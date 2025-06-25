Royal Panda — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Royal Panda App: 2.3 ★★★★★ Registration Royal Panda Royal Panda is one of the most ambitious representatives in the betting market in India. The site operates on a legal basis, which is confirmed by a license from Malta № MGA/CRP/237/2013. The company shows an extensive portfolio of betting options and a wide range of gambling activities. Besides, Royal Panda welcomes new users with a guaranteed sign-up bonus of up to Rs 100,000. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 100,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Royal Panda

Royal Panda Overview Royal Panda first appeared on the market as an international representative in 2014. Thanks to its excellent service and quality products, Royal Panda has managed to attract an audience of more than a million people around the world, including India. The bookmaker adapts to the interests of Indian players, so it provides local payment methods and the ability to use rupees for betting. On the site, users can find a wide range of sports betting options and markets for all major sporting events. Royal Panda has not stayed away from hosting exciting tournaments for cricket betting, so you have access to plenty of markets on the IPL, the popular cricket league. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, best tennis betting sites, chess betting sites, kabaddi betting sites in india. Quick Facts about Royal Panda Game types Sports and eSports betting, Live casino, Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, TV Games Founder Royal Panda Limited Founded Year 2014 Headquarters Malta License Malta Gaming Authority, License № MGA/CRP/237/2013 Welcome bonus Free bet equal to 50% of the deposit up to Rs 5,000/100% up to Rs 100,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods AstroPay, Skrill,Neteller,Visa, Jeton Wallet Hindi language No Royal Panda Score Royal Panda has more than 8 years of experience in sports betting, so it knows exactly what it is doing. After our detailed study of Royal Panda's functionality, we identified several strengths and weaknesses of the platform. It is worth noting that the bookmaker constantly evolves by adding new game functions and expanding the range of entertainment and betting events. You can find the main advantages and disadvantages of Royal Panda in the table below: Advantages Disadvantages Excellent selection of markets in cricket and other sports betting No live streaming Multiple payment systems and rupee options Large casino section with over 1,000 activities including slots, jackpots, live dealer games and game shows Constant bonuses and promotions for new and experienced players Section with the latest sports news High-performance betting app for Android and iOS Screenshots of Royal Panda Take a look at the screenshots below to get a better idea of Royal Panda's interface. The site has a bright and attractive design mainly in white, red and black colors which looks very stylish. The platform is not overloaded with unnecessary information and everything you need is competently structured into sections. So, intuitive interface and simple navigation make the Royal Panda website easy to use even for new customers. Video Review We have prepared a short video review from which you will get to know more about Royal Panda India. Watch it to explore the full registration process to become a Royal Panda customer right now!

Royal Panda for Android and iOS Mobile betting is becoming increasingly popular as people prefer to play right on the go. Royal Panda has responded to the public demand and has given its customers the opportunity to use its services through a convenient app for Android and iOS. It has a user-friendly interface and includes the full functionality of a bookmaker. Royal Panda app is perfectly optimized and will take your gaming experience to the next level. For Android Everything you might have seen before on the Royal Panda website is now a highly optimized Android app that meets all the trends. To take advantage of all the features offered by the application, you need to download it. The installation of the app does not take much time and lets you track your bets in a single click with a stable internet connection. It is better to access the Royal Panda apk by following a few steps from the instructions below: Change Smartphone Settings. Go to the settings of your Android device and activate the installation of files from unknown sources. You don't have to worry as the procedure is completely safe. Download the Apk File. Visit the apps section of Royal Panda's official website through your mobile device. Find and click on the apk file to download the Royal Panda app. You can also use our direct link to get one-click access. Install the App. Unzip the downloaded Royal Panda apk for Android and start installing the app. In a few seconds the installation process will be finished and the application icon will appear in the menu of your smartphone. For iOS iPhone and iPad users also have access to unique features and products of Royal Panda through a convenient mobile app for iOS. Although the app takes up little space and has low system requirements, it provides a smooth gaming experience on most modern Apple devices. The process of installing the Royal Panda app on iOS is a bit easier than for Android. To do this, follow these steps: Visit the Royal Panda Official Website. Open the mobile site of the bookmaker on your iPhone or iPad. Follow our direct link to save your time. Find an iOS App. Go to the apps section and find the file to install the iOS app. Install the Royal Panda app. Click on the file to download the application. Then it will be automatically installed on your iOS device. Launch the Royal Panda mobile app through the menu on your smartphone, login and start playing!

