EKbet Bonus Codes for India 2026
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EKbet entered the Indian market in 2019. To make your sports betting and casino betting on the site even more profitable, EKbet has added many kinds of bonuses and promotions. It is important for you to be aware of them and use them, as they help increase your winnings considerably. Find out more about EKbet India promotions and get a sign up bonus of 100% up to Rs 5,000 on your first deposit.
Welcome bonus
100% up to Rs. 5,000
Promocode:
No promo
EKbet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to Rs 5,000
EKbet is committed to ensure a positive betting experience even at the initial stage, which is why it welcomes every new Indian user with a welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 5,000. Its aim is to keep you interested and make your bets as profitable as possible. The bonus money will be credited to your account as soon as you make your first deposit, after which you can use them to bet on any sports and eSports matches.
The EKbet welcome offer is attractive for newcomers as its terms and conditions are favorable. Check them out below:
- The minimum deposit amount is Rs 300;
- The maximum free bet amount is Rs. 5000;
- The bonus applies to sports betting only;
- The offer is valid for 30 days from the date of registration.
How to Get EKbet Welcome Bonus?
Absolutely every new user over the age of 18 can count on the EKbet welcome bonus to start his journey in betting with the greatest benefits. To take advantage of the sports offer, check out the instructions below:
- EKbet registration. Go to the official website or open the EKbet mobile app and click on the "Join EKbet" button. Create an account by providing the required information;
- Verify the account. Fill in your personal profile with correct information about yourself. After that, send a photo of your identity document to EKbet support and wait for the application to be processed and approved;
- Make a first deposit. Go to the deposit page in your personal cabinet. Choose any of the payment options offered and make a deposit of at least Rs. 300.
You're all set! Additional money will be credited to your bonus balance within 15 minutes after the first deposit is completed. Now you can start betting on sports, fulfilling the mandatory wagering requirements.
How to Win Back Welcome Bonus?
There are mandatory conditions of the EKbet sign up offer that must be met before you can withdraw your bonus funds. The main wagering requirements are listed below for your convenience:
- The bonus is valid for 30 days after crediting;
- Wagering bonus amount is 8x;
- The promotion applies to both pre-match and in-play bets;
- Bets with total odds of at least 1.75 are accepted;
- The entire amount of the bonus offer must be wagered before all money can be withdrawn from the player's account.
The wagered EKbet bonus is transferred to your main account and you can withdraw it or continue playing.
EKbet Bonuses Terms and Conditions
In order to get the EKbet bonus, certain conditions must be observed and accepted. We have scrutinized and highlighted the main ones that an Indian user must comply with:
- The welcome offer applies only to new customers who have not been registered with EKbet before;
- The user must be at least 18 years old;
- User must have a verified account;
- The bonus cannot be received twice;
- Offer cannot be combined with other bonuses and promotions;
- Any customer who deviates from the promotion rules may be disqualified without prior notice.
If you take into account all the above requirements, you will have no problems with receiving the EKbet bonus and successfully withdrawing any winnings.
Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions
Along with the welcome bonus, in the promotions section of the EKbet website, you will find plenty of exciting offers that will make your sports betting and casino games even more profitable. At the same time, the bookmaker is constantly adding new bonuses for users to provide the best experience.
We have prepared a description of the current EKbet promotions available to users from India:
CQ9 Welcome Bonus
If you like slots, then this bonus will suit your taste. As part of the EKbet offer, you can get a 100% bonus on the first deposit up to Rs 3,000. The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 300. The bonus money can only be used to play the CQ9 slot to significantly increase your winnings. The deposit and bonus amount must be rolled over 20 times before withdrawal is possible.
Live Games Welcome Bonus
EKbet provides all new customers with a welcome offer to play live EKabet casino games. You can get a 30% bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on your first deposit. The minimum deposit required to play is Rs 300. To withdraw the EKbet welcome bonus and all related winnings, you need to wager the deposit and bonus amount 50 times.The bonus can only be used for live casino betting.
Loyalty Bonus
EKbet India has prepared a loyalty bonus for its bettors and casino players. For your activity you will receive loyalty points to exchange them for cash (100 points = Rs 100). The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 1000. Points are awarded on a daily basis with continuous play.
Weekly VIP Bonus
Once you become an EKbet VIP client, you can appreciate the loyalty program and incentive bonuses. This encourages users to keep playing and win even more. Thus, EKbet has a special system consisting of 10 levels. The higher the level, the higher the bonus amount. To participate in this promotion, users must have a weekly deposit of Rs. 300. If the total deposit amount is more, the player's level will increase.
Bonuses and Promotions at the EKbet App
EKbet has created a high-tech application for Android and iOS, which has a full set of features and tools for mobile gaming. It meets all the requirements of modern software and provides fast operation even on older devices. The EKbet app has the same functionality as the desktop site, so all EKbet bonuses and promotions can be applied directly from the mobile device. It has a number of features that make Indian users choose EKbet mobile apk:
- All current promotions on the home screen;
- One-touch bonus application;
- Intuitive user interface and easy navigation;
- High performance;
- Notifications of new promotions and bonuses and more.
To access the extensive bonus program on your device screen, simply install the EKbet mobile app and log in to your existing account or create a new one if you haven't already done so. The EKbet company gets into ratings of the cricket betting website, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.
FAQ
If you still have any questions regarding the EKbet bonuses, you can refer to the answers to the most common ones below:
Is It really Safe to Play With Betway Bonuses?
Yes, there is no cause for concern. EKbet is a licensed betting site that adheres to fair play rules. This means that using bonuses is safe and you are not risking anything. In addition, EKbet has a reputation as a reliable bookmaker, so if the bonuses were fraudulent, it would affect its image.
Are the Bonuses Listed Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions Offered by EKbet?
No, EKbet has an extensive bonus section designed for bettors and gambling enthusiasts alike. On this page, we have reviewed a number of popular offers that may interest you as a beginner. You can also read about other active bonuses and their conditions in the promotions section by visiting the official EKbet website.
Can I Refuse the Bonus If I Change My Mind?
Every new customer can claim a EKbet welcome bonus. Nevertheless, if you change your mind, you can always cancel the bonus offer in your account settings or by contacting the EKbet customer support.
Can I Bet on Sports With the Bonus Money?
Yes, the EKbet bonus money credited to your account can be used for betting on any sports and esports matches. Keep in mind, that you need to meet the wagering requirements before you can withdraw your bonus successfully. For more details, check out "How to Win Back the EKbet Welcome Bonus?".
Are EKbet Bonuses and Promotions Updated?
Yes, EKbet regularly adds new bonus offers and promotions to keep players interested and motivate them to play more. If you want to keep up to date with the latest bonus offers and not miss out on new ones, check out the promotions section of the EKbet website from time to time.
Is There Something I Need to Do to Get EKbet Sign Up Bonus?
Before you can claim your EKbet welcome bonus, you need to open a new account and then verify it. After that, you can make your first deposit with a minimum amount of Rs. 300 or more and the bonus money will be automatically credited to your account. You must also fulfill the wagering requirements to successfully withdraw the bonus funds.
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