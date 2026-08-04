Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League Match Prediction PUR 46 % Chance of Winning CEN 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League is set to be intense, as it will be Purani Dilli 6 going against Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 5 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 is heading to this game after winning its previous match against West Delhi Lions by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning its previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Purani Dilli 6 Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous head-to-head match against Purani Dilli 6 by 4 wickets.

Yash Dhull, from Central Delhi Kings, has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.

Pankaj Jaiswal, from Purani Dilli 6, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. Their record against them has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Keshav Dabas, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to take revenge for the previous loss. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 154 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.17, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 46%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Purani Dilli 6 have finally regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Even though the team started its campaign with a loss, it now stands among the table toppers with a win and a loss in two games. While the match against Central Delhi Kings will be challenging, they will have to rely on their winning momentum to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58.50, and Lalit Yadav, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 176.19. Rajneesh Dadar has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.33.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings have been the top contenders for the title. The team has won all of the three games it has played this season, as it now aims to solidify their spot at the top with yet another win. With a strong record against Purani Dilli 6, the next game comes as an opportunity for the team. They have batsmen such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33, and Vansh Bedi, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.50. Tejas Baroka has been able to take 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 44.50.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Central Delhi Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Central Delhi Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Purani Dilli 6 and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 has regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Udhav Mohan, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.25.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have been in impressive form in this tournament. The team has won all of the three games it has played this season, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 67 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.33, and Money Grewal, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 62.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Anuj Rawat is still holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6. He has managed to score 154 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.17.

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to score 117 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 39.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Pankaj Jaiswal is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 20.

Keshav Dabas is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.