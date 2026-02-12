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Playwise365 Payment Methods: Withdrawal Limits, Minimum Deposit

PlayWise365

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PlayWise365

Website PlayWise365 is a well-known sports betting in India, featuring popular sports and games such as Crash, trending games, live casino, virtual games, and more. The platform supports multiple payment methods for easy deposits and withdrawals. Players can check deposit and withdrawal limits to manage their funds easily.

Welcome bonus

400 % up to 50,000 INR

Promo code:

No promo

Join PlayWise365

How to Deposit Money into the Account?

Depositing money into a Playwise365 account is quick and easy. Here’s how it works:

1

Log in to the Account

Enter your details to log in to your Playwise365 account.

Go to website
Go to the PlayWise365 website and log into your account..
2

Go to the ‘Deposit’ Section

Find and click on the ‘Deposit’ option.

In the side menu of the PlayWise365 website, click on the Deposit section.
3

Pick a Payment Method

Select from PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, or ICICI Bank.

Select one of the payment methods of the PlayWise365 website.
4

For UPI Deposits: QR Scanner Method

Scan the QR code with any UPI app (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM). Enter the UTR number after completing the transaction.

Scan the QR code using any UPI app on the PlayWise365 website.
5

UPI Collection Method

Enter the UPI ID (VPA), click "Pay", and finish the payment in the UPI app. The amount will be added to the wallet.

On the PlayWise365 website, enter your UPI ID (VPA), click Pay and complete the payment in the UPI app.
6

Deposit via UPI App

Select a UPI app, and the app will open. Complete the payment. The amount will appear in the wallet after the transaction.

Deposit via UPI App.
7

Enter the Amount

Type in the amount to deposit (minimum 500 INR).

Enter the required amount to fund your account on the PlayWise365 website.
8

Complete the Payment

Once the payment is done, the money will be added to the account right away.

On the PlayWise365 website, click Copmlete deposit to complete the process.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at PlayWise365?

On PlayWise365, minimum deposit amounts can differ depending on the payment method. All payment systems are safe and reliable. For methods like PayTM, HDFC Bank, UPI, Google Pay, SBI, and ICICI Bank, the minimum deposit is generally 500 INR. The processing time for all payments is instant. For the latest details, check the PlayWise365 Deposit Limits page.

Methods Minimum Deposit (INR) Deposit Processing Time
PayTM 500 Instant
HDFC Bank 500 Instant
UPI 500 Instant
Google Pay 500 Instant
SBI 500 Instant
ICICI Bank 500 Instant

Withdrawal of Funds from PlayWise365

PlayWise365 withdrawal time in India averages around 12 hours. Each request is checked to verify the transaction. Players can withdraw up to 1 time per day without a fee. A 3% fee applies for the second and any further withdrawals. The PlayWise365 minimum withdrawal for main payment methods is 500 INR.

Methods Minimum Withdrawal (INR) Maximum Withdrawal (INR) Withdrawal Processing Time
PayTM 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours
HDFC Bank 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours
UPI 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours
Google Pay 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours
SBI 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours
ICICI Bank 500 100,000 Up to 12 hours

How Do I Withdraw Money from My Account?

To withdraw money from PlayWise365 app and website, customers need to do the following:

1

Log in to the Account

Enter the username and password to access the PlayWise365 account.

Go to website
Go to the PlayWise365 site and log into your account.
2

Click the 'Withdraw' Button

Click the 'Withdraw' button in the left navigation panel to begin the process.

In the side menu of the PlayWise365 website, click on the Withdraw section.
3

Choose the Amount to Withdraw

Select the amount to withdraw from the account balance.

Enter the amount to be withdrawn from your PlayWise365 account.
4

Select a Preferred Bank Account

Pick the bank account where the funds will be sent.

Select the bank account to which the funds will be sent from the PlayWise365 website.
5

Confirm the Withdrawal

Review the details and confirm the withdrawal request. The funds will be transferred to the account within a few hours.

On the PlayWise365 website, click Copmlete to complete the process.
6

Withdrawal Requirements

For sports players, withdrawals require customers to wager twice their total lifetime deposit. For casino players, withdrawals require customers to wager three times their total lifetime deposit.

Why do I Need Verification?

Verification is required before withdrawing funds. It is a standard procedure to keep customer data safe. To complete verification, customers must submit a valid ID (such as a national ID, driver’s license, or passport), a proof of address (like a utility bill), and confirm their age. This helps to ensure that only authorized individuals can access their accounts and make withdrawals.

1

Log in

Log in to your account with your username and password.

Go to website
Go to the PlayWise365 website and log in to your account to begin verification.
2

Submit ID

Upload a valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license.

Upload a valid ID, such as a passport or driver's license to be verified on the PlayWise365 website.
3

Upload Proof of Address

Provide a recent utility bill that shows your name and address.

Provide your name and residential address for verification on the PlayWise365 website.
4

Confirm Age

Ensure your age is verified by submitting the correct documentation.

Provide proof of age for verification on the PlayWise365 website.
5

Wait for Approval

After uploading the documents, wait for confirmation from PlayWise365.

Select the bank account to which the funds will be sent from the PlayWise365 website.

Deposit and Withdrawal Summary

SportsCafe found out that PlayWise365 supports a variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. UPI has the quickest withdrawal time, with transactions happening instantly. PayTM allows the highest withdrawal amount at once. All payment methods are secure and ensure smooth transactions for users.

FAQ

Is There a Minimum Withdrawal Limit?

Yes, PlayWise365 has a minimum withdrawal limit, which can vary depending on the payment method. The typical amount starts from 500 INR, though this can differ by method.

Can I use multiple bonuses at the same time?

No, clients can use only one PlayWise365 bonus at a time. To claim another, any active bonuses need to be completed or canceled, according to the platform's rules.

How Long Does It Take to Process a Withdrawal?

Withdrawals at PlayWise365 are processed within 12 hours, but some may take longer due to verification or the amount of transactions being processed.

Are There Any Fees for Deposits or Withdrawals?

Deposits are typically free. However, there is no fee for the first withdrawal of the day. A 3% fee applies to any withdrawals after that.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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