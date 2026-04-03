Pin Up has released a high-quality app for Android devices. The Pin Up application has an extensive betting section with various sports disciplines, as well as an online casino section with all popular slots and live dealer games. It is legal in India and regulated by a license issued by the Gambling Commission of Curacao (License OGL/2024/580/0570).

All of the above arguments suggest that the Pin Up apk is completely legal for players from India, guaranteeing only honest and safe gaming.

Pin Up was launched in 2016 and is owned and operated by Carletta N.V. Limited. Pin Up India is licensed and regulated by the Curaçaso Gambling Commission, which guarantees its reputation and safety. The platform takes the safety of its customers seriously and here are some of the arguments in favor of that:

Considering all these features, you will be able to use the Pin Up app with maximum comfort and no limitations!

To make sure you correctly use the Pin Up mobile app, it is important to consider some specific aspects of the platform:

All of Pin Up's options are collected and available in one click in the mobile app. Users can instantly place pre-match and live bets on a multitude of sporting events, watch match broadcasts, spin slots and more with a few taps on their devices. All you need to make money right on the go is a smartphone, the Pin Up app and some rupees.

The Pin Up app also has a great push notification feature. These push notifications always remind players of an upcoming match that they may have forgotten about. This feature also keeps users informed about upcoming promotions offered by the bookie or casino.

The mobile app is perfectly optimized for fast loading speeds. The design also ensures that the application uses a minimum amount of data and still provides stable and smooth gameplay.

Pin Up mobile app has collected, in terms of gaming conditions, the best features and options, focused on the convenience and satisfaction of Indian users. It is constantly improving, getting new functions, and becoming faster and more convenient. We have highlighted numerous features that set Pin Up apart from other applications for betting. Among them:

This is far from all that the highly productive Pin Up app has to offer its Indian users!

Pin UP is a good choice among betting apps in India as it combines a complete set of tools for earning rupees right on the go. The app is a complete adaptation of the Pin Up website without any stripped-down functions. You can download Pin Up apk and get unlimited access to features like:

After carefully studying all the functionality of the Pin Up app, we have identified a number of features that make it particularly ideal as a cricket betting platform. You can read about the main advantages and disadvantages of the application in the table below:

125% up to 4,50,000 INR for sports and 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS for casino

More information about the latest version of Pin Up apk can be found in the table below:

The modern mobile app Pin Up for Android is focused on the Indian market. It implements all the necessary functionality and is great for those who are looking for a great cricket betting experience. Pin Up in India accepts popular Indian payment methods including UPI, PhonePe and even cryptocurrency. Whether you are new to the world of online betting or have gained some experience, you can enjoy betting in the Pin Up app anywhere you go!

Pin Up App for Android

To maintain its influence in the online betting industry, Pin Up has developed a special mobile app for Android devices with version 5.0 or higher. It offers many exciting features, from sports betting to a chic online casino. Along with a good set of features, the apk has a simple but modern user interface that is easy to understand and even easier to navigate. The Pin ap sports app allows Indian players to play on the move and needs only a stable internet connection, which provides added convenience and flexibility.

System Requirements for Android Although the app is highly productive, it does not require great specifications from Android devices. Before downloading and installing Pin Up bet app, make sure your smartphone meets the minimum system requirements: 🤖 Android Available Versions 5.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 3,2 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices The Pin Up app has been tested on dozens of Android smartphones so that players can operate it comfortably and smoothly. Below we find a list of devices on which the app can be used without any problems: Redmi Note 6, 7, 8, 9;

Samsung Galaxy M50,M51, A51, A52, Note 10, A30, etc;

Oneplus 7,7T,8,9 Pro etc;

Google Pixel 3,4;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Realme GT 2 Pro;

Poco F3 GT;

Asus ROG Phone 5;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc. If you don't find your device on our list, don't worry. Make sure that it meets the minimum technical specifications and in this case you will also manage to successfully install the Pin Up bet apk.

Download Pin Up APK for Android

Before placing bets or enjoying favorite casino games, you need to download the Pin Up sports app. It is free and will require little memory space on your smartphone. If you have an Android device, follow our instructions to quickly download and install Pin Up:

1 Download Pin Up App Navigate to the official Pin Up website through any browser on your smartphone. You can also follow our link, which will give you access to a direct download. Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App In order to successfully download the app, you need to make certain changes to your smartphone. Go to settings and in the section with security provide access to install unknown files on your device. 3 Complete the Download Process Click the "Download" button to install the Pin Up apk file on your mobile device. Make sure the download was successful to proceed to the last step. 4 Confirm the File Installation In your smartphone downloads, locate and unzip the Pin Up apk file to start installing the app on Android. Within seconds, the download will be complete and you will receive a notification about it. Download for Android

Pin Up App for iOS

An iOS app is under development. Soon, users of iPhones and iPads will be able to access all the games using the app on their mobile. Now you can use the mobile version of the Website, which does not differ in functionality and capabilities from the desktop version.

