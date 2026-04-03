Pin Up — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Bonus

Pin Up App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Pin Up Pin Up is a popular sports betting platform and online casino among Indian bettors. It offers various bonuses, including a 125% up to 4,50,000 INR welcome sport bonus and 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS bonus for casino, as well as a reputable site (Curaçao gambling license number OGL/2024/580/0570) and over 10,000 casino games. All the most important information about Pin Up in India can be found below in our Sportscafe review. Welcome bonus 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Promocode: SPCAFE Join Pin Up

Pin Up Overview Pin Up is a sports betting and casino gambling platform in India with its history dating back to 2016. It is a popular choice among Indian players because it has a lot of casino games you can play, it accepts INR as a currency and Hindi as a language option, along with there being lots of Hindi-speaking live dealers, and it has cricket betting options on events such as the Indian Premier League. It also provides a welcome bonus of 125% up to 4,50,000 INR over five days, many deposit and withdrawal methods like BinancePay, cryptocurrency and others, and over 50,000 sports events monthly. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites. Quick Facts about Pin Up Game types Sports, Live Sports, Esports, Casino, Live Dealers, TV Games, Virtual Sports, and others Founder and year of foundation 2016, Carletta N.V. Headquarters Dr. Henri Fergusonweg 1, Curaçao Gambling license Curacao, license number OGL/2024/580/0570 Welcome bonus Pin-Up Bet – 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Pin-Up Casino – 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, iCash.One, BHIM, WhatsApp Pay, Cryptocurrency, etc Hindi language Yes Pin Up Score Pin Up has many advantages for customers from India who decide to use the betting platform, however, some clear disadvantages should be noted before joining Pin Up. You can see a list of the pros and cons in the table down below. Advantages Disadvantages Accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option Sometimes communication with technical support is unavailable Over 50,000 sports events every month Sport Welcome Bonus 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Hindi language support Over 10,000 casino games to play Trusted and used by many Indian players Casino bonus 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS

Pin Up India Review We'll go through the many services, functions, and features that Pin Up offers to its Indian customers in our Sportscafe review. We'll go through the betting platform's legality, the registration and verification process, the Pin Up Android app's features, and the welcome bonuses, including how to claim them. There is also a table showing the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for Pin Up's most popular payment methods. Is Pin Up Legal in India? Yes, Pin Up is completely legal in India; there are no laws against online gambling, so you are free to play as long as you follow the rules. Pin Up is also a secure website and app since it holds a Curacao gambling license with the number OGL/2024/580/0570, which serves as a sign of approval and trustworthiness. Also, offline casinos are outlawed in India, but internet casinos like Pin Up are allowed, so you may legally make bets, play casino games, deposit and withdraw money, and so on using online betting platforms.

Pin Up App You may bet on your favorite sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League, with the Pin Up app for Android, which can be downloaded directly from the official site. The Pin Up app is very comparable to the desktop or mobile site, with the exception of a slightly different UI and the flexibility to use Pin Up from anywhere at any time.

Customers who use the bookmaker's mobile app may receive special offers from time to time. Bonuses and promotions that are exclusively accessible through the Pin Up app for Android are not available to players who utilize the website. As a result, having the app on hand is useful in this case. For Android Follow the steps outlined below to successfully download the Pin Up app for Android: Go to the website. Go to the official Pin Up website using any mobile browser of your choice; Look for the Android app. Open the left-hand menu and select "Install Android" from the drop-down menu; Open the left-hand menu and select 'Install Android' from the drop-down menu; It should start downloading an apk after you click the 'Install Android' section. Allow your phone to get files from third-party sources if it doesn't already; Install the app. After the apk has finished downloading, tap the installation icon to install it. Then, click on the button that says 'Install'; You have successfully installed the Android apk of Pin Up!

