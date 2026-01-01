Royal Panda Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Royal Panda App: 2.3 ★★★★★ Download APP Royal Panda Royal Panda app is one of the leading mobile betting resources in India. Thanks to a license issued by the Malta Gambling Commission (№ MGA/CRP/237/2013), Indian users can download and use the app legally. The application is packed with exciting betting opportunities and a reputable online casino. Learn how to install the software on Android or iOS and get a welcome bonus of up to Rs 100,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 100,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Royal Panda

Royal Panda App Short Overview of General Points To maintain a dominant position in the betting industry, Royal Panda has developed special mobile apps for Android and iOS devices, as well as a sophisticated mobile version of the site, to provide players with added convenience and flexibility. The software is equipped with a wide range of betting options, an exclusive online casino and live dealer games. With the Royal Panda mobile app, you can place bets with a couple of clicks and you'll also be quickly notified of any upcoming sporting events. Find out more information about the latest version of the Royal Panda app in India in the table below: The current version of the application 2.0.1 APK filesize 4,08 Mb Installed client size 32,84 Mb Supported operating systems Android (5.0+) / iOS (11.0+) Cost of loading Free License Malta Gaming Authority, License № MGA/CRP/237/2013 Welcome bonus Free bet equal to 50% of the first deposit up to Rs 5,000/ 100% casino bonus up to Rs 100,000 Hindi language support No Deposit methods AstroPay, EcoPayz, Much Better, Neteller, Visa The Royal Panda app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, pro kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of Royal Panda App Below you can see screenshots of the Royal Panda app. Different shades of red, white and black make up the color palette of Royal Panda. The application has an attractive user interface with all the sections that the player needs, which ensures the fastest navigation. Advantages and Disadvantages The Royal Panda app has become a top representative on the market in recent years, which is why hundreds of thousands of users from India install it on their Android or iOS devices. It is no wonder, as the software has a number of undeniable features that players highly appreciate. The main advantages and disadvantages of the Royal Panda app we have displayed below: Advantages Disadvantages Payment systems support INR Over 2,000 sports events for betting every day VIP loyalty program for active players Cash-out function Small application size Ability to receive notifications The Royal Panda App Functionality and Design The Royal Panda app has a great set of benefits and features that make Indian players choose it. Over the past few years, the company has improved the functionality of the application as much as possible to make it convenient and easy to use. The app replicates exactly the functionality of Royal Panda, putting it in a high-tech wrapper. As soon as you download and install the Royal Panda app, you will have access to the following functions: Quick registration;

Automatic login to your account;

Secure deposit and withdrawal of funds;

LIVE and LINE betting;

Online casino with live dealers;

Numerous deposit bonuses and promotions and many other features. Developers are constantly improving the application, adding new features to make the stay of the players more pleasant.

Royal Panda APK Download for Android Before you can access the full range of betting options, you need to download the Royal Panda app for Android. If you want to keep things as simple as possible and not face difficulties, check our step-by-step guide for Royal Panda apk installation: 1 Download Royal Panda App Use any browser on your mobile device to go to the official mobile site of Royal Panda. Use our direct link to proceed to the Royal Panda free download in one click. Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to "Security" in the settings of your Android gadget. Provide access to install the files from third-party sources. You will probably get a notification, just tap the "OK" button. 3 Complete the Download Process Click on the new Android version to download the Royal Panda apk. Make sure that the installation file is fully downloaded before proceeding to the last step. 4 Confirm the File Installation Find the downloaded apk file in the notification window or in your device's storage and unzip it. Start installing the Royal Panda app, it will take a few seconds. You will get a notification about the successful installation. Download for Android The Royal Panda icon will appear in the main menu of your device, and at any moment you can log in or register and start using it for cricket betting.