Royal Panda Mobile Website Players who don't want to or can't download the app for Android and iOS can use the mobile version of Royal Panda's site. It has an adaptive design, so when you open any page, the whole interface and navigation elements are automatically adjusted to the size of your smartphone screen. At the same time the mobile version retains all the functions available on the desktop one. To open Royal Panda's mobile site you simply enter the web address of the main site into any browser on your smartphone. The site will detect the mobile device and automatically redirect you to the mobile version.

Royal Panda for PC Out of all the platforms of the company, Royal Panda for PC is the main one. Indian players highly appreciated the site for its adaptive interface, fresh design and high speed. The desktop site has a decent selection of both gaming and auxiliary features. When you enter it, you will find a navigation menu that opens up all the relevant subcategories, including sports, casino, promotions and news. Royal Panda betting site for PC is designed in a way to provide the best betting and casino experience for its customers.

Registration Royal Panda registration is a mandatory step to place bets for real money. This is your personal account where you can manage your money. Follow our detailed instructions to successfully create a Royal Panda account: 1 Visit Royal Panda Open the bookmaker's official website on your PC or mobile device. Use our direct link for a quick transition. Go to Website 2 Look for registration form Click on the red Sign Up button and the Royal Panda registration form will open. Enter your email address, come up with a password and proceed to the next step. 3 Fill out your personal information Enter your first and last name, date of birth and contact phone number. It's important to enter truthful information to pass the profile verification process later. 4 Create an account Specify your country and residence address. Accept the terms and conditions of the company and click on the "Confirm" button. Sign Up Now Your Royal Panda account was successfully created, and you can log in to it anytime you want to bet.

Welcome Bonus The variety of bonuses and promotions is one of the strong points of Royal Panda. The platform features bonuses not only for regular customers, but also for new ones. So, it has prepared two welcome offers at once, which are designed separately for sports betting and casino gambling fans. Sports Bonus New players after registration and deposit at Royal Panda can count on a free bet equal to 50% of the deposit amount up to Rs 5,000. With it you can understand the basic mechanics of betting and get a chance to win more without risk. The conditions for the free bet are as follows: You have to be a registered user of Royal Panda;

Make a deposit of not less than Rs. 2,000 and then place a sports bet with the odds of not less than 1.80;

The maximum amount of free bet is Rs 5,000;

The free bet is valid for 7 days from the date it is received. Perform Royal Panda sign up and get an awesome bet to enjoy betting on your favorite sporting events! Casino Bonus Royal Panda has developed an incredibly generous welcome offer for the casino section. It consists of a 100% bonus up to Rs. 100,000. The bonus doubles your deposit, so you are advised to think a bit before you decide to fund your account. Have a look at the basic Royal Panda bonus terms and conditions: You have to be a registered Royal Panda user;

The maximum casino bonus amount is Rs. 100,000;

Wager the bonus and deposit amount 35 times in casino or live casino games;

The wagering requirements must be met within 7 days of making a deposit. Enjoy a huge selection of slots, live casino games and more with the Royal Panda casino bonus! 5% Top Up Bonus In addition to the Royal Panda welcome bonuses, the platform has something to offer to regular players. So, you can take advantage of the 5% top up bonus on any deposit. More details about the conditions of the Royal Panda bonus below: You have to have a valid Royal Panda account; Every deposit you make can be increased by 5%; Bonus funds will be converted into cash funds when 3 x the deposit amount has been wagered; Only bets with odds 1.8 or higher are taken into consideration for wagering; The bonus is valid for 7 days. Royal Panda has no limits on how much you can get, so the bigger Royal Panda deposit amount, the more extra money you can get for bets.

Login After you have registered, you can log in to your Royal Panda account both on the website and in the mobile app. The procedure is standard and includes the following actions: Open the bookmaker's website or the app; Press the "Login" button at the top of the screen; Enter your email address and the password you used when registering; Click the "Authorize" button. To avoid having to re-enter your data every time in the future, use the convenient "Remember me" function.

