Royal Panda Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Royal Panda App: 3.0 ★★★★★ Registration Royal Panda Royal Panda is widely known in the betting market in India. It has modern features and functions for sports betting and online casino. You need to create an account before you can have access to all the Royal Panda services. Our review will take you through the steps of creating and confirming your account. Take a free bet up to Rs 2,500 to start your betting journey at Royal Panda even better! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 100,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Royal Panda

How to Register a New Account at Royal Panda?

Royal Panda is a highly developed betting site that can be fully operated if you have a valid personal account. It is necessary for financial activity and access to all gambling features of the platform.

New players from India must be at least 18 years old before they can sign up for Royal Panda. The account creation process will take a little time and go smoothly if you follow the guide below:

1 Get access to Royal Panda Open the official site of your bookie on your PC. Follow our link for a quick transition. Go to Website 2 Start registering Find and click on the red button "Sign up" in the right top corner. On the opening registration page, give your email address and come up with a strong password. 3 Provide personal details The next step is to specify your personal details including your first name, last name, date of birth and phone number. Please fill in only the truthful information in order to successfully verify your profile later. 4 Create a Royal Panda account Enter your country and residence address. Accept the terms and conditions and then confirm your registration. Sign Up Now

As soon as you become a new customer of Royal Panda club, all betting options and casino entertainment will be open to you!

Verification of Royal Panda Account

Royal Panda strictly follows the obligations of the current license, one of them is the player's identity verification. So, the company checks if you are really older than 18 years and fulfills the rules of use. The obligatory Royal Panda KYC check also takes place to fully protect the user's accounts and limit the actions of intruders. It requires you to fill out a personal profile and provide documents proving your identity and residence address: passport, driving license, ID, utility bill and bank statement.

We've prepared a detailed guide, so that account verification on Royal Panda won't take you too long:

Access Royal Panda. Visit the platform and log into your account using your username and password. Upload Royal Panda verification documents. Go to the "Profile" section and find the "Upload Document" button. Select the type of document and attach photos. Be sure that any personal document you submit must display the information in your personal profile. Wait for approval. Royal Panda's specialists aim to confirm your ID within 2 days of submitting it. However, players may encounter delays due to more traffic. After the team has reviewed your credentials, you will receive an email confirming that your account has been verified.

Once this happens, you may enjoy the various services Royal Panda offers, including deposit and withdrawal.

Registration Process via the Royal Panda App

Bettors can fully enjoy mobile betting through the Royal Panda app for Android and iOS. The software contains interactive features with a simplified interface so that you can get a seamless user experience.

The process of creating an account using the Royal Panda app is as simple as using a computer. Follow the steps below to avoid any problems:

Download the Royal Panda app. Go to the app section of the bookie's website through your mobile device. Find and click on the file according to your operating system (Android or iOS) in order to download the app. Proceed to register. Launch the application and click on the "Sign Up" button to start registering. Enter your email address and password and go to the next step. Enter the details. Enter your first and last name, date of birth and phone number, country and residential address. It is important to enter only true and correct information. Sign up on Royal Panda. Accept the terms and conditions of the company and click on the "Confirm" button to complete registration.

After your Royal Panda account is successfully created, you can start betting from your mobile device, wherever you are.

Login at Royal Panda

You won't experience any difficulty logging into your Royal Panda account. The process is simple and includes the following steps:

Visit Royal Panda. Open the bookmaker's site through any browser on your PC. Open the login form. Click the "Login" button at the top of the screen. Specify the details. Enter your email address and the password you used when you registered. Royal Panda login. Click the "Authorization" button to sign in.

Once the login procedure is complete and you are taken to the main page of Royal Panda, where you can select the category you want and start earning rupees.

Login via App

You need to sign in to your account before all the features of the app will be available to you. The authorization procedure in Royal Panda is standard:

Open the downloaded Royal Panda app on your device. Press the button "Login". Enter your credentials: email address and password. Execute the sign-in by clicking on the confirmation button.

Royal Panda mobile app has a data-saving feature, so you don't have to enter your details every time you decide to play.

Royal Panda Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

After completing registration with Royal Panda, every new customer can count on many ongoing promotions. You can get a decent welcome bonus, to keep you on the path to successful betting or playing at the online casino. There are two main Royal Panda sign-up offers to choose from:

Sports Welcome Bonus. If you are a fan of sports, a free bet of 50% of your deposit up to Rs 5,000 is definitely for you. With it, novice bettors can understand the basic mechanics of betting and earn rupees with minimal risk. To qualify for the Royal Panda joining bonus, you must make a deposit of at least Rs. 2,000 and then place a sports bet at odds of 1.80 or higher.

Casino Welcome Bonus. There is an incredibly generous Royal Panda sign-up bonus for the casino section. As part of this offer, you can get up to Rs. 100,000 in your account. The bonus doubles your first deposit, so think a little before you decide to top up your balance. In order to withdraw the bonus funds, the bonus and the deposit amount must be wagered 35 times in casino or live casino games within 7 days.

Royal Panda Registration FAQ

Indian users who want to sign up for Royal Panda have a number of questions. We have answered some of them and provided the answers below:

How to Start Playing at Royal Panda?

You need to create a new Royal Panda account and top up your balance before you can start playing. Registration can be done either through the website or the mobile app. It is worth noting that before you can withdraw your winnings from the game, it is necessary to pass the account verification procedure.

How to Start Betting on Royal Panda?

To start betting, you need to have a valid Royal Panda account and a positive balance. In the section with sports choose the desired discipline, and then the sports event. You will see a large number of outcomes and odds on the matching page, choose among them the one you want to bet on. In the betting coupon, enter the bet amount and confirm it.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

Royal Panda has a highly qualified support service. Specialists are ready to help you avoid any difficulties with registration or solve Royal Panda account verification problems at any time of the day or night. Players from India can get in touch with the support team through the built-in live chat on the website or app, via email and contact phone number.

How to Get a Sign-Up Bonus at Royal Panda?

If you are first time at Royal Panda, you can get a welcome bonus for sports or casino after a successful registration. To do this, select the bonus offer in the promotions section and make your first deposit. After that, the sign-up bonus will be automatically credited to your account.