Royal Panda App for Android In order to facilitate access to Royal Panda's services, a convenient mobile Android app has been created. It has a great visual design without any complicated aspects and combines all the features of the desktop site.The application will definitely not disappoint any Indian player since the system requirements for Android are low and your mobile device will easily cope with the program. It is enough to have a stable internet connection and a downloaded Royal Panda app for Android to get quality bets with one tap on the touch screen. System Requirements The Royal Panda app, just like any other app, has system requirements that must be satisfied in order for the software to work properly. It is worth mentioning that they are really low and your mobile device will handle the app with no problem. Here are the basic system requirements for Android devices: Android Available Versions Android 5.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 4,08 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported Android Devices The Royal Panda app has been tested on dozens of Android devices so that users can place bets without slowdowns or errors. Here's a list of the most commonly used Indian Android mobile devices on which the Royal Panda app works correctly: Samsung Galaxy A12, M12, A32, M52, Galaxy s7/s8/s9/s10/s20, M31, etc.;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 11S, Redmi 9A, 9T, Redmi Note 8 etc.;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc;

Vivo Y31, V21, Y53, Y15s etc;

Huawei P8/P10/P20/P40, nova 8i, Y6p, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc.;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

Prestigio Muse/Grace/Smart, etc.;

Google Pixel 3, 4, etc. In fact, if your device is not very old, the app will work fine. Just make sure that your smartphone meets the minimum system requirements before downloading the Royal Panda apk.

Download Royal Panda App for iOS iOS users will be glad to know that Royal Panda has a convenient version of the application that will fit all modern iPhones and iPads. The Royal Panda India app download process is simple and won’t take much of your time. Follow the easy steps below to install the software for iOS: 1 Open the Official Website Go to the Royal Panda app page using your iOS device's mobile browser. You can do it via our Royal Panda download link. Go to website 2 Get Registered Sign up for a new account by clicking on the " Register" button and providing all the necessary information. Once you have an account, you can place bets and earn rupees. 3 Download the iOS App Click the link to download the Royal Panda iOS app to your device. Within seconds, the app will be successfully installed. Download the app Now you can see the Royal Panda app icon on your smartphone's home screen. With one tap on the screen, you can access bets on any sports discipline, including cricket!

Royal Panda App for iOS The developers have made an effort and created a high-tech Royal Panda iOS app. The overall presentation for iOS is very similar to the Android app, boasting incredible graphics and neatly designed categories. It features an immersive experience, complete with many sports betting options and several gambling products. Even older versions of Apple devices have good hardware to handle the application efficiently. Additionally, the Royal Panda app does not take up much space on your iOS device, so you don't have to worry about possible problems during the installation. System Requirements The iOS version of the Royal Panda app also has system requirements, but they are so low that you won't encounter any lags or crashes even on older iPhones and iPads. You can see the main system requirements for iOS devices in the table below: iOS Available Versions iOS 11.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 32,84 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported iOS Devices The iOS software provides smooth operation on devices that support version 11.0 and above, including older devices with less advanced technology. Here is the list of devices on which the Royal Panda app has been successfully tested: iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7, 7 plus;

iPhone 8, 8 plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4. If you don't find your iOS device on the list above, don't worry. As long as the basic system requirements are met, your smartphone or tablet could successfully download and install the Royal Panda mobile app.

How to Install Royal Panda App? You can install the Royal Panda app for free by following our simple instructions. Keep in mind that it is assumed that you have previously downloaded the apk file to your device. Follow the steps below: Go to the folder on your smartphone where the downloaded files are saved and find the Royal Panda apk. Click on the file and run the installation of the app. Wait until the application loads and appears in the menu of your device. Once the latest version of the Royal Panda app is successfully installed on your smartphone, you can launch it and start playing for real money.

How to Register in Royal Panda App? The registration process in the Royal Panda app is quite simple and available to every Indian user of the age of majority. To effectively create an account and become a Royal Panda member, adhere to the following steps: Launch the Royal Panda app. Open the installed software through the Royal Panda icon in the menu of your smartphone. Touch the registration button. At the top of the screen find and click on the red button "Sign Up". In the registration form that opens, enter your email address, think of a strong password and move on to the next step. Enter your personal information. Fill in the blanks with the information you need: first and last name, contact number, and date of birth. Enter only the correct information so that you can successfully verify your account later. Confirm your registration. Provide your country and details on your residential address. Accept the terms and conditions of the platform and complete the account creation. After successful registration, the Royal Panda app will automatically log in to your personal account. As a new customer, all the unlimited Royal Panda features are open for you, including a generous welcome bonus on the first deposit.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players The Royal Panda app offers numerous bonuses, which are designed to attract new users and motivate regular players to play more. Thus, only registered Indian players can count on a deposit bonus for sports betting or online casino games. Please read the details of each of them below: Betting Bonus Royal Panda tries to make your in-app bets more exciting and memorable. That's why as a new customer you can get a free bet of 50% of your deposit up to Rs 5,000. Take advantage of it to understand the betting mechanism and win even more rupees. The following are the most crucial rules of the sports offer: You must have a Royal Panda account;

The first deposit amount must be at least Rs 2,000;

Place a sports bet with odds of at least 1.80 to count on the welcome offer;

The maximum amount of free bet is Rs. 5,000;

The free bet is valid for 7 days after receiving it. Sign up for the Royal Panda app and pick up your free bet for betting on some of your favorite sporting events! Casino Bonus Royal Panda has prepared a separate bonus for casino lovers. After making the first deposit, new users will be awarded an additional 100% up to Rs. 100,000. The higher the deposit amount, the more bonus money you can get to play your favorite online casino entertainment. Here are the basic Royal Panda bonus conditions you should consider: You must have a valid Royal Panda account;

Once you make your first deposit, the bonus will be applied to your account;

The maximum amount of the bonus is Rs. 100,000;

The bonus amount and the deposit amount used to receive the bonus must be wagered within 30x in the casino and live casino games;

The wagering requirements must be met within 7 days of making a deposit before you are allowed to withdraw. Take advantage of the generous welcome offer and win with the handy Royal Panda mobile app!

How to Get a Bonus in Royal Panda App? To provide the best app experience, Royal Panda welcomes new users with a sign-up offer. Here are the instructions on how to activate the deposit bonus after registration: Register an account in the Royal Panda app, specifying your personal data. Navigate to your personal cabinet and choose one of the offered bonuses for your first deposit. Top up your balance with at least Rs 2000. The registration bonus will be automatically credited to your account after the first deposit. Use the joining offer in sports betting or online casino games. To transfer money from the bonus to your main account, you must fulfill the wagering conditions that are spelt out for each of the bonuses above.

Payment Methods Indian players demand fast and reliable payment methods and Royal Panda satisfies them. It is worth noting that the software allows deposits and withdrawals in rupees, which means users don't have to worry about a possible loss of winnings during currency conversion. Here are the main payment methods the Royal Panda mobile app supports: AstroPay;

EcoPayz;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bank Transfer;

Much Better;

Jeton Wallet. Royal Panda does not charge a fee when you fund your account, and the minimum and maximum Royal Panda deposit depends on the payment method you use. When depositing, money appears in the account instantly, so players can place bets immediately. While the withdrawal can take some time, in some cases up to 5 business days.

How to Update Royal Panda App to the Latest Version? The developers are constantly improving the software, adding more features and functions to the new version. Royal Panda has an automatic update function, so you can get the latest version of the application in a couple of clicks. To get the Royal Panda apk new version, follow these steps: Launch the app by clicking on the Royal Panda icon in the menu of your device. The software will ask you to update the files, if necessary. Agree to the update and confirm the download of the new version of the application. Wait for the installation and restart your mobile resource. To make sure you don't experience any minor delays when using the Royal Panda app, keep it current with the latest version as updates are released.

Login If you already have a Royal Panda account, you can log in through the Android or iOS app. Use the guide below to quickly sign in to the Royal Panda app. Open the application on your device. Click on the "Login" button at the top of the screen. Fill in the blanks with your email address and the password that you used during registration. Confirm Royal Panda login. One of the benefits of the Royal Panda app is the data memorization feature. So, you don't have to enter your login details manually every time you launch the application.

Royal Panda App Video Review Take a look at our short video review of the Royal Panda app. It will take you through detailed instructions on how to quickly download the app to your Android and iOS devices. Have a great time watching it!

Sports Betting The main reason players flock to Royal Panda is the extraordinary selection of sports events and betting markets available on the app. You can currently place bets on more than 30 sports disciplines, ranging from the popular to the lesser known. Take a look at the list of popular sports in the Royal Panda app among Indian bettors: Each sport has its own section with information about upcoming matches and tournaments. The matches, in turn, are filled with a huge selection of markets to bet on and attractive odds. With the Royal Panda app, even a sophisticated bettor will find new ways to place bets on real money! Cricket App Cricket is one of the main areas of the sports betting market in Royal Panda, as this sport is particularly popular in India. The list of markets on which you can bet on cricket is very extensive, and there is often an opportunity to take advantage of increased odds. So, for a typical match, betting options include the winner of the game, the toss, the top scorer and bowler of each team and others. In the Royal Panda app, you can place bets on competitions from around the world, among them: Indian Premier League;

ICC World Cup;

The Ashes;

The Hundred;

International One Day. Royal Panda cricket betting is in the spotlight, so the app offers everything players could want in this field. Tennis App Indian tennis fans will find the tennis betting in the Royal Panda app satisfactory. The betting odds are competitive, and the range of markets is also decent. The bookmaker covers all major tennis events, such as: ATP;

WTA;

ITF;

Challenger;

Grand Slam;

UTR Pro Tennis Series. It is worth noting that the app allows you to place tennis bets not only in LINE but also in LIVE mode right on the go. However, there are currently no live match broadcasts on Royal Panda. This is something that the bookmaker may add in the future to make the application more attractive. Football App It is hard to disagree that football has a leading position in betting around the world. Fans of the sport will find that betting on Royal Panda meets expectations with high odds and an extremely great range of possible markets. Both local and major international football competitions from over 30 countries are available to bettors in the app. You can place bets on: FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

Premier League;

Bundesliga;

La Liga;

Copa Libertadores and others. You can also take advantage of real-time football betting and cash-out offers. Royal Panda has plenty of football betting options, so you're sure to find great opportunities to profit and enjoy an exciting experience!

Esports Betting at the App Betting on esports deserves special attention. The Royal Panda app also focuses on esports and aims to provide a great betting experience for those who are keen on computer games. It has a wide range of esports events with even more outcomes. The bookmaker covers all popular online games, namely: Royal Panda covers popular tournaments on many different games and offers a variety of bets on almost any event. If you are a fan of esports, then the app can fulfill your needs!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Royal Panda App? A simple user interface and convenient mechanisms make the betting process in the Royal Panda app extremely easy. Cricket is one of the main areas for betting in the bookmaker, so you will always have plenty of options to choose from. We've put together a quick guide to give you a quick and hassle-free way to place a bet on any cricket event. Follow these steps: Open the Royal Panda app and log in to it. Go to your personal profile and make a deposit by any of the available methods. From the main screen of the Royal Panda app, select "Cricket" and move to the sports discipline page, where you can select the match you are interested in. Decide on which outcome you want to place your bet on and click on it. Select the odds corresponding to the desired predictions. Fill out your betting coupon by specifying the type and amount of your bet, then confirm your prediction. Your Royal Panda cricket bet has been successfully placed. Wait until the game event is over, if your prediction is correct, you will get your winnings in the account!

Available Type of Bets at the App When it comes to betting, Royal Panda offers several types of bets at once to help players get the most out of betting on various sporting events. In the application, you will come across the following options: Single. With this bet, you can predict one outcome for one event. The profit in this case is a multiplication of the investment by the odds of the selected outcome. Players take a minimal risk when placing a single bet, so it is ideal for beginners.

Combo. Such a bet consists of many predictions on unrelated events. Individual odds are multiplied by each other, which greatly increases the potential payout. However, all predictions must come true in order to win.

System. A system bet consists of several bets on different outcomes. With such a bet the probability of winning is very high since the profit is calculated by the number of correct bets.

Betting Options at the App There is an incredible set of betting options that players will appreciate when using the Royal Panda mobile app. These features provide exciting sports and online casino experiences and will easily convince betting enthusiasts to join Royal Panda. Here are the main ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Push Notifications By installing the Royal Panda apk on your smartphone, you may receive push notifications. This will keep you up to date with all the events on the platform and know the results of your predictions. You can set up specific notifications in the app settings. Online Casino Games Those who are more interested in gambling rather than sports betting will be happy to know that the app has a separate section for online casino. Royal Panda casino is bursting at the seams with a huge selection of games from leading providers. The main types of entertainment are: Video slots;

Jackpots;

Table games;

Live dealer games;

TV games and more. Royal Panda online casino also boasts a decent selection of bonuses and promotions so you can win even more rupees! Live Casino If you're looking for a more immersive gaming experience, the live casino in the Royal Panda mobile app is sure to provide everything you need. The live dealer games included in the section are sure to satisfy you on all sides, from live Texas Hold'em and Blackjack to Andar Bahar and Sic Bo and more. Each game is played in the company of a professional yet friendly croupier. You'll even have the chance to chat with each of the live dealers thanks to the built-in chat. Cash-Out Thanks to the cash-out function in Royal Panda you can better control your bets. This means that if you think you're about to lose a bet, you can call it back and get potential winnings based on current odds, regardless of the final outcome of the match. Live Cricket Betting A live betting platform is built into the Royal Panda mobile app. This means you can follow the match of your favorite team and place bets on it in real time. The odds are constantly updated, so it's important to follow the game to place the best bet. The application is equipped with an impressive selection of betting markets and an incredible number of events on different sports every day. Esports Betting Royal Panda users have plenty of opportunities to participate in esports. Along with the number of esports events and tournaments on which you can place bets, there are some generous odds that combine to provide high-quality esports betting. Pre-Match Betting A bet made before the game starts is known as a pre-match bet. In the "Sports" tab of the Royal Panda app, you can view all upcoming matches, as well as the types of bets accepted and the odds. Every day the bookmaker offers thousands of different sporting events on which you can place bets. By combining pre-match bets, you can expect to get more winnings. Lucrative Offers The great number of bonuses and promotions is one of Royal Panda's strengths. The platform welcomes new sports bettors with a free bet of 50% of their first deposit up to Rs. 5,000 and a 100% bonus of up to Rs. 100,000 for casino fans. Multi-Betting Multi-betting is ideal for cases where you want to place a bet on several events. Using this feature allows you to choose from a variety of sporting events and betting options. However, in order to win, each prediction must be accurate. Live Match Statistics During live betting, bettors can take advantage of the built-in statistics feature. It displays up-to-date information related to the selected match. This helps bettors make more informed and balanced betting decisions.

Royal Panda Casino App In the Royal Panda app, you can visit the online casino section and encounter hundreds of different options from slots to games with unique rules. All games are presented in several variations with different terms, so most Indian players will be satisfied with the assortment. Install the casino app and try your luck with online gambling! Entertainment at the Casino App As mentioned above, the Royal Panda app provides full access to a wide range of the best casino games. All of them are represented only by licensed providers, which guarantees a fair and stable gaming experience. You may be interested in the following popular games: XXXtreme Lightning Roulette;

Japanese Baccarat;

Speed Blackjack;

Teen Patti

Monopoly Big Baller;

Crazy Time and many more. Just log into the Royal Panda casino app, choose what suits you today, and start earning easy money with pleasant emotions in a couple of clicks!

Royal Panda Mobile Version (Website version) As an additional convenience, Royal Panda offers access to the mobile version of the site. It is an ideal option for those who prefer to avoid downloading apps on their devices. Similar to all the features of the desktop site, Royal Panda's mobile site operates according to the same standards. It has a handy design and is well organized in terms of structure to replicate the experience from the app.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website Royal Panda mobile players can choose between the mobile app and the mobile version of the website. Although at first glance there are not many differences between them, there are some significant differences when you take a more in-depth look. Below we have included a table with the main distinctions between these mobile portals: Royal Panda Mobile App Royal Panda Mobile Website Need to download and install Works with any mobile browser The gadget must meet minimum system requirements No system requirements One-click access to the betting account You need to log into your browser, navigate to Royal Banda's website, and then log into your account to access your betting Smooth operation May lag on older devices

Download Royal Panda for PC Regretfully, Royal Panda has no separate app for PC. You can download and install the software only for Android and iOS. Nevertheless, it is possible to visit the official site to use Royal Panda on a desktop PC. It has an adaptive interface and features all the tools and functionality of previous versions. The browser version of the site is highly optimized, so you will have no problem using it.

Features of the Royal Panda App The feature-rich Royal Panda app for Android and iOS is fully optimized for your mobile device. All the necessary functions are built into the app, so you won't spend extra time searching for your preferred betting options. We have highlighted a number of features of the app, which ensure benefits for Indian players: Full Access to Account Management The Royal Panda app gives you unlimited access to your profile and betting wherever you are. You can confirm your identity, track results in your personal account, make deposits and withdrawals in a single click, place bets and play online casino games for real money, and a lot more. Notification System You can let the Royal Panda app send you notifications of upcoming matches directly to your device. You'll never miss new updates and exclusive promotions from the bookmaker. Quick Page Loading All the graphical elements are integrated into the system of the Royal Panda app, so you won't have to spend any extra time on loading.

How to Use a Royal Panda App? To have the full range of gaming features and benefit from the Royal Panda app, you must ensure the following: You are at least 18 years of age or older;

You must have a Royal Panda account;

You cannot have more than one registered account, as it is against the rules of Royal Panda;

To successfully pass the account verification, the personal information you've provided must be true;

You have downloaded the current version of the app to your mobile device;

You have a stable Internet connection. It is important to consider all the above aspects in order to use the Royal Panda app without limitations!

Security of the App Security is one of the main principles of Royal Panda. The software is a legal and reliable mobile resource for betting in India. This is so since the company uses several tools which guarantee data privacy and maximum safety of players' money: There is a regulatory international license from the Malta Gambling Commission;

The app features the latest technological innovations in information security;

Mandatory account verification to identify players' personalities and limit access to the activities of intruders;

Adheres to the rules of fair play. Having taken all these factors into consideration, the Royal Panda mobile app is safe and secure for Indian players.

Customer Support Service on the Royal Panda Mobile App In the application, players will always have the opportunity to contact the support team. If you suddenly encounter any difficulties or don't understand how a particular function works, highly qualified specialists will help you, and you will get an answer at any time of the day or night. At the moment there are several ways to get in touch with the Royal Panda support team from your mobile device: The ways to contact Details Live chat Available 24/7 in the mobile app or on the mobile Royal Panda website Email support@royalpanda.com Contact number +46 8 124 11 401

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Royal Panda App After getting acquainted with all the features of the Royal Panda app for Android and iOS, it can be summarized that all the tools for earning at betting are implemented here. The mobile resource has established itself as a licensed and safe platform for Indian players with high-quality products and customer service. The app features a number of popular sports with multiple betting options for each, and cricket figures prominently in the offering. In addition, if you are a new player, you will receive a large welcome bonus for even bigger cash winnings. These and other factors were decisive in our evaluation to give Paripesa the Sportscafe seal of approval!