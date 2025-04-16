Khelo24 Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Khelo24 App: 2.7 ★★★★★ Registration Khelo24 Because of its many benefits, Khelo24 is a highly well-liked online sports betting and gaming platform in India. Because it provides a selection of the most common deposit and withdrawal methods in India, this betting service is user-friendly. To earn a 100% welcome bonus on sports bets up to Rs. 100,000, open a Khelo24 account today! Welcome bonus 100% of up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Khelo24

Khelo24 Deposit Methods for India

On the Khelo24 website, you may find a number of payment options that you can use to fund your account and make payments. It's likely that you are familiar with one of the choices given that they are all widely utilized in India. Indian gamers frequently top up and withdraw money from their accounts using the following payment methods:

PayTM;

Net Banking;

UPI;

BHIM;

EcoPayz;

Skrill;

Neteller;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

And many other deposit options.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Khelo24?

Although most transactions are completed fast, the minimum deposit amount at the Khelo24 betting site is often Rs. 100, and the money should be in your account straight away. The payment options that the minimum deposit amount applies to are listed in the section above.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Khelo24 App

The minimum deposit requirement and accepted payment methods are the same whether or not you use the Khelo24 app. The table above demonstrates that the minimum deposit that is allowed is 100 Rs. You might need to make a deposit if certain incentives and promotions are only available through the Khelo24 mobile app.

First Deposit Bonus

The first deposit bonuses offered at Khelo24 are 100% up to 100,000 Rs. for both the slots and live casino areas, but since they are separate, you can only redeem one of them. The rules for both are identical and are shown below.

To qualify for the incentive, an investment of at least 1,000 Rs. must be made. Players must meet the turnover criteria of 25 times the bonus and deposit amounts before effecting a transfer or withdrawal. After the wager expires, the money must be recovered within 30 days of that point. The wagering restrictions are only applied to winning bet winnings. A gamble on a product that is not allowed, a refund, an invalid, a wager on two opposing teams, or a wager on a draw is not considered actual turnovers. This bargain cannot be combined with any other promotional offer.

How to Deposit Money to the Khelo24 Account?

Follow the precise procedures provided below in order to deposit money into your Khelo24 account.

1 Sign up for or create an account To join up and receive a bonus, click the link or log in with your current login information. Go to Website 2 Locate the deposit location The deposit portion must be at the top-right corner. Click on the relevant button to advance to the following stage. 3 Decide on a deposit method Choose a deposit choice from the list and adhere to the on-screen instructions to put money into your account. 4 Put down a deposit After choosing the amount you wish to deposit to your account and entering any other data required for the transaction, click "Deposit". Make Deposit

Congratulations! You have successfully deposited money into your Khelo24 account.

Deposit via UPI

By following the instructions below and utilizing any of the well-liked payment methods in India, such as UPI, you may fund your Khelo24 account:

Locate and click the deposit area in the top-right corner to go to the next step. After choosing your deposit option, follow the on-screen steps to add money to your account. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up. After filling out the form and logging in using your UPI virtual payment address, choose "Deposit" and input the amount you wish to deposit into your account.

Congratulations, using the UPI payment method, you were successful in making a deposit at Khelo24!

Deposit via PhonePe

Follow the instructions indicated below to fund a Khelo24 account using PhonePe, one of the most popular payment methods in India:

To go to the following step, click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner. After that, a list of all of the deposit alternatives should appear. Decide how much money you want to deposit, enter your PhonePe ID and any other required information, and then click "Deposit".

Well done on successfully funding your Khelo24 account with PhonePe!

Deposit via Google Pay

By following the guidelines shown below, you may deposit money at Khelo24 using any of the widely used payment methods in India, including Google Pay.

To go on to the following step, click the arrow adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner. To fund your account, choose a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. Next, think over your possibilities for deposits. Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account after providing your name, Google Pay number, and any other necessary information, and then click "Deposit".

Thank you for using Google Pay to fund your Khelo24 account.

Deposit via PayTM

By following the procedures listed below and utilizing one of the widely used payment methods in India, such as Paytm, you may fund your Khelo24 account:

To go to the following step, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area. To add money to your account, select a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. After that, a list of your deposit choices should display. Select the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, type in your PayTm ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit".

Congratulations on successfully funding your Khelo24 account with PayTm!

Deposit With Debit Cards

You may fund your Khelo24 account using any of the well-known payment options according to the instructions below:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next step. Once you've made a choice, adhere to the website's fundraising instructions. After that, a list of your deposit options should appear. Choose how much cash you wish to deposit into your account, provide the necessary information (such as your debit card number), and then click "Deposit".

Great job on successfully funding your Khelo24 account using a debit card!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Khelo24?

Deposits are normally processed swiftly by Khelo24. Although it might just take one business day or it can take up to three, please be patient. Your money should be accessible as soon as you make a deposit to the betting site Khelo24 because most transactions are swiftly fulfilled.

Khelo24 Deposit Limits

Khelo24 does not have transaction restrictions, in contrast to several deposit choices. You may be limited in how much you may deposit into your Khelo24 account with a credit card or debit card, depending on the bank and the country. You should be informed of the restrictions before making a deposit because they could change depending on the payment method you choose.

Khelo24 Deposit Summary

The same payment methods are accepted by Sportscafe as they are by Khelo24's casino and sports betting sites. After looking at the deposit options, you'll undoubtedly come to the conclusion that it offers a lot of benefits, such as the availability of a large number of acknowledged payment methods in India, rapid deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned elements greatly strengthen the trustworthiness and security of Khelo24, as well as the fantastic deposit options that the website provides. It makes sense that the incredible deposit possibilities Khelo24 provides are one of the main reasons Indian gamers choose it as their preferred sports betting and casino gaming site.

FAQ

The deposit choices at the sports betting and casino website Khelo24 may still be perplexing despite the thorough explanation on this page. Please see the list of commonly asked questions below if this is the case. Contact Khelo24 customer service if you have any inquiries concerning deposits.

Can I Use the Khelo24 Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. You are only permitted to utilize the Khelo24 welcome bonus once, as stated in the Terms & Conditions. The bonus can only be utilized once because it is not practicable to use it more than once. The Khelo24 rules prohibit creating a second account just to take advantage of the incentive.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Khelo24?

You very certainly can. Indian Rupees are among the many foreign currencies that Khelo24 accepts. After selecting the location and payment type, all that is left to do is select a payment method, enter any required transactional data, and finish the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Khelo24 Account?

No, you most definitely can't. Take your time choosing your currency since once you enrol, you cannot change it. This needs to be remembered since, if it isn't, the exchange rate might result in the consumer losing money.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Khelo24 Account?

Yes, you do. If the Khelo24 KYC process demands it, only use personal payment methods. Additionally, you must use payment methods that are in your name since identification verification is done for your security.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Khelo24?

Yes, you can. Unless otherwise stated, Khelo24 should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name. Simply select your favorite debit card and finish the transaction.