How to Create an Account at Pin Up? In order to properly create an account at Pin Up in India, follow the instructions stated down below to make Pin Up registration successful: 1 Go to the Pin Up Official Website Use our link to get to the official website of Pin Up in India. Go to Website 2 Find the Registration Button Look for a red button that says 'Sign up' in the top-right corner of the website. 3 Select Your Registration Method A pop-up window will appear, and there, just choose between two methods of registration: by phone or by e-mail. 4 If You Opt to Join Up by Phone Simply give your phone number and currency preference. 5 If You Choose the E-Mail Sign-Up Enter your e-mail address, create a password, and choose your currency. Accept the terms and conditions as written. Then simply click on 'Sign up'. Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus Pin Up offers its players from India some Pin Up bonuses, including a first deposit bonus of 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS for online casino. There is Sport Welcome Bonus 125% up to 4,50,000 INR. If you would like to find out more about the casino bonus, have a look at the table below. Andcheck out the information on the Pin Up promo code page to see how it change the standart welcome bonus. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Online Casino Bonus 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS 300 INR This welcome offer is only available to newly registered users at Pin Up. You will need to make a first deposit worth 300 INR or more to be eligible for the bonus. To withdraw the bonus money, you will need to meet the wagering requirements said in the Terms and Conditions of the welcome offer How to Get a Bonus at Pin Up? To claim the welcome bonus of 125% up to 4,50,000 INR or welcome bonus casino – 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS at Pin Up that is offered for Indian players, simply complete the steps below: Select the right welcome bonus from the promotions menu; Choose the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to acquire it; Finish the transaction by inputting the amount you wish to deposit for the first time into your Pin Up account; You will be able to withdraw the bonus cash if you meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's Terms & Conditions; Congratulations, you have redeemed the welcome bonus at Pin Up! Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you may withdraw the bonus money from your account from the welcome bonuses for sports or casino, you must first fulfill the wagering requirements. In order to do that, you can discover what they are in each promotion's Terms & Conditions, or just by taking a look at our table down below. Bonus Wagering requirements Online Casino Bonus You must meet the wagering requirement of 50 times the bonus amount within 3 days of redeeming the bonus

If you make a first deposit within the first hour, you will get a 120% bonus instead

If your deposit is later than an hour, your bonus will be 100%

If you want to 250 free spins than you must make 2000 INR deposit, but minimum deposit for 120% up to 450,000 INR is 300 INR

Other Pin Up Bonuses and Promotions Aside from the welcome bonuses at Pin Up that have been mentioned above, the betting platform offers other bonuses and promotions for Indian players that can be seen in the Promotions section. Some of the most important ones there include the following: Weekly Cashback Bonus;

Happy Birthday Bonus;

Secure Bets – Cash Out on Bets. Weekly Cashback Bonus Get a growing payback benefit every Monday based on the amount you lost. If you lose 4,100 INR or more, you will receive a 5% reward, a 7% cashback if you lose 10,000 INR or more, and a 10% cashback if you lose 41,000 INR or more. The maximum cash out is equal to the bonus amount multiplied by 5. 100% Bonus on Accumulators Minimum bet: ₹200 Conditions: To participate you must place an accumulator bet worth at least ₹200 or more and make sure that the option “Multi Bet Bonus” is ticked in your bet slip. Only events with odds of 1.3 or higher for each are eligible for this promotion. Secure Bets – Cash Out on Bets All single and accumulator bets on Live or Pre-match events designated with a specific Cash Out icon are eligible for the promotion. In the "Bet History" area of your Profile page, you may check the Cash Out amount available to you and request it. The wager will be settled soon after you confirm the Cash Out request, and the cash will be credited to your account.

Login To log into your account at Pin Up, follow the steps down below: Go to the official Pin Up website using our link; Fill in the blanks in the top-right corner with either your phone number or email and password. Then, simply click on ‘Log in’; You have successfully logged into your accountant at Pin Up!

Account Verification You must first complete the account verification process before you can make withdrawals from your account at Pin Up. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites require it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You'll need to give proof of your identity and where you reside, including the following: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And many other potentially accepted ones.

Pin Up Payment Methods Pin Up accepts a wide range of regularly used payment methods in India, so your favorite method is likely already available. A table of the most popular Pin Up deposit and withdrawal methods may be seen down below: Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees WhatsApp Pay 1 400 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None BHIM 2 400 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None UPI Intent 300 INR 9,999 INR Up to 30 minutes None UPI 3 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None Upi Rapid P2P 500 INR 50,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None UPI QR 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None PayTM UPI FD 3 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None iCash.One 500 INR 50,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None BinancePay 2 400 INR 4,500 INR Instant None BinancePay 1 400 INR 4,000,000 INR Instant None BybitPay 300 INR 1,300,000 INR Instant None USDT Polygon 2 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None USDT BEP20 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None USDT TRC20 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None USDT TON 0 INR 86,773,240 INR Instant None USDT_ERC20 0 INR 1,000,000,000 INR Instant None USDC Polygon 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None USDC BEP20 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None BTC 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None ETH 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None DOGE 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None LTC 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None TRON 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None Solana 1 INR 81,000,000 INR Instant None TON 0 INR 850,000,000 INR Instant None How to Deposit on Pin Up? To make a deposit and successfully fund your Pin Up account, follow the procedures below: Select the 'Deposit' option in the top-right corner; Select your desired deposit method from the drop-down menu, enter the amount you intend to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button; Congratulations on making your Pin Up deposit! How to Withdraw Money? To withdraw money from your Pin Up account, follow the steps below: Select 'Withdraw' from the list of all available options by clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. From the list of all available options, choose the withdrawal method you want, input the amount you want to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button; You have successfully withdrawn money from your account at Pin Up!