System Requirements for iOS When you can use the Pin Up app for iOS, pay attention to its system characteristics.



🍏 iOS version 8.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 25,2 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices iPhone 4s;

iPhone 4s;

iPhone 6, 6 Plus;

iPhone 7, 7 Plus;

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Mini 2/3/4;

iPhone 11, Pro, Pro Max;

iPhone 12,13 and others. If you found your device or it belongs to the same generation, you won't have any problems with the performance of Pin Up! Download the Pin Up App for iOS After the release of the Pin Up app for iOS, iPhone and iPad users will be glad to know that the latest version is easier to download than for Android. Follow our step-by-step guide to install the app on your device for free and safely after launching it: 1 Open the Official Pin Up Website Visit the mobile site of the bookmaker from your iOS device. You can also click on the link we offer, which will redirect you right to the application page. Go to Website 2 Complete Registration Create an account if you are not already a client of the platform. Choose any of the options and fill in the necessary information. 3 Download the Pin Up App After completing the registration process, you will be redirected to a page where you can download the iOS app by clicking on the appropriate button. Download the App Within seconds, the app will install and the Pin Up icon will appear on your smartphone or tablet menu. How to Install Pin Up App? The Pin Up app is a free resource for users in India. Here are instructions for installing the app on your mobile device: Go to your smartphone downloads and locate the Pin Up apk file. Unzip the apk file and agree to install the app on your smartphone. Wait until the Pin Up app is installed. Once the download is complete, launch the app, register or log in to your Pin Up account. Now you can get the full range of games in one touch!

How to Update Pin Up App to the Latest Version 2026? The Pin Up technical team regularly releases updates to the app to fix bugs and improve their software. However, to take advantage of the features and innovations of the latest version of the app, the user must update the app. Whether you use the Pin Up app for Android or iOS, you can update it using the instructions below: Establish a stable Internet connection. Open the Pin Up app and check if there is an update for your version. If there is a new version of the app, you will be asked for permission to download the update. Open the updated apk and enjoy the game without crashing. Pin Up app also has an auto-update feature, which will allow you to have an actual version absolutely always. To do this, in the settings of your smartphone, select auto-update applications.

How to Register in the Pin Up App? If you don't already have a Pin Up account, you can create one through the application. Only Indian players over the age of 18 can register on the platform. We have prepared a simple guide, following which you can become a new customer of Pin Up club: In your smartphone menu, find the Pin Up app icon and launch it. On the home page, in the upper right corner, click on "Sign Up" to start creating an account. Choose one of the offered registration methods: via cell phone or email. Depending on the registration method you selected, enter your email or cell phone number. Choose the currency you want your balance to be displayed. Accept all the terms and conditions of Pin Up and complete your registration by clicking the appropriate button. As soon as you register, the Pin Up application will remember your details and the next time you run it you will not have to log in to your account again.

Login Once you complete your Pin Up registration, you can use your login to bet on sports, live games, slots, and more. To access your Pin Up account in the app, follow these steps: Open the installed Pin Up app on your smartphone or tablet menu. Click on the "Sign In" button at the top of the screen. Enter your Pin Up login credentials, which include your cell phone number or email and your personal password. Click on the "Login" option. Now you can enjoy cricket betting and many other features in the Pin Up bet app!

How to Get a Bonus in Pin Up App? If you are a beginner and just starting out in sports betting, the Pin Up welcome bonus will help you in your endeavours. Just like through the desktop version, the bonus can also be accessed through the mobile app. To do it right, follow our simple instructions: Launch the installed Pin Up app and register your account by filling out the registration form. Go to your personal account settings and fill out your profile completely with personal information: name, date of birth, contact information, residence address. Make a successful first deposit. The Pin Up bonus will be automatically credited to your account in the form of bonus money. Once you have received your welcome bonus, you can start wagering it to make your real money winnings even bigger! Welcome Bonuses for Players Pin Up app users can count on a wide range of promotions available across the board, including the welcome bonus. Newcomers have a unique opportunity to multiply their first deposit and subsequently earn more rupees. Betting Bonus Speaking of the welcome bonus, Pin Up gives newcomers a unique opportunity to increase their first deposit and enjoy the game with minimal risk. You can get a 125% up to 4,50,000 INR Sport bonus. In the table below we have displayed how the size of the deposit affects the sign-up bonus: Deposit amount Bonus Percentage From ₹400 to ₹4,999 100% From ₹5,000 to ₹9,999 110% From ₹10,000 to ₹14,999 115% From ₹15,000 to ₹19,999 120% From ₹20,000 to ₹ 360,000 125% The maximum bonus within the promotion is ₹450 000. The bonus is credited automatically to the bonus account in the form of additional money. In order to successfully withdraw the bonus, you must wager 10x of the real balance within a month. All bets with 2 or more events with odds of 1.6 or higher are accepted. Casino Bonus In addition to the sports bonus, Pin Up comes with a generous casino offer for new customers. It consists of a 120% up to 4,50,000 INR + 250 FS bonus on popular slots. Free spins are credited in instalments: 50 FS immediately after making a deposit of Rs. 2,000 and 40 FS every day for the next five days. The bonus applies to the first deposit and can significantly increase the number of potential winnings. The bonus can be converted into real money and withdrawn from the account after wagering 50x. The wagering period is 72 hours.

Sports Betting The main reason why Indian players choose Pin Up is the extraordinary selection of sporting events and markets. Bettors can count on more than 20 different sports disciplines and enjoy a huge selection of markets to bet from. You can place bets on the following sports: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

Biathlon;

Boxing;

Golf;

Handball and many more! The Pin Up betting coupon is neatly displayed in the mobile application, and every bet placed is also automatically calculated in the coupon. Pin Up provides the best sports betting experience, so you'll find plenty of sports options here. We are sure that you will surely find something for your bet. In addition, the app offers LIVE bets, match broadcasts and statistics with constant odds adjustments depending on current conditions. Cricket App As a brand operating in India, the main markets that Pin Up represents include cricket. The cricket betting section covers the most popular tournaments and official matches. The following tournaments are available in Pin Up's range: Indian Premier League(IPL);

ODI World Cup;

T20 Series;

T20 World Cup;

The Hundred. Indian bettors may appreciate the range of cricket betting on offer. The app features betting options with good odds. For each sporting event, players will have the opportunity to place bets on popular markets, including the winner of the match, the draw, individual stats and more. Tennis App Tennis betting is extremely popular today, and almost every betting app offers this sports discipline in its catalogue. Pin Up is no exception, as it provides its players with numerous tennis betting markets. Moreover, in the application, you can also bet on this sport in pre-match as well as in real-time. Pin Up offers a wide range of well-known tennis tournaments for betting, among them: ATR;

WTA;

INF;

Challenger. If you want to discover a large number of options for tennis betting, Pin Up is the perfect place to do so. Here you'll find an expanded selection of betting markets, high tennis odds and exclusive rewards. Football App Football is a spectacular sport that occupies the entire year all over the world. Fans of this sport can earn from their passion by placing a bet. The football betting section in the Pin Up app offers a wide range of events and outcomes. The bookmaker regularly adds new championships and matches, and players can already bet on all key competitions: UEFA Champions League;

FIFA World Cup;

England Premier League;

Emirates Cup;

World Cup;

Copa Libertadores. When you choose Pin Up for football betting, you'll find reasonable odds to help you win big!

Esports Betting Lately, esports has been attracting more and more fans to bet on it. The Pin Up app has a separate section dedicated to esports betting. This means access to great odds, a wide selection of markets and plenty of bonuses. The Pin Up app aims to fully provide you with a wide variety of esports disciplines, including options such as: Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Call of Duty;

StarCraft 2;

King of Glory and many more. Esports fans who choose Pin Up for betting can choose from a variety of betting options for each event. Each esport has live streaming and updated odds. The bookmaker has also made sure that the overall user interface is suitable for video games.

Virtual Sports Betting Virtual sports is a section with simulations of matches and tournaments in various sports events. Pin Up has a number of virtual sports for those who like fast-paced events of this type. Pin Up app hosts virtual competitions in disciplines such as: Virtual Football;

Virtual tennis;

Virtual cricket;

Virtual cock fighter;

Virtual hockey;

Instant greyhounds and many others. The peculiarity of such bets is that virtual matches start every 5 minutes and continue 24 hours a day, offering a dynamic environment for betting. The platform itself determines the outcome of the game using a random number generator, so the outcome of the game will depend on your luck.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Pin Up App? Thanks to the user-friendly interface, placing cricket bets using the Pin Up app is not difficult. Follow our simple guide to avoid any confusion: Access the Pin Up app and log in with your phone number/email and password to your account. Go to your personal profile and replenish your account using one of the available deposit methods. Open the betting section in the navigation menu and decide whether you would like to place real-time or line bets. Select cricket from the listed sports. Choose a cricket tournament or a match you want to place a bet on and click on the odds. Fill in the betting coupon by selecting the type of bet and the amount, and confirm the placement. If you have followed all the instructions, your cricket bet will be successfully placed. Wait for the result of the match and, if you win, payment will be made according to the odds.

Available Type of Bets Pin Up app has 3 classic types of bets to provide variation to absolutely every bettor. You can choose between the following types of bets to maximize your winnings: Single. This type of placement is the easiest for novice bettors to understand. In it, the player places a bet on one of the outcomes of a particular match. If this outcome is correct, you win the payout.

Express. Express bets become more complicated and risky, as several bets on different outcomes are included in a single betting coupon. As a result, the odds add up, making it possible to receive a large payout. If one event loses in an express bet, the entire coupon loses.

System. A system bet is a mixture of several accumulative bets. Unlike an express, it allows you to lose one or more bets and still win a portion of the bet. This means that with system bets, the possible odds decrease, but the actual chance of winning increases.

Betting Options The Pin Up app has an incredible array of features and resources that players will appreciate whether they are betting on sports or playing at an online casino. To cater to the interests of its Indian customers, Pin Up has included a number of the following betting options: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Pin Up bet app users can watch live international and regional matches online of popular sports and sports disciplines on the go. They are of high quality and work without delays. Live streaming is accessible only if you have a gaming account and an active betting coupon. Push Notifications After downloading the Pin Up app, you can select to receive push notifications about upcoming events, your betting results as well as new bonuses and promotions. This feature can be turned off or changed in the settings to receive only certain alerts. Online Casino Games Those who are more interested in gambling entertainment can visit the online casino Pin Up. There are thousands of entertainments for all tastes, which are neatly divided into appropriate sections. Pin up casino app has the following categories of entertainment: Video slots;

Live dealer games;

TV games;

Lottery;

Aviator. There are also many other games on the platform for additional entertainment. Besides, when you sign up for Pin Up casino apk, you can get an exclusive welcome bonus to make winning real money even more enjoyable! Live Casino If you're looking for a more immersive experience, the live casino section will provide everything for you. Live dealer games include popular entertainment like:: Live Roulette;

Live Blackjack;

Live Baccarat;

Live Hold'em and much more. Throughout the game, the process is controlled by a friendly and professional croupier. Broadcasts are in high definition, so enjoyment of the game is guaranteed. You will also have the opportunity to communicate with the dealer thanks to the innovative live chat. Cash-Out The cash-out option at Pin Up is one of the best features for bettors. It allows you to accumulate a certain amount of money and withdraw it when the odds are no longer favorable. This function can be implemented as part of skip betting and will pay out the appropriate amount depending on the match conditions. Live Cricket Betting Pin Up has a LIVE betting feature so that you can place bets on cricket events in real-time. Fans of such bets will find many exciting events and matches every day with accurate and up-to-date stats. The choice of odds during the match is constantly changing, which adds excitement to the process of cricket betting. Esports Betting Pin Up customers have plenty of opportunities to place bets on esports. Along with a large number of esports disciplines and tournaments, there are generous odds and a wide selection of sports markets that combine to ensure a high quality of esports betting. As with traditional sports disciplines, esports betting is available not only in LINE but also in LIVE mode. Virtual Betting Pin Up holds virtual football, cricket, tennis, dog racing and other competitions. The player can choose any event and place a bet on it. Most of the games are played in 5 minutes, and the fast-paced gameplay makes each event exciting and dynamic. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match bets are bets that are placed before the start of a sporting event. For betting in the Pin Up application, there are hundreds of matches, which are divided into convenient sections by sports categories. The odds in this case, in contrast to the live bets, are fixed and set by the team of bookmaker's analysts. Multi-Betting In the Pin Up bet app you can place multiple bets, which combines a series of single bets into one. The more events are added to a multi-bet, the greater the risk and reward. This type of bet can be used either for cricket bets or can combine bets from each category. Live Match Statistics The results and statistics section is aimed at helping the bettor to analyze the position of both teams. It contains the results of past games, as well as information about the standings. With all this information at your fingertips, you're more inclined to bet wisely.

Pin Up Casino App Pin Up is known for its large and high-quality selection of casino games for gambler fans. All the entertainment is presented by leading suppliers of games, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Playson Pragmatic Games and many others. Pin Up casino app is regularly updated with new games, features and content. It makes it easy for anyone to get started with online gambling in India! Games at the Casino App Pin Up is experienced in the field of online gambling. The platform has taken into account that players can enjoy a variety of gambling games and for this reason, in addition to slot machines, has included many table games and TV shows to entertain all gamblers in all directions. The portfolio of games includes such popular items as: Lightning Roulette;

Casino Hold’em;

Teen Patti;

Craps;

Crazy Time;

Aviator. Pin Up aviator apk guarantees a relaxing and entertaining experience!

Pin Up Mobile Version When it comes to mobile betting, Pin Up has provided several accessibility options. In addition to a convenient app for Android and iOS, players can access the bookmaker and online casino through the mobile version of the site. The Pin Up mobile version is compatible with all devices, as it does not require any technical specifications from the gadget. Just like the bet app, the mobile version has a full catalogue of features and functions for betting on Pin Up. The mobile version of the Pin Up site can be accessed through most browsers. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website At first glance, comparing the mobile app with the Pin Up mobile version, it would be hard to tell them apart. However, there are several significant differences if we take a closer look at each of the mobile platforms. The main distinctions are shown in the table below: 📱 Pin Up Mobile App 🌏 Pin Up Mobile Website Must be installed and downloaded Does not require additional file installation, works through any mobile browser Has system and compatibility requirements Perfect for the resolution and size of any mobile device The smooth and reliable betting process Smooth operation depends on the capabilities of your mobile device and the speed of the Internet connection Frequent updates are required to keep the mobile app up to date Does not require updates, but the website may sometimes be unavailable for technical reasons One-click access Will always be required to go through a login page with a password and username

Download Pin Up for PC Unfortunately, Pin Up hasn't developed a separate betting app for the PC version yet. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. Nevertheless, to get Pin Up on your computer you can use the desktop version of the site. The website has a number of features and options for Pin Up, so you won't have any difficulties placing bets from your PC.

Payment Methods Since Pin Up is focused on Indian players, the platform provides the highest level of comfort even when it comes to payments. All popular payment systems among bettors are implemented in the application. Pin Up also accepts rupees, which is certainly an important factor in determining a good bookmaker in India. Below we have included a table to demonstrate the Pin Up deposit and the possibility of a time deposit: Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None PhonePe 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 30 minutes None BHIM 400 INR 100,000 INR Instant None AstroPay 400 INR 500,000 INR Instant None BinancePay 400 INR 4,000,000 INR Instant None Also in the Pin Up app, you will not only be able to make quick deposits, but also withdraw your winnings. Below you can learn more about the available withdrawal methods: Payment methods Minimum withdrawal Maximum withdrawal Withdrawal time Commission Fees IMPS 1,000 INR 200,000 INR Up to 24 hours Free NetBanking 500 INR 200,000 INR Up to 24 hours Free Bitcoin 1,200 INR 900,000 INR Instant Free Ethereum 1,200 INR 900,000 INR Instant Free Litecoin 1,200 INR 900,000 INR Instant Free

Customer Support Service on the Pin Up Mobile App If you have any questions or difficulties related to the installation or usage of the app, you can contact the Pin Up support team by describing the problem in a message. The platform's technical support team is available every day of the week, 24 hours a day. It is intended to help customers with their problems and difficulties by sending a response with instructions on how to solve the problem. Despite the fact that there is no phone support, Pin Up has other convenient ways to contact you: The ways to contact Details Telegram Click on the Telegram icon on the official page of the bookmaker and you will be redirected to the official channel where you can get help with any questions Live Chat Available 24/7 in the Pin Up app and on the mobile site A quick way to contact support and get a response within 5 minutes Email For detailed questions, document submission, or if you prefer written communication, you can contact support at support-int@pin-up.support

Conclusion About the Pin Up App by SportsCafe To sum it up, Pin Up is one of the largest and most reliable mobile resources in India. Thanks to the app's implementation of the necessary betting options, multiple payment methods, many promotions and a simple user interface, it's easy to see why it's so popular. Having thoroughly analyzed the platform, we didn't find any major remarks and for that reason, we give Pin Up bet app the Sportscafe seal of approval. This means that the application is completely safe and you can use it legally for cricket betting in India!