East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction EAS 49 % Chance of Winning NOR 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the Delhi Premier League is all set to be an intense one to watch, as it will be East Delhi Riders going against North Delhi Strikers. This match will be played on 5 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. East Delhi Riders are heading to this game after losing their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 49 runs. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Central Delhi Kings by 4 wickets.

Who will win? East Delhi Riders North Delhi Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: The last game between East Delhi Riders and North Delhi Strikers was abandoned.

Arpit Rana, from East Delhi Riders, has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50.

Arjun Rapria, from North Delhi Strikers, has taken 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 27.50.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers will enter the next game against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Bhatia, who scored 90 runs off 51 balls, and Arjun Rapria, who took 2 wickets at an average of 27.50. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50, and Ashish Meena, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.25.

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 49%

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 51%

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

East Delhi Riders have not been able to give a good start to this season. The team has played two games and lost both of them, which puts them at the bottom of the table. With such performances in recent games, their upcoming match against North Delhi Strikers will also be a challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Kavya Gupta, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 32 runs in 2 innings at an average of 16. Deepak Punia was able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.66.

On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers have also not been able to start the new season well. The team suffered a loss in its opening game, but still has high hopes to regain its winning momentum in the next game. Their player performances were a huge plus from the previous match. They have batsmen such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 64 runs off 39 balls, and Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 43 runs off 22 balls. Akhil Chaudhary was able to take a wicket at an economy of 6.25.

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East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between East Delhi Riders and North Delhi Strikers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between East Delhi Riders and North Delhi Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Cloudy 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

East Delhi Riders and North Delhi Strikers Player List

Playing EAS NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Hardik Sharma, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50, and Dhruv Kaushik, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have also not been able to do much well in this format. The team started its campaign with an unexpected loss, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Kandpal, who scored 5 runs off 4 balls, and Vikas Dixit, who took a wicket at an economy of 9.25.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Top Batters

Arpit Rana is the highest run-scorer for East Delhi Riders in this tournament. He has managed to score 85 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 42.50.

Yash Bhatia is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers this season. He was able to score 90 runs for the team in the last game in just 51 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Top Bowlers

Ashish Meena is the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders this season. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.25.

Arjun Rapria is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has been able to take 2 wickets in one inning for the team at an average of 27.50.