How to Place a Bet on Pin Up? To accurately place a wager at Pin Up, follow the simple step-by-step instructions below: Go to the sportsbook or the particular cricketbook area if you want to wager on cricket. Choose a sport to wager on, such as cricket, and then a specific event that interests you. Enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the circumstances for the bet you want to place; You've placed a successful Pin Up sports bet!

Pin Up Sportsbook Pin Up's sportsbook is extremely extensive with over 50,000 sports events to choose from in a wide range of sports on which you may place bets using a number of bet kinds. It also has a strong concentration on cricket and other popular Indian sports, which is fantastic news for Indian clients. To see what sports you may bet on, look at the list below. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports among Indian clients at Pin Up. For anybody interested in betting on cricket, the betting website provides a number of contests, including the IPL. The following is a list of presently available events: Indian Premier League;

ODI Series;

Twenty20;

United Kingdom County Championship;

And many others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is another popular sport at Pin Up, one of India's top kabaddi betting sites, offering a wide range of tournaments and stake levels. At Pin Up, you may bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs;

And others. Football Football is the most popular sport for wagering, and Pin Up offers a large range of football games every day. Some of the most well-known football events at Pin Up include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League;

And many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world, with bets available on a number of daily tournaments and wagering possibilities. You have the following choices to choose from: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

WTA 125k;

And others. Baseball Indian gamers may wager on baseball, which is one of the sports available at Pin Up. You may wager on championships as well as local events like: Chinese Taipei CPBL;

USA MLB;

And others. Boxing Boxing is a prominent sport in India. Individual fights are listed in this part of the betting platform, and you may watch them in real time if you like. Looking at each boxer's statistics on the results and statistics page, which includes all of their prior triumphs, defeats, and other information, will help you make a better prediction. UFC Another popular sport at Pin Up is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Pin Up broadcasts a number of UFC events every day, on which you may gamble utilizing a range of betting choices. This site offers a wide range of betting opportunities, however they may be separated into two categories: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports Video games on which bets may be placed, such as at Pin Up, are known as eSports. They're generating quite a sensation, and Pin Up is taking bets on their games. You can bet on the following, for example: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

And many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a very well-known MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. Check out the events and championships that Pin Up has to offer in the list below: Sazka Eleague Spring;

DPC NA;

Khaz Modan Cup;

WL Insight;

And many others. LOL League of Legends is an online combat arena game with a variety of gaming competitions. Here's a comprehensive list of them: LLA;

LCK CL;

LCO;

NLC;

Hitpoint Masters;

And many others. CS:GO Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular video games in the esports category on the betting site Pin Up. The following is a schedule of upcoming events: Doritos Balkan League;

ESEA Cash Cup;

Republeague;

CBCS Elite League;

ltras League;

And many others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are ones in which the participants are not physically present and instead are led by software in the form of a brief game. Virtual horse racing and virtual cricket are two of the most popular, in which you just place a wager on a certain condition and then watch the game conclude in a matter of seconds to see if you won or lost. At Pin Up, you may wager on the following virtual sports: Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing;

And many others.

Betting Options at Pin Up Pin Up offers a variety of services and features to help you get the most out of your sports betting and casino games. When it comes to sports betting, you may choose between pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games. Some instances of Pin Up's capabilities are as follows: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best and most popular cricket events among players from India. Pin Up features a desktop website as well as a mobile app for IPL betting. Live streaming of the event is also available on the betting site, which is a useful option for people who are interested. Live Streaming Using the desktop website of Pin Up or the Pin Up mobile app for Android, you may watch live streaming sports events. It lets you simultaneously watch and bet on many Indian sports events such as the Indian Premier League. Push Notifications The Pin Up smartphone app for Android has a time-saving function that shows whether you won or lost your bet, as well as any upcoming promotions and bonuses. However, if you don't like it, or if you would like for it to only display certain notifications, you can set it in the settings of the app. Online Casino Games The casino at Pin Up has a diverse selection of games, including slots, table games, live games, and roulettes. All of the games are powered by a variety of casino software game firms, including well-known names like NetEnt, Ainsworth, Pragmatic Play, Playson, and others, with over 10,000 games in total. Live Casino Pin Up has a live casino with a wide range of games to choose from. These games will be played with a live dealer to create a satisfying casino experience, and Indian players often choose games with dealers that speak Hindi, which is one of the available alternatives at Pin Up. Cash-Out You can withdraw the winnings that you have accumulated whenever you've amassed the required withdrawal amount for the payment option you've chosen. In India, Pin Up supports a variety of popular deposit and withdrawal options. Live Cricket Betting If you opt for using the live streaming sports option, you may watch a cricket match unfold right in front of your eyes while wagering on it. You may watch and bet on cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League at the live sports option. Esports Betting The esports category at Pin Up features a large variety of games to choose from, and you can bet on them with a variety of wager possibilities. On Pin Up, you can also watch live esports contests and browse all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Pin Up provides quick and easy to play virtual sports betting games such as horse racing. You may place a wager and find out the outcome of the game in seconds with virtual cricket betting. You'll be able to find out the conclusion of a game in a matter of minutes using virtual cricket. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting entails making bets prior to the start of a game. Simply select the outcome you believe will occur and place your bet. Pin Up has a wide range of bet types, allowing you to combine a number of pre-match bets for a higher return. Lucrative Offers The Pin Up casino offers a 100% first deposit bonus of up to ₹450,000, as well as 250 free spins. One thing to keep in mind is that if you make a deposit within an hour of registering, you will receive a 120 percent bonus! If you make a deposit of ₹2,000 or more, you will earn 250 free spins over the course of five days - you will receive 50 FS right away, and the remainder will be distributed in 40 increments over the next five days. In addition, the wagering requirement for bonus money is 72 hours, whilst the wagering requirement for free spins is 24 hours. Multi-Betting Pin Up allows you to bet on many events in one bet, allowing you to multi-bet using various bet kinds. However, in order to be reimbursed, all of the estimations must be correct. The profit potential is proportionate to the risk. Live Match Statistics Statistics from prior events, as well as data from current live and daily events, are easily accessible. You increase your chances of placing a winning wager by using this tool to help you better forecast the game's outcome.

Pin Up Casino Pin Up's casino area offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, live games, and roulettes. Many casino software game companies, including well-known names like NetEnt, Ainsworth, Pragmatic Play, Playson, and others, power all of the games. Pin Up casino has over 10,000 casino games in total, ensuring that you will not get bored. Entertainment at the Casino Considering Pin Up's online casino and live dealer categories contain over 10,000 games, the most popular ones may be categorized by choosing the appropriate category. The following is a list of some of the most popular games in India: Aviator;

Chicken road 2.0;

Fortune gems 2;

Leprechaun riches;

Pin-up jetx;

Wild bounty showdown;

Aviatrix;

Treasures of aztec;

Thunder coins: hold and win;

Lucky streak 3;

And many others.

Types of Bets at Pin Up Pin Up mostly has three types of bets that are used by its customers from India. To truly maximize your winnings, you can use any of them if you choose to. You can find each one of them with a description down below: Single bets. A single bet is a wager on a single event's predicted result. A "single bet" victory is calculated by multiplying the bet amount by the odds for the event's chosen result;

Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a wager on the simultaneous outcomes of numerous events that are unrelated to one another. The product of the bet amount and the "accumulator" odds, which are calculated by multiplying the outcome odds of all the events included in the accumulator bet, equals an accumulator win;

Multiple bets. A Multiple Bet is a full combination of accumulators of a specific size from a set number of events.

Support Customer service at Pin Up may be accessed in a variety of ways. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do everything they can to help you. Check out the chart below to see how to get in touch with Pin Up in India. The ways to contact Details Telegram Click on the Telegram icon on the official page of the bookmaker and you will be redirected to the official channel where you can get help with any questions Live chat Click on the chat icon in the bottom-right corner, and you will be talking to a consultant in a matter of minutes Email For detailed inquiries, document verification, or issues that require written confirmation, you can contact customer support via email: support-int@pin-up.support

SportsCafe Verdict Here at Sportscafe, we have decided to give Pin Up the Sportscafe seal of approval after examining what company offers to offer Indian gamers. This proves that it is a completely safe and legal betting website in India. The website also has a Curacao gambling license, which contributes to its safety. It has a mobile app for Android that allows you to place bets, play casino games, and access the same features as the PC version, but much faster and from anywhere; and, because the majority of player ratings are positive, Pin Up can be considered a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India.