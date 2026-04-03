Pin Up Bonus Codes for India 2026

Pin Up App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Pin Up Pin Up is a very well-received online sports betting and casino gambling platform among players from India. It features various useful bonuses and promotions for its customers. Sign up today to get increase from the maximum amount of the welcome bonus to the 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS using the SPCAFE code! Welcome bonus 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Promocode: SPCAFE Join Pin Up

Pin Up Casino Welcome Bonus 125% up to 4,50,000 INR

The bonus terms are straightforward for the welcome bonus of 125% up to 4,50,000 INR. Plus 250 free spins. You must meet the 50 times the bonus amount wagering requirement within three days of redeeming the bonus.

If you make your initial investment within the first hour, you will instead get a 120% bonus. If you make your deposit more than an hour later, your bonus will be 100%. Your initial investment must be at least 400 Indian rupees to qualify for the offer. If your deposit is 2,000 Rs. or higher, you will also get the 250 free spins split throughout 5 days.

How to Get Pin Up Casino Welcome Bonus?

Simply follow the instructions below to receive the 125% up to 4,50,000 INR welcome bonus at the betting platform Pin Up, which comes with 250 free spins:

1 Create an Account at Pin Up Go to the website using our link. Then, click on the sign up tab, and fill in the necessary information to register. Go to Website 2 Enter the Promo Code Type in a promo code during the registration process if you have one. 3 Verify Your Account Due to the KYC procedure that betting platforms employ, before you can withdraw funds from your account, you will need to submit documents verifying your identity. 4 Make a Deposit To be eligible for the welcome bonus, according to the rules of the bonus, you will need to make a deposit c t worth the minimum stated amount or higher. Make Deposit

Good job, you got the welcome bonus at Pin Up! To withdraw the bonus, you will need to follow the steps below.

How to Win Back the Pin Up Welcome Bonus?

In order to win back and withdraw the Pin Up bonus, you will need to fulfill the wagering requirements as stated in the Terms and Conditions of the offer. The most important points of consideration about the bonus rules are as follows:

The wagering requirement is 50 times the deposit amount;

The wagering conditions must be met within 3 days of redeeming the bonus;

To get the 250 free spins, your deposit amount must be 2,000 Rs. or higher.

You will be able to withdraw the bonus money only after fulfilling the wagering requirements. Moreover, you must make sure that you have verified your account, otherwise, you will not be able to withdraw funds from your account.

Get an Exclusive SPCAFE Promo Code from Sports Cafe

You may use our promotional code while creating an account at Pin Up to instantly become qualified for a number of incentives and special offers there! When making an account, you may use the following promo code: SPCAFE.

You will be able to receive the following advantages by using the promo code that is shown above:

A 50% bonus increase to the maximum possible bonus amount.

The promo code can only be used once during registration unless stated otherwise.

Pin Up Bonuses Terms and Conditions

If you want to claim a bonus at the betting platform Pin Up, you must make sure that you act according to the Terms and Conditions, which apply to the bonuses. The main takeaways of the bonus rules are the following:

By accepting the terms and conditions, you represent that you are of legal age to enter into contracts in your country of residence, or at least 18 years old and that you are capable of fully accepting responsibility for all obligations under the terms and conditions. The correctness of the client's contact information, payment information, and account information shall be entirely their responsibility. You must be a newly registered user of the betting platform in order to be eligible for the bonus unless stated otherwise. You are not allowed to create a second account. If a client is found to have a second account, it will be banned. You can only redeem a bonus once unless stated otherwise. You cannot be eligible for multiple bonuses at the same time. If you are found to have abused the bonus system, you will be banned from the betting platform as it goes against the bonus rules.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Pin Up

Aside from the welcome bonus mentioned above, there are many various lucrative bonuses to choose from at the sports betting and casino gambling site Pin Up. Have a look at the descriptions of some of the popularly used bonuses at Pin Up by players from India down below!

Birthday Bonus

This bonus worth 500 Rs. is particularly beneficial for players who frequently use Pin Up to wager on sports and play casino games.

When it's time for your birthday, visit the promotions tab, choose the "Birthday present" option, and press the red button to get a bonus of 500 Rs.;

The bonus sum must be wagered 50 times before a withdrawal is permitted.

Gift Box

Get one gift box for every ₹5,000 of betting turnover and win guaranteed rewards: money, bonuses, or free spins.

eal money — ₹5,000,000;

bonus money;

1,000,000 pincoins;

500,000 free spins.

The maximum number of gift boxes that a user can get in 1 day (24 hours) — 10. The maximum number of gift boxes per account — 100.

Cash Out on Bets

The promotion is open to all single and accumulator bets on Live or Pre-match events marked with a special Cash Out emblem.

You may check the amount of your available Cash Out and submit a request under the "Bet history" section of your Profile page;

After you approve the Cash Out request, the wager will be settled and the money credited to your account.

Weekly Cashback on Monday

Receive an increasing payback benefit based on your loss each Monday.

You will get 5% back if you lose at least ₹4,100 or more, 7% back if you lose at least ₹10,000 or more, and 10% back if you lose at least ₹41,000 or more;

The bonus amount times 5 determines the maximum cash out.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Pin Up App

Using the Android mobile app of the betting site Pin Up, you are still eligible for all the same bonuses and promotions. The iOS app is unavailable now: app is under development and will be available for download soon. In fact, sometimes, there may be promotions that only mobile app users can redeem! For example, you will be able to claim the same bonuses as usual:

125% up to 4,50,000 INR;

Monday weekly cashback;

Birthday Bonus and many other bonuses and promotions.

The company Pin Up gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Although a number of Pin Up's bonuses and promotions have been covered on this page, if you still have any queries, feel free to post a comment in the comments below. Down below, you can find the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions

Is it safe to redeem bonuses at Pin Up? Do I risk anything?

Yes, it is. Pin Up is a legitimate and licensed bookmaker, so it is safe to make deposits, play casino games, and redeem bonuses. Because of the privacy policy, you do not have any of your information at risk either. After you claim the bonus, you will need to meet the wagering requirements before you can withdraw it.

Are the bonuses that are listed here the only offers that are available at Pin Up?

There are many other bonuses! Sometimes, bonuses may be modified, added, or removed – so, the bonuses that are listed on this page exist, but the details of the bonuses may not be relevant in the future.

Can I cancel the bonus if I change my mind?

Yes, you can. You would pretty much cancel the bonus the same way you would activate it – by going to the bonuses and promotions tab, finding your specific bonus, and opting out of the promotion by clicking the appropriate button.

Can I place bets using the bonus money?

Yes, you can! You must meet the wagering conditions before withdrawing the bonus, but you can do anything you want to, such as placing bets.

Do the bonuses at Pin Up change or update?

Yes, they periodically do. From time to time, some of the already existing bonuses may be updated or changed. On top of that, more bonuses will be added in the future. All of the bonuses can be changed as stated per the Terms and Conditions of the sports betting and casino gambling site Pin Up.

What should I do in order to get the welcome bonus at Pin Up?

To get the welcome bonus at the betting platform Pin Up, you first need to create an account. After that, activate the bonus, and make a deposit making sure that it is equal to or higher than the minimum deposit amount stated in the conditions of the bonus. After that, you must meet the wagering requirements which are also stated in the Terms and Conditions of the offer – and after that, you will be able to withdraw the bonus money.