Khelo24 — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Khelo24 App: 2.7 ★★★★★ Registration Khelo24 The gambling industry in India has been booming in recent years. Among all the casino service providers, one young example stands out: Khelo24. On Khelo24's website, customers can play casino games live and online. To get a closer look at this member of the industry in India, read our big Khelo24 review. Welcome bonus 100% of up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Khelo24

Khelo24 Overview

Khelo24 online casino started its history in 2020. The company has gained enough experience to provide quality services online in such a short period.

Apart from gambling, the company is going to introduce a Khelo24 book section on the website in the near future. This means that customers will be able to start betting with Khelo24 in the not-too-distant future.

Khelo24bet offers many features and functions that make it possible to spend your time in comfort. Customers from India can use convenient payment methods for rupees: PayTM, Bank cards, GooglePay, Phone Pe and others. After the first deposit, users will be able to receive welcome casino bonuses of 100% of their first deposit up to INR 100,000. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the best cricket betting sites, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts About Khelo24

Brand name Khelo24bet Year of Foundation 2020 Founder Global Tech International Limited Game types Roulette, Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Slots, Video Poker, Table Games, and others. The sports betting section is under development Headquarters Hong Kong License Curacao Welcome bonus +100% on the 1st deposit up to INR 100,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayTM, Phone Pe, UPI, BHIM, Net Banking, Amazon Pay, Bank Transfer, etc. Accepts users from India Yes Hindi language No

Khelo24 Score

Despite the short existence of the Khelo24 online casino, customers can gain access to a multitude of features. The casino has a huge number of advantages, but there are also some disadvantages, which were revealed during the analysis.

Advantages Disadvantages Huge selection of convenient payments for INR (Phone Pe, PayTM, UPI, Bank Cards and other options) The website and technical support are not available in Hindi An incredibly attractive welcome bonus offer of up to Rs 100,000 No opportunity to bet on sports Fast transactions: deposits are instant, and withdrawals take 5 to 10 minutes The website does not allow you to use filters to search for games Possibility to enable notifications on the website Convenient and quick methods of contacting technical support (Email, Telegram, Live Chat on the site, WhatsApp)

Screenshots of Khelo24

The Khelo24 website’s design is based on black colour to ensure that users' eyes are not tired at any time of day. White is used to highlight interface buttons, and the most important details are accentuated with orange.

Video Review

To fully understand how to use the Khelo24 website, let's look at the registration process in video format.

Registration of an Account at the Khelo24

Gambling is a very popular pastime on the internet. To start playing on Khelo24 new users have to go through a standard procedure - Khelo24 registration of an account. This is done very easily, but in spite of this newbies often have difficulties. Let's take a closer look at how to create an account on Khelo24.

1 Use the official website Search on the internet or use the link in this article to go to the Khelo24 home page. Go to Website 2 Start the registration process Find the orange "Join Now" button on the right at the top of the website and click it to begin creating your account. 3 Come up with a username Think about what you would like to be called on Khelo24 (there are no username requirements). 4 Enter your email address Provide a valid e-mail in the appropriate field of the registration form. 5 Think of a password Specify the password for your future account - preferably it should be quite strong. 6 Provide your phone number Enter the number you are using, as you will then need to confirm it with a confirmation code. 7 Complete the process Complete the registration by clicking the button at the bottom of the account creation panel. 8 Enter a one-time password A confirmation code has been sent to your phone number and must be entered to confirm (this step may be skipped). Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus

The biggest influence on customer choice is Khelo24 bonuses, including a welcome bonus for new users. Khelo24bet offers clients not only a welcome bonus but also many other popular promotions.

Casino Bonus

There are two special welcome bonuses available to play at Khelo24 online Casino: the "100% Slots Welcome Bonus" and the "100% Live Casino Welcome Bonus". As you can see from the names, bonuses are offered for different categories of games. The first bonus offers up to INR 100,000 for slot games, while the second offers the same amount for live games.

To get these bonuses, a new customer needs to make a deposit from their account. The maximum deposit amount is INR 100,000.

1st Deposit Amount Bonus Funds Total Account Player Sum Rs 1,000 Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 100,000 Rs 100,000 Rs 100,000 Rs 200,000

Users also have the option of wagering the welcome bonus to play casino games. To do so, it is necessary to multiply the amount of the bonus and deposit by a factor of 25. This is true for both the "100% Slots Welcome Bonus" and the "100% Live Casino Welcome Bonus". Once this condition is met, the client will be able to withdraw the bonus money from Khelo24.

