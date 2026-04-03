Pin Up Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login
Pin Up
App:
Pin Up
Pin Up is one of the most popular websites for sports betting and online gambling in India, with over 50,000 events available every day, cryptocurrency as a payment option, and much more. If you would like to learn how to sign up and receive a betting bonus – 125% up to 4,50,000 INR and for casino – 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS, have a look down below!
Welcome bonus
125% up to 4,50,000 INR
Promocode:
SPCAFE
How to Register a New Account at Pin Up?
Before you can place bets on your favorite sports events at the betting platform, play casino games, or make deposits or withdrawals, you will need to create an account first – and for that, you have to be 18 years old or older, otherwise, your account will be banned once it is found out. To sign up at Pin Up club as a new member, follow the steps outlined down below:
Go to the Website
Go to the official Pin Up site using our link.Go to Website
Find the Sign Up Button
In the top-right corner of the screen, you should see a button that says “Sign Up” – click on it, and proceed to the next step.
Choose Your Registration Method
Select if you wish to register with email or phone number.
Fill in the Details
Type in your email address or phone number with a password, and select your currency. After that, click on “Create Account”.Sign Up Now
Good job, you have successfully created an account at Pin Up!
After you’ve created a new player account at Pin Up and log in, you will be able to access all the features it provides, such as depositing money and withdrawing it, placing bets, playing casino games, redeeming bonuses, and so on.
Verification of Pin Up Account
Before you can withdraw any money from your account, you need to verify your account at Pin Up. This is done due to the KYC (Know Your Client) procedure – it is done to confirm the identity of its clients and to assure that they are acting within legal grounds. The betting platform assures that the information will not be stolen or sold. To go through account verification, you need to do the following:
- Log into your account at Pin Up using your login credentials.
- Go into your account settings and find the account verification section. There, submit two documents: proof of identity (passport, driver’s license, etc) and proof of address, and send them.
After you have successfully submitted the documents for verification, you should get a confirmation response of accepting or rejecting the information in up to a couple of business days. And once your account is validated, you will be able to withdraw funds at any time you want.
Registration Process via the Pin Up App
Creating a new account using the Pin Up app for Android is very simple, and the sign-up process is the same as on the browser version. Just follow the steps down below to properly register:
- Download and install the appropriate mobile app for your device using the Pin Up website.
- Click on the Pin Up icon on your device’s home screen.
- You should notice a "Sign Up" button in the top-right corner of the screen; click on it to move on to the following step.
- Choose if you want to register using your phone number or email.
- Select your currency and enter your email address or phone number with a password. Click on the text that says "Create Account" after that.
Good job, you have completed the sign-up process at Pin Up using the mobile app!
Login at Pin Up
In order to successfully log into your account at Pin Up, follow the instructions down below:
- Visit the official Pin Up website using our link.
- Click on the button that says “Log In”, and proceed to the next step.
- Type in your email address or your phone number, along with a password. Then, simply log into your account.
Great, you have successfully logged into your account at the betting platform Pin Up!
Login via App
Logging in at Pin Up using the mobile app for Android is as easy as doing it normally – follow the steps below to log in:
- Click on the Pin Up icon on your mobile device’s home screen to run it.
- Go to the following step by clicking the "Log In" button.
- Enter a password and either your email address or phone number. simply log into your account after that.
Congratulations, you have successfully signed into your account at Pin Up!
What Gives a Promo Code with Registering?
When signing up at Pin Up, you can enter our promo code in order to immediately be eligible for many bonuses and promotions at the betting platform! You can use the following Pin up promo code when creating an account: SPCAFE. By using the promo code written above, you will be able to get the following benefits:
- Being eligible for the sports welcome bonus of 125% up to 4,50,000 INR or for casino 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS;
- CS:GO cashback;
- Accumulator of the day and so on.
Pin Up Bonuses and Promotions That are Available After Registration
A great variety of bonuses and promotions will be available to you once you register at Pin Up. The most popular ones among players from India include:
- Welcome bonus for Pin up casino120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS;
- Accumulator of the day;
- Weekly cashback;
- Double Monday and many others.
For the welcome bonus of 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS , the rules are simple. Within three days of using the bonus, you must fulfill the wagering requirement of 50 times the bonus amount. You will receive a 120% bonus in place of that if you make your initial deposit within the first hour. Your Pin up bonus will be 100% if your deposit is made more than an hour later. To be eligible for the bonus, your first investment must be at least 400 Indian rupees.
Pin Up gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.
Pin Up Registration FAQ
Down below, you can find a list of frequently asked questions about Pin Up to clear up any potential misunderstandings about the betting platform!
How to Start Playing at Pin-Up?
To start placing bets and playing casino games at Pin Up, you need to create an account. Following that, you should look through any bonuses that may interest you, activate them, and deposit the appropriate amount. Then, to withdraw money, you will need to verify your account.
How to Start Betting on Pin-Up?
To place bets at the betting platform Pin Up, you need to make a deposit. Then, go into the sportsbook, and find a sports category and event that you would like to place your bets on. Then, pick the conditions of your bet, which will be added to the bet slip, and then place your bet.
What If I Need Support to Create an Account?
You can always reach out to customer support at Pin Up via the live chat feature – click on the button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and you should be ready to talk to an advisor in almost no time at all.
How to Delete My Pin Up Account?
To delete your account at Pin Up, you first need to into your account settings. There, at the bottom of all options, you should notice an option to delete your account. Click on it, and click on the button to confirm your choice, and your account will be permanently deleted.
How to Get a Sign-Up Bonus at Pin Up?
To redeem a bonus at Pin Up, you will need to look through its Terms and Conditions. Then, make sure to comply with all of the rules stated there, and fulfill the wagering requirements. After that, you will be able to withdraw it.
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