EKbet entered the Indian market in 2019. To make your sports betting and casino betting on the site even more profitable, EKbet has added many kinds of bonuses and promotions. It is important for you to be aware of them and use them, as they help increase your winnings considerably. Find out more about EKbet India promotions and get a sign up bonus of 100% up to Rs 5,000 on your first deposit.

EKbet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to Rs 5,000

EKbet is committed to ensure a positive betting experience even at the initial stage, which is why it welcomes every new Indian user with a welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 5,000. Its aim is to keep you interested and make your bets as profitable as possible. The bonus money will be credited to your account as soon as you make your first deposit, after which you can use them to bet on any sports and eSports matches.

The EKbet welcome offer is attractive for newcomers as its terms and conditions are favorable. Check them out below:

The minimum deposit amount is Rs 300;

The maximum free bet amount is Rs. 5000;

The bonus applies to sports betting only;

The offer is valid for 30 days from the date of registration.

How to Get EKbet Welcome Bonus? Absolutely every new user over the age of 18 can count on the EKbet welcome bonus to start his journey in betting with the greatest benefits. To take advantage of the sports offer, check out the instructions below: EKbet registration. Go to the official website or open the EKbet mobile app and click on the "Join EKbet" button. Create an account by providing the required information; Verify the account. Fill in your personal profile with correct information about yourself. After that, send a photo of your identity document to EKbet support and wait for the application to be processed and approved; Make a first deposit. Go to the deposit page in your personal cabinet. Choose any of the payment options offered and make a deposit of at least Rs. 300. You're all set! Additional money will be credited to your bonus balance within 15 minutes after the first deposit is completed. Now you can start betting on sports, fulfilling the mandatory wagering requirements.