Bonus Funds Total Account Sum Turnover Factor Required to Confirm Wagering Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 x25 Rs 50,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 x25 Rs 250,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 x25 Rs 500,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 50,000 x25 Rs 1,250,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 100,000 x25 Rs 2,500,000 Rs 100,000 Rs 200,000 x25 Rs 5,000,000

Birthday Bonus

By using Khelo24's services, customers can receive birthday bonus funds. For this purpose, you need to verify your account to ensure the company's staff knows your real date of birth. During the year before your birthday, you are required to make a deposit of INR 5,000. If these conditions are met, the client will be able to receive an additional INR 1,000 to the account balance.

Khelo24 for Android and iOS

The developers are creating special software so that Khelo24 app users can access their favourite online and live casino games. In the near future, the Khelo24 app will be available for both Android and iOS operating systems. As soon as the app is launched, customers who use these OSs will be able to download it.

For Android

Android is the most popular OS in India. Let's start looking at how to install the application for this operating system.

It is not possible to install the app from the official Google Play Store, as the company does not want to distribute gambling. Nevertheless, there is a way to get the app. The downloading process is very easy and the client is not required to spend a lot of time.

Go to the Khelo24 online website. Using an Android-based smartphone, find the official online casino page on the internet or use the link from this article. Start the process of downloading the apk. Find the button on the website that will allow you to install the apk file - the compressed code of the program, which you need to unzip to set up the program. Unpack the downloaded apk. When the file has been downloaded to your device start the process of installing the app on your Android device. Wait for the completion of the process. The app will be installed on your device and will automatically appear on the desktop of your smartphone.

For iOS

An iOS app will also be available soon. It is the second most popular operating system in India. So the developers of Khelo24 decided to use it to create an online casino app.

The app can be downloaded through the App Store. Unlike Google, Apple does not restrict the distribution of gambling. Therefore, in order to download and install the application, the iOS client will need to take a few steps:

Open the App Store. Using your iOS device, open the official app of the Apple software distributor. Find Khelo24. Use the search bar to find the required application. Start the Khelo24 bet app download process. Click on the appropriate button to start that procedure. Wait until it completes. After a while, the app will automatically install and appear on the desktop of your iOS device.

Khelo24 Mobile Website

While the app for Android and iOS devices is still under development, customers can access Khelo24's services via smartphones in a different way. Right now the mobile version of the official website can be used for online and live casino Khelo24 games. It will allow customers to access all the possible services.

All the customer needs to start using the mobile version is to visit the official website of Khelo24 using a smartphone. This can be done either by searching in the browser or through the link in this article.

Khelo24 for PC

In addition to the mobile app Khelo24, an app for computers and laptops is also in development right now. Users who prefer these devices will also be able to start using the official PC app Khelo24bet in the near future. It will also be much more convenient than navigating through the company's website.

Login

Logging in to the created Khelo24 account is also a very important feature for users. To go through this procedure do the following:

Open the Khelo24 website using the link in this article or use the search in your browser. Find the "Login" button at the top of the site slightly to the right of the centre. Note that to the left of the button there are fields to be filled in. Enter the email address and password you came up with when you registered your account. If you do not want to enter any more details in the future when logging into the account, tick the "Remember Me" box. Click the button to log in to the account and thus complete the process.

In case you have forgotten your account password, you can use the "Forgot Password?" button and they will help you restore your account.

Verification

The Khelo24bet account verification process is mandatory for customers from India to withdraw funds. In this way, the company prevents unfair play.

In order to pass the verification, the client has to specify the personal information in his profile, which he can confirm with documents. In order to verify the data, the client has to provide one of the documents:

Driving licence;

Passport;

ID card;

PAN card;

Bank statement;

Utility bill;

Aadhaar Card or other documents that will allow confirm the information.

Khelo24 Video Review

To fully understand how to use the Khelo24 website, let's look at the registration process in video format.

Deposit / Withdrawal

It is very important for users to be able to Khelo24 deposit and withdraw with easy payment options. Customers from India want to have access to the best INR deposit and withdrawal methods. There are plenty of convenient ways to do this on the website. Among them:

Cashback (VIP)

By playing at the Khelo24 casino customers have the opportunity to earn Loyalty Points. This is the currency used in the loyalty program for Indian users. By earning points, customers can upgrade their account level and receive cashback and other benefits.