Verification Since Royal Panda is regulated by the MGA, it strictly follows the obligations of the license, one of which is the player's identity verification. Thus, the company will check that you are at least 18 years old and that you are the owner of only one account. Also, the verification procedure is aimed at increasing safety and limiting fraudulent activities. Royal Panda may ask you for the following documents to confirm your identity and residence address: official ID, passport, driving license, utility bill and bank statement. Study the detailed process of account verification: Login to your Royal Panda account using the username and password and go to the "Profile" section. Find the "Upload Document" button, where you can select the type of document you wish to upload; Pin a photo of the document and click on the "Upload" button. Once your documents have been verified and confirmed by Royal Panda, you will receive a confirmation email.

Deposit / Withdrawal At Royal Panda you won't feel any inconveniences when depositing or withdrawing money, since all popular and safe payment methods are implemented on the platform. Rupee is one of the main currencies here, so you won't have any problems with money transfers in this currency. Royal Panda supports the following payment systems: Visa;

Mastercard;

Bank Transfer;

Skrill;

Neteller;

EcoPayz;

Much Better;

AstroPay;

Jeton Wallet. Most of the payment methods presented on the site offer instant deposits, so money will be available within seconds of completing the transaction. Royal Panda withdrawal time for winnings depends largely on the method you choose and can take up to 5 business days.

Cashback (VIP) In addition to a large range of promotions and high quality games, Royal Panda has introduced a multi-level loyalty program. To join it, all you have to do is register an account and play for real money. Here is a list of the privileges you can get as a Royal Panda loyalty program member: Personal cash bonuses and prizes;

Access to exclusive casino games;

Additional exciting tournaments and rewards;

A personal VIP manager and much more! As you place bets for real money at the Royal Panda online casino, you earn loyalty points. The more points you can earn, the higher your loyalty level and the bigger the prizes. There are a total of four loyalty levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond. Join an exclusive loyalty program, accumulate points and enjoy generous rewards and benefits from Royal Panda!

Official Website Royal Panda is a fully legal and reliable betting operator in India. Safety is one of the main principles that the platform follows when implementing its services. Here are some arguments why you should trust Royal Panda: Has a valid license № MGA/CRP/237/2013 issued by the Malta Gaming Authority;

Provides services online and does not violate local Indian jurisdictions;

Use SSL encryption technology to store and protect users' personal data;

Mandatory verification system. All this ensures the honesty and legitimacy of your bets on Royal Panda. Thanks to this, you don't have to worry about the platform's security every time you play.

Royal Panda Sportsbook When visiting the bookmaker Royal Panda, you will find many attractive events to bet on. There are more than 30 sports on the site, and there are at least a few more championships in each of them. This means that there are thousands of events and countless odds available for you to bet on every day. Take a look at the betting markets that are in high demand on Royal Panda among Indian punters. Cricket The cricket betting section at Royal Panda is one of the things that Indian customers choose this bookmaker for. Players can bet on almost any market, from the winner of the match to the players' individual results, and find really good odds. Royal Panda provides access to all known cricket leagues and tournaments, among them: IPL

ICC World Cup;

The Ashes;

The Hundred;

International One Day. Football Football as a sport has millions of fans from all over the world. For this reason, the football betting section on Royal Panda is full of many interesting markets and amazing odds. Expect to see Royal Panda betting options for betting on : Champions League;

Premier League;

FA Cup;

Bundesliga;

La Liga;

Copa Libertadores and others. Tennis Tennis betting is another sport that tops the list of popular sports on Royal Panda. You can place bets not only in LINE, but also in LIVE mode, where the odds will change as time passes and results change. Some of the tennis sports events on the site include: ATP;

WTA;

Challenger;

Grand Slam;

ITF Men;

ITF Women;

UTR Pro Tennis Series. Baseball At Royal Panda, you will also encounter baseball betting. On the platform, you can enjoy baseball with high odds and bet on various interesting events such as: MLB;

KPB;

NPB. Table Tennis Although table tennis bets are not as popular as big tennis, they also have their fans. Tournaments and matches in this sport are held regularly, so you'll always have something to bet on. Royal Panda covers major table tennis events such as: Czech Liga Pro;

ITTF;

