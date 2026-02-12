Playwise365 Payment Methods: Withdrawal Limits, Minimum Deposit

PlayWise365 App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration PlayWise365 Website PlayWise365 is a well-known sports betting in India, featuring popular sports and games such as Crash, trending games, live casino, virtual games, and more. The platform supports multiple payment methods for easy deposits and withdrawals. Players can check deposit and withdrawal limits to manage their funds easily. Welcome bonus 400 % up to 50,000 INR Promo code: No promo Join PlayWise365

How to Deposit Money into the Account? Depositing money into a Playwise365 account is quick and easy. Here’s how it works: 1 Log in to the Account Enter your details to log in to your Playwise365 account. Go to website 2 Go to the ‘Deposit’ Section Find and click on the ‘Deposit’ option. 3 Pick a Payment Method Select from PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, or ICICI Bank. 4 For UPI Deposits: QR Scanner Method Scan the QR code with any UPI app (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM). Enter the UTR number after completing the transaction. 5 UPI Collection Method Enter the UPI ID (VPA), click "Pay", and finish the payment in the UPI app. The amount will be added to the wallet. 6 Deposit via UPI App Select a UPI app, and the app will open. Complete the payment. The amount will appear in the wallet after the transaction. 7 Enter the Amount Type in the amount to deposit (minimum 500 INR). 8 Complete the Payment Once the payment is done, the money will be added to the account right away.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at PlayWise365? On PlayWise365, minimum deposit amounts can differ depending on the payment method. All payment systems are safe and reliable. For methods like PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, and ICICI Bank, the minimum deposit is generally 500 INR. The processing time for all payments is instant. For the latest details, check the PlayWise365 Deposit Limits page. Methods Minimum Deposit (INR) Deposit Processing Time PayTM 500 Instant HDFC Bank 500 Instant UPI 500 Instant Google Pay 500 Instant SBI 500 Instant ICICI Bank 500 Instant

Withdrawal of Funds from PlayWise365 PlayWise365 withdrawal time in India averages around 12 hours. Each request is checked to verify the transaction. Players can withdraw up to 1 time per day without a fee. A 3% fee applies for the second and any further withdrawals. The PlayWise365 minimum withdrawal for main payment methods is 500 INR. Methods Minimum Withdrawal (INR) Maximum Withdrawal (INR) Withdrawal Processing Time PayTM 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours HDFC Bank 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours UPI 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours Google Pay 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours SBI 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours ICICI Bank 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours

How Do I Withdraw Money from My Account? To withdraw money from PlayWise365 app and website, customers need to do the following: 1 Log in to the Account Enter the username and password to access the PlayWise365 account. Go to website 2 Click the 'Withdraw' Button Click the 'Withdraw' button in the left navigation panel to begin the process. 3 Choose the Amount to Withdraw Select the amount to withdraw from the account balance. 4 Select a Preferred Bank Account Pick the bank account where the funds will be sent. 5 Confirm the Withdrawal Review the details and confirm the withdrawal request. The funds will be transferred to the account within a few hours. 6 Withdrawal Requirements For sports players, withdrawals require customers to wager twice their total lifetime deposit. For casino players, withdrawals require customers to wager three times their total lifetime deposit.

Why do I Need Verification? Verification is required before withdrawing funds. It is a standard procedure to keep customer data safe. To complete verification, customers must submit a valid ID (such as a national ID, driver’s license, or passport), a proof of address (like a utility bill), and confirm their age. This helps to ensure that only authorized individuals can access their accounts and make withdrawals. 1 Log in Log in to your account with your username and password. Go to website 2 Submit ID Upload a valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. 3 Upload Proof of Address Provide a recent utility bill that shows your name and address. 4 Confirm Age Ensure your age is verified by submitting the correct documentation. 5 Wait for Approval After uploading the documents, wait for confirmation from PlayWise365.

Deposit and Withdrawal Summary SportsCafe found out that PlayWise365 supports a variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. UPI has the quickest withdrawal time, with transactions happening instantly. PayTM allows the highest withdrawal amount at once. All payment methods are secure and ensure smooth transactions for users.