There are a total of 6 levels on the site:

Bronze - No Cashback;

Silver - allows to exchange of 100 LP for 2 INR;

Gold - allows to exchange of 100 LP for 2.5 INR;

Pearl - allows to exchange of 100 LP for 3.33 INR;

Ruby - allows to exchange of 100 LP for 5 INR;

Kohinoor - allows to exchange of 100 LP for 10 INR.

Khelo24 Sportsbook

Khelo24 users who not only want to play casino games but also to bet will soon get that opportunity. Right now, the company's developers are preparing a global update that will add a section for sports betting on the site. Customers will be able to bet in both pre-match and in-play modes.

Khelo24 Casino

Khelo24 Casino offers customers a variety of gaming options. On the website, you will find online and live games. Live mode involves playing with live dealers in real time. This is done through the use of live streaming, which allows you to get a deeper feel of the game.

Online Khelo24 games are represented by a wide range of slot machines. It is the most common type of game in online casinos.

Popular Khelo24 Games

The Khelo24bet website offers a huge selection of all sorts of casino games. Among the most popular are slots, poker, blackjack, roulette and other types of games. Let's take a closer look at each of the popular options that Khelo24 provides to its customers.

Slots

There are a huge number of slot machines online at Khelo24. This type of game is the most common in India.

The software suppliers for the slots are world-renowned providers. Some of the highlights include:

Betsoft;

Pragmatic Play;

Red Tiger;

Ezugi;

Blueprint Gaming, and other popular providers.

Poker

Poker is the most famous card game in the world. Thanks to its widespread popularity, the game has acquired many variations. The most popular of these today is Texas Hold'em. On the website of Khelo24, you can find many different live and online poker games.

Baccarat

A very famous game in India that was widely known, but with the development of the internet has gained an even larger audience. Today, thousands of people play baccarat at online casinos. Play baccarat through the official website of Khelo24bet in India.

Blackjack

The second most famous card game in the world is blackjack. There are several variations of the game, but the basic rule remains the same: the winner is the one who collects a blackjack combination or 21 total points. Indian customers can play blackjack online and live on Khelo24.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is undoubtedly the most well-known casino game. The goal of roulette is to predict where the ball will fall on the wheel at the end of the round. There are many variations of roulette games and you can play them on Khelo24bet.

Jackpot Games

Jackpots are slot machines that offer big winnings. Here you can expect no small compensation for the money you spend. Customers here win everything or nothing. You can play jackpot games with Khelo24.

Support

Dealing with problems when they arise is crucial for clients of any online casino. Technical support of Khelo24 is available because of this reason. A team of experts at the Khelo24bet site is available all the time of day to assist clients with questions and difficulties. The following methods can be used to get in touch with customer service:

Email: support@khelo24bet.com for technical assistance, marketing@khelo24bet.com for marketing and partnership queries;

Telegram: @Khelo24betsupport for instant reply 24/7;

Live Chat: use the chat on the Khelo24bet website to get help 24/7;

WhatsApp: use the chat in WhatsApp messenger to get help.

SportsCafe Verdict

Having analysed the online casino Khelo24, the Sportscafe team has come to the consensus that this member of the gambling industry in India is worthy of a high rating and stamp of approval. This conclusion was based on many factors: reliability, honesty, legality, data security, customer reviews and others. All this led to the final opinion that in addition to the fact that the site offers quality casino gaming services, there are also many useful features for the experienced player.

The Most Common Questions about the Khelo24

Customers often have questions about a particular topic. We decided to collect the most interesting questions for users from India.

Is Khelo24 Legal in India?

The Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibits gambling activities in the country. This law is quite old and does not include the possibility of locating a headquarters in another country and providing services online. This is exactly what Khelo24 online casino does. This allows the organisation to stay out of India's laws. As for online gambling, not even any resident of the country has been prosecuted for this activity.

It is also noted that Khelo24 holds a Curacao license which allows it to provide gambling services all over the world.

Is Khelo24 Safe for Betting in India?

Using Khelo24bet's online services allows customers to feel completely safe. There are several reasons for this. Khelo24 is an honest online casino, as the positive feedback from many customers on the Internet demonstrates. Moreover, the organisation guarantees the safety of personal data provided during the use of the website. Read more about this in the Privacy Policy on Khelo24bet's website.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

The bonus is only permitted once per person. This is the policy of Khelo24 casino.

Moreover, creating a second account is strictly forbidden. It is against the rules of fair play of any company, including Khelo24. If suspicious activity is detected and users who have created more than one account are identified, the company will block the account. At the same time, the funds on the blocked sites will be frozen and it will be impossible to withdraw them and get them back.