Table Tennis World Cup. Boxing Betting on boxing will be an ideal choice for those who love contact sports. Boxing matches are exciting and interesting to bet on. At Royal Panda, both line and live betting options are possible, as well as quite competitive odds. You can bet on popular fights, including: Stevenson Shakur vs Conceicao Robson;

Conceicao Robson vs Helenius Robert;

Mayer Mikaela vs Baumgardner Alycia and more. UFC Royal Panda provides plenty of UFC betting options every day, so there's always something to choose from. Speaking of outcomes, you can bet money on "Winning the Fight," "Round," "Total Rounds," and "To go the distance." The bookmaker supports many events, including: UFC;

KSW;

LFA;

Professional Fighters League.

eSports Fans of esports will also find great opportunities for betting at Royal Panda. The odds on esports events are not lower than 1.0 and can reach 12.0 or even higher. This section is actively developing and new disciplines are gradually being added. On the site you will come across such popular online games as Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2

Overwatch

Varorant

Rainbow 6 and others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the leading team games in the esports industry, developed by Valve Corporation. The game was released more than 15 years ago, but interest in it is only growing. In it, players are divided into two competing teams of 5 people and aim to destroy the enemy base and protect their own. Each player controls a hero, with unique abilities and characteristics, which makes each match unique. Royal Panda has different betting markets for Dota 2, so you can always find something interesting. LOL League of Legends is a legendary multiplayer game in the MOBA genre, and it is especially popular in Asian countries. During the game, two teams play against each other. Each team consists of 5 players and tries to destroy the main tower of the opposing team with incremental steps and clever strategy. On a regular basis you can enjoy exciting tournaments and matches of League of Legends and place bets on them on Royal Panda. CS:GO CS: GO is a popular team shooter, which in the last few years has become a true leader of this game genre in the world. The main idea of the game is a confrontation between two teams, namely terrorists against counter-terrorists. At the beginning of each round, players choose one of the opposing sides and complete the task of the map or eliminate all the opponents. The greatest advantage of CS: GO is the variety of bets. Players can make predictions on the winner, the total, the number of factions, rounds and many other outcomes. StarCraft 2 Starcraft 2 is another well-known real-time strategy game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. As in most games of this type, the essence of the game is to mine resources, build and develop a base and destroy the enemy. Despite the fact that it is a strategy game, Starcraft 2 matches are very dynamic and full of unexpected events on which it is fun to place bets.

Popular Betting Options at Royal Panda When it comes to betting, Royal Panda has all the necessary tools and functions for this. Let's look at the main betting options offered by the bookmaker: Live Betting Live betting is a popular version of betting on events that are happening in the present moment. Their peculiarity is that the odds and markets are constantly changing during the game, so it is important to keep track of the action in the match. This type of betting tends to be best for experienced punters who prefer to bet on a regular basis and already know the strengths and weaknesses of various teams. Line (Prematch) This is the most common type of betting that involves placing bets on a match that will take place in the near future, whether in an hour or a month. This option is most common among bettors since they have the opportunity to catch higher odds on their favorite team.

Types of Bets After you have added one or more odds to the Royal Panda bet coupon, you can choose from three types of bets. Each type is unique and has its own calculation mechanism. Among them: Single. It involves placing a bet on one of the outcomes of the match. To win, it is enough for the result to be correct. Single bet is suitable for beginners who don't feel like taking a big risk;

Combo. In this case, a player places several bets on different events in one bet and their individual odds are multiplied by each other. This greatly increases the payout, but all predicted outcomes must occur in order to win.

System.System bet is several bets on different outcomes, but the winnings are calculated by the number of correct bets.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on Royal Panda is not a complicated procedure, but beginner bettors may have difficulties. The instructions below will assist you in placing a bet on the platform efficiently. Follow the simple steps: Login to your Royal Panda account, use your email address and password; Top up your deposit by any convenient payment option; On the sports page you can see a list of all the available matches, choose the match you are interested in and click on it; Once you have decided on an event, it is time to choose an outcome and coefficient, available for betting; Decide on the amount of the bet and confirm it. The final step is to watch the match that you bet on, and of course, collect your winnings!

Betting Odds In terms of odds levels, Royal Panda has a lot to offer. The betting section is competitive, