Surrey vs Kent One-Day Cup Match Prediction
SUR
49%
Chance of Winning
KEN
51%
Parimatch
List a
Kennington Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kent has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.
- Ekansh Singh, from Kent, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.33.
- Dom Sibley, from Surrey, has scored 284 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.80.
Surrey vs Kent Chances of Winning
Kent will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Surrey in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 248 runs in 5 innings at an average of 49.60, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.33. On the other hand, Surrey will be keen to continue its winning momentum in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming match. They have players such as Dom Sibley, who has scored 284 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.80, and Benji Floros, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.50.
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 49%
- Kent Chances of Winning: 51%
Surrey vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Surrey has been one of the top teams in Group A so far this season. The team has secured three wins and two losses in the five matches it has played in this tournament. And now, their upcoming match against Kent will be a big challenge for the team, as their record over them has not been strong. But, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 271 runs in 5 innings at an average of 90.33, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 261 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.20. Yousef Majid has been able to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 50.50.
On the other hand, Kent has managed to get back on track after a shaky start. The team holds three wins and two losses in the five matches it has played this season, as it now aims to rank up in the standings. And the match against Surrey comes as a bright opportunity, as the team has been strong against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 228 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.60, and Sam Northeast, who has scored 191 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.20. Grant Stewart was able to take 6 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 39.
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Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
The match between Surrey and Kent will be played at Kennington Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has hosted a total of 82 ODIs, out of which 35 games have been won by the team batting first, and 43 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Surrey and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Surrey and Kent Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sibley Dominic
batsman
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Patel Ryan
batsman
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Northeast Sam
batsman
Burns Rory
batsman
Finch Harry
batsman
Sykes Ollie
no information yet
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Blake Josh
batsman
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Albert Ralphie
no information yet
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Ealham Thomas Mark
all rounder
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Taylor James
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Worrall Daniel
bowler
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Team Form
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has shown some mixed performances in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure another win in the next match. They have players such as Rishi Patel, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.20, and Josh Blake, who has scored 202 runs in 5 innings at an average of 67.33.
Kent Team Form
Kent has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Milnes, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.20, and Chris Benjamin, who has scored 173 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.66.
Surrey vs Kent Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
SurreySUR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|WWLWL
KentKEN
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|LWWLL
Surrey vs Kent
List a
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kent
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey vs Kent Top Batters
Dom Sibley is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to score 284 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 56.80.
Daniel Bell-Drummond is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 248 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 49.60.
Surrey vs Kent Top Bowlers
Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 36.50.
Ekansh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 21.33.
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