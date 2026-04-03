Pin Up is one of the most popular websites for sports betting and online gambling in India, with over 50,000 events available every day, cryptocurrency as a payment option, and much more. If you would like to learn how to sign up and receive a betting bonus – 125% up to 4,50,000 INR and for casino – 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS, have a look down below!

How to Register a New Account at Pin Up?

Before you can place bets on your favorite sports events at the betting platform, play casino games, or make deposits or withdrawals, you will need to create an account first – and for that, you have to be 18 years old or older, otherwise, your account will be banned once it is found out. To sign up at Pin Up club as a new member, follow the steps outlined down below:

1 Go to the Website Go to the official Pin Up site using our link. Go to Website 2 Find the Sign Up Button In the top-right corner of the screen, you should see a button that says “Sign Up” – click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Choose Your Registration Method Select if you wish to register with email or phone number. 4 Fill in the Details Type in your email address or phone number with a password, and select your currency. After that, click on “Create Account”. Sign Up Now

Good job, you have successfully created an account at Pin Up!

After you’ve created a new player account at Pin Up and log in, you will be able to access all the features it provides, such as depositing money and withdrawing it, placing bets, playing casino games, redeeming bonuses, and so on.

Verification of Pin Up Account

Before you can withdraw any money from your account, you need to verify your account at Pin Up. This is done due to the KYC (Know Your Client) procedure – it is done to confirm the identity of its clients and to assure that they are acting within legal grounds. The betting platform assures that the information will not be stolen or sold. To go through account verification, you need to do the following:

Log into your account at Pin Up using your login credentials. Go into your account settings and find the account verification section. There, submit two documents: proof of identity (passport, driver’s license, etc) and proof of address, and send them.

After you have successfully submitted the documents for verification, you should get a confirmation response of accepting or rejecting the information in up to a couple of business days. And once your account is validated, you will be able to withdraw funds at any time you want.

Registration Process via the Pin Up App

Creating a new account using the Pin Up app for Android is very simple, and the sign-up process is the same as on the browser version. Just follow the steps down below to properly register:

Download and install the appropriate mobile app for your device using the Pin Up website. Click on the Pin Up icon on your device’s home screen. You should notice a "Sign Up" button in the top-right corner of the screen; click on it to move on to the following step. Choose if you want to register using your phone number or email. Select your currency and enter your email address or phone number with a password. Click on the text that says "Create Account" after that.

Good job, you have completed the sign-up process at Pin Up using the mobile app!