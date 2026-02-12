Playwise365 Payment Methods: Withdrawal Limits, Minimum Deposit
PlayWise365
App:
PlayWise365
Website PlayWise365 is a well-known sports betting in India, featuring popular sports and games such as Crash, trending games, live casino, virtual games, and more. The platform supports multiple payment methods for easy deposits and withdrawals. Players can check deposit and withdrawal limits to manage their funds easily.
Welcome bonus
400 % up to 50,000 INR
Promo code:
No promo
How to Deposit Money into the Account?
Depositing money into a Playwise365 account is quick and easy. Here’s how it works:
Log in to the Account
Enter your details to log in to your Playwise365 account.Go to website
Go to the ‘Deposit’ Section
Find and click on the ‘Deposit’ option.
Pick a Payment Method
Select from PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, or ICICI Bank.
For UPI Deposits: QR Scanner Method
Scan the QR code with any UPI app (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM). Enter the UTR number after completing the transaction.
UPI Collection Method
Enter the UPI ID (VPA), click "Pay", and finish the payment in the UPI app. The amount will be added to the wallet.
Deposit via UPI App
Select a UPI app, and the app will open. Complete the payment. The amount will appear in the wallet after the transaction.
Enter the Amount
Type in the amount to deposit (minimum 500 INR).
Complete the Payment
Once the payment is done, the money will be added to the account right away.
What Is the Minimum Deposit at PlayWise365?
On PlayWise365, minimum deposit amounts can differ depending on the payment method. All payment systems are safe and reliable. For methods like PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, and ICICI Bank, the minimum deposit is generally 500 INR. The processing time for all payments is instant. For the latest details, check the PlayWise365 Deposit Limits page.
|Methods
|Minimum Deposit (INR)
|Deposit Processing Time
|PayTM
|500
|Instant
|HDFC Bank
|500
|Instant
|UPI
|500
|Instant
|Google Pay
|500
|Instant
|SBI
|500
|Instant
|ICICI Bank
|500
|Instant
Withdrawal of Funds from PlayWise365
PlayWise365 withdrawal time in India averages around 12 hours. Each request is checked to verify the transaction. Players can withdraw up to 1 time per day without a fee. A 3% fee applies for the second and any further withdrawals. The PlayWise365 minimum withdrawal for main payment methods is 500 INR.
|Methods
|Minimum Withdrawal (INR)
|Maximum Withdrawal (INR)
|Withdrawal Processing Time
|PayTM
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
|HDFC Bank
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
|UPI
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
|Google Pay
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
|SBI
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
|ICICI Bank
|500
|100,000
|Up to 12 hours
How Do I Withdraw Money from My Account?
To withdraw money from PlayWise365 app and website, customers need to do the following:
Log in to the Account
Enter the username and password to access the PlayWise365 account.Go to website
Click the 'Withdraw' Button
Click the 'Withdraw' button in the left navigation panel to begin the process.
Choose the Amount to Withdraw
Select the amount to withdraw from the account balance.
Select a Preferred Bank Account
Pick the bank account where the funds will be sent.
Confirm the Withdrawal
Review the details and confirm the withdrawal request. The funds will be transferred to the account within a few hours.
Withdrawal Requirements
For sports players, withdrawals require customers to wager twice their total lifetime deposit. For casino players, withdrawals require customers to wager three times their total lifetime deposit.
Why do I Need Verification?
Verification is required before withdrawing funds. It is a standard procedure to keep customer data safe. To complete verification, customers must submit a valid ID (such as a national ID, driver’s license, or passport), a proof of address (like a utility bill), and confirm their age. This helps to ensure that only authorized individuals can access their accounts and make withdrawals.
Log in
Log in to your account with your username and password.Go to website
Submit ID
Upload a valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license.
Upload Proof of Address
Provide a recent utility bill that shows your name and address.
Confirm Age
Ensure your age is verified by submitting the correct documentation.
Wait for Approval
After uploading the documents, wait for confirmation from PlayWise365.
Deposit and Withdrawal Summary
SportsCafe found out that PlayWise365 supports a variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. UPI has the quickest withdrawal time, with transactions happening instantly. PayTM allows the highest withdrawal amount at once. All payment methods are secure and ensure smooth transactions for users.
FAQ
Is There a Minimum Withdrawal Limit?
Yes, PlayWise365 has a minimum withdrawal limit, which can vary depending on the payment method. The typical amount starts from 500 INR, though this can differ by method.
Can I use multiple bonuses at the same time?
No, clients can use only one PlayWise365 bonus at a time. To claim another, any active bonuses need to be completed or canceled, according to the platform's rules.
How Long Does It Take to Process a Withdrawal?
Withdrawals at PlayWise365 are processed within 12 hours, but some may take longer due to verification or the amount of transactions being processed.
Are There Any Fees for Deposits or Withdrawals?
Deposits are typically free. However, there is no fee for the first withdrawal of the day. A 3% fee applies to any withdrawals after that.
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