaming.
Live Casino
There is a great range of live dealer games accessible directly from your mobile device without needing any downloads. Members can enjoy popular games such as:
Baccarat
Blackjack
Dragon/Tiger
Roulette
Sic Bo
These games come with multiple betting options and high cash rebate opportunities. Additionally, the app features various slots and casino games with no download required, including slots machines, Blackjack, Casino Hold’em, and video poker. This setup allows players to participate in slots tournaments and win significant prizes, all from their mobile devices.
Cash-Out
The app provides a convenient Cash-Out feature that allows users to withdraw their funds quickly and easily. This option is available for various betting activities, giving players the flexibility to manage their bets and access their winnings with minimal hassle.
Live Cricket Betting
Indian customers can enjoy live cricket betting on the app, where they can place bets on ongoing matches in real time. The app offers a range of betting options and live updates, allowing you to make informed decisions as the game progresses. You can easily follow the action and adjust your bets based on the latest developments.
Esports Betting
The software provides a range of options for esports betting, allowing you to place wagers on popular games and tournaments. With real-time updates and a variety of betting markets, you can follow the action closely and make informed bets on games like Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2 or other games like Blizzard’s options: Warcraft 3, Starcraft 2, Overwatch 2. The app ensures you stay engaged with the latest developments in the esports world.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
There is also the option for virtual betting on the W88 app, offering an engaging alternative to live sports. You can place bets on virtual sports events, including virtual cricket, which simulate real-life matches with random outcomes. This feature allows you to enjoy the excitement of betting with frequent game simulations and instant results.
Pre-Match Betting
Pre-match betting on the app enables you to place bets on sporting events before they begin. This option lets you analyze teams and odds in advance, giving you the opportunity to make informed wagers based on upcoming matchups. It helps you secure better odds and plan your bets ahead of the event.
Lucrative Offers
There are a variety of appealing offers to improve your betting process. These include different promotions, bonuses, and incentives designed to maximize your betting potential. By taking advantage of these deals, you can improve your betting strategy and increase your overall winnings.
Multi-Betting
The application also provides multi-betting options, letting you place several bets within a single slip. This feature enables you to combine different bets, which can potentially boost your overall payout if all bets are successful. It's an effective way to expand your betting choices and increase your chances of winning.
Live Match Statistics
The platform provides live match statistics to assist you in making informed betting choices. This feature delivers real-time updates on important game metrics, helping you monitor performance and adjust your bets as needed. With access to current stats, you can refine your betting strategies.
W88 Casino App
The W88 Casino app is designed specifically for poker enthusiasts, offering a focused platform for playing various poker games. This dedicated app provides a range of poker options, including classic and innovative variants, all optimized for mobile play.
Find the App Section: Go to the website and locate the section for the casino app.
Enable Sources: Adjust your Android device settings to permit installations from unknown sources.
Download the APK: Click on the download link for the casino APK provided on the website.
Install the App: Open the downloaded APK file and follow the instructions to install the app.
Open the casino app, log in with your account, and start playing poker.
Casino Games in the W88 App
The W88 casino app is designed specifically for poker, featuring a range of poker games optimized for mobile play. Here are some key poker variants available for gambling fans:
Casino Hold'em: This poker variant offers a unique casino-style twist on traditional Texas Hold'em, adding extra excitement to the gameplay.
Triple Card Poker: Experience this fast-paced game where you aim to create the best three-card hand to win.
Caribbean Stud Poker: Try your luck with this popular casino game where you play against the dealer for big payouts.
Extreme Texas Hold'em: A high-stakes version of Texas Hold'em with enhanced features and increased potential rewards.
The app provides a dedicated space for poker fans to enjoy a range of online casino games and take part in both real money and practice play.
W88 Mobile Version (Website)
The W88 app provides a convenient way to access all your betting options through its mobile site or website. Whether you're on an Android or iOS device, or even a KaiOS device, you can place bets through the app and manage your account effortlessly. The mobile site is designed to work well on both mobile phones and other devices, offering an easy and efficient way to engage with games and sports.
System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the W88 Website
To ensure the best experience while using the mobile site, make sure your device meets the following system requirements. These requirements will help you avoid issues like slow performance or connectivity problems.
Device/Platform
Minimum Requirements
Recommended Requirements
Android
Android 10.0 or higher
Android 10.0 or higher
Modern browser (Chrome, Firefox)
Latest version of Chrome or Firefox
iOS
iOS 10 or higher
iOS 15 or higher
Safari browser
Latest version of Safari
KaiOS
KaiOS 2.5 or higher
Latest version of KaiOS
Built-in browser
Up-to-date built-in browser
Meeting these requirements ensures a smooth and effective use of the mobile site on your device.
Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website
Choosing between the mobile app and the mobile website depends on your preferences and needs. Each option offers distinct features and performance aspects. Here’s a comparison with advantages and disadvantages to help you decide which one suits you best.
Feature
W88 Mobile App
W88 Mobile Website
Performance
Typically faster and smoother
May be slower compared to the app
Installation
Needs to be downloaded and installed
No installation required, accessed via browser
Updates
Updates available through the app store
Always up-to-date with the latest version
Accessibility
Includes app-specific features and notifications
Accessible on any browser on mobile devices
Offline Use
Some features can be used offline
Requires an internet connection for all functions
The mobile app offers better performance and offline features, while the mobile website provides easy access without needing to install anything and is always current. Select the option that fits your usage style and needs.
Payment Methods at the App
Managing your funds with the application is straightforward, thanks to a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. The app supports multiple banking options to ensure that you can easily add or withdraw funds according to your preferences. Whether you're depositing or withdrawing, the process is designed to be efficient and secure.
Type
Method
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Withdrawal Min
Withdrawal Max
Withdrawal Time
Fees
Deposit Methods
AstroPay
500.00 INR
50,000 INR
Instant to 15 min
No fees
EcoPayz
500.00 INR
80,000 INR
Instant to 15 min
No fees
UPI
500.00 INR
49,999 INR
Instant to 15 min
No fees
UPI Qr Code
500.00 INR
99,999 INR
Instant to 15 min
No fees
Withdrawal Methods
AstroPay
500.00 INR
50,000 INR
Up to 1 hour
No fees
EcoPayz
500.00 INR
80,000 INR
Up to 1 hour
No fees
GlobalPay
500.00 INR
50,000 INR
Up to 1 hour
No fees
WePay
500.00 INR
49,999 INR
Up to 1 hour
No fees
This table outlines the key details for depositing and withdrawing funds using the app, ensuring a smooth and transparent process for managing your account.
How to Make a Deposit?
Adding funds to your account is straightforward. Follow these steps to make a deposit:
Sign In: Log into your account with your username and password.
Locate the Deposit Option: Click on the "Deposit" button on your dashboard.
Choose a Payment Method: Select your preferred payment option.
Provide Deposit Information: Enter the amount you wish to deposit and any necessary payment details.
Confirm Your Deposit: Review the information and complete the transaction.
You can choose any payment method with a minimum deposit at W88 starting from 500 INR.
Customer Support Service on the W88 Mobile App
W88 offers comprehensive customer support to assist you with any concerns or questions you might have. Whether you're using the mobile app or browsing through the mobile site, you can access support services around the clock. Several ways to contact are available to ensure you get the help you need quickly and effectively.
Contact Method
Details
Live Chat
Access instant assistance from the support team via the Live Chat feature on the website 24/7.
Email
Reach out to the support team through email for detailed support and personalized responses.
Customer Care Number
Call at (+91)7303971846 for direct assistance (international rates may apply).
WhatsApp
Get support via WhatsApp for a convenient messaging option.
Telegram
Connect with us on Telegram for prompt assistance.
Choose the method that best suits your needs to get timely support and resolve any issues effectively.
Conclusion About the W88 App by SportsCafe
In conclusion, the W88 app delivers a robust platform for both sports and casino betting, featuring a wide range of options and convenient tools. SportsCafe notes that the app excels in providing diverse betting opportunities and effective support. For those interested in sports betting or casino games, the W88 app offers valuable functionality. In addition, SportsCafe’s final say is that the app's features and support make it a practical choice for bettors.
The Most Common Questions about the W88 App (FAQ)
Here, we address some common questions about the W88 app to provide clarity and assist you with your inquiries.
Is the W88 App Legal in India?
The W88 app operates legally in India, adhering to relevant gaming regulations and licensing requirements. This allows users in India to participate in betting activities through the app within legal boundaries.
Does W88 Have a Mobile App?
Yes, W88 offers a dedicated mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms. This app provides users with convenient access to all betting services and features directly from their smartphones.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of W88 APK?
To get the latest version of the APK, visit the official website. You’ll find the download link in the designated section for mobile apps, where you can download and install the newest version.
What Should I Do If the W88 App Doesn't Work?
If the app is not functioning properly, start by checking your internet connection and ensuring you are using the most recent version of the app. If problems continue, try restarting your device or reinstalling the app. For ongoing issues, reach out to W88 customer support for assistance.