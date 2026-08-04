Surrey vs Kent One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUR 49 % Chance of Winning KEN 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be a thriller for the fans, as it will feature Surrey going against Kent. This match will take place on 5 August at 3:30 PM IST at Kennington Oval. Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Gloucestershire by 19 runs. On the other hand, Kent is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 5 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to continue its winning streak?

Who will win? Surrey Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.

Ekansh Singh, from Kent, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.33.

Dom Sibley, from Surrey, has scored 284 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.80.

Surrey vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Surrey in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 248 runs in 5 innings at an average of 49.60, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.33. On the other hand, Surrey will be keen to continue its winning momentum in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming match. They have players such as Dom Sibley, who has scored 284 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.80, and Benji Floros, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.50.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 49%

Kent Chances of Winning: 51%

Surrey vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has been one of the top teams in Group A so far this season. The team has secured three wins and two losses in the five matches it has played in this tournament. And now, their upcoming match against Kent will be a big challenge for the team, as their record over them has not been strong. But, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 271 runs in 5 innings at an average of 90.33, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 261 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.20. Yousef Majid has been able to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 50.50.

On the other hand, Kent has managed to get back on track after a shaky start. The team holds three wins and two losses in the five matches it has played this season, as it now aims to rank up in the standings. And the match against Surrey comes as a bright opportunity, as the team has been strong against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 228 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.60, and Sam Northeast, who has scored 191 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.20. Grant Stewart was able to take 6 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 39.

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Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Kent will be played at Kennington Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has hosted a total of 82 ODIs, out of which 35 games have been won by the team batting first, and 43 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Kent Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has shown some mixed performances in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure another win in the next match. They have players such as Rishi Patel, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.20, and Josh Blake, who has scored 202 runs in 5 innings at an average of 67.33.

Kent Team Form

Kent has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Milnes, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.20, and Chris Benjamin, who has scored 173 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.66.

Surrey vs Kent List a Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Kent Top Batters

Dom Sibley is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to score 284 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 56.80.

Daniel Bell-Drummond is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 248 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 49.60.

Surrey vs Kent Top Bowlers

Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 36.50.

Ekansh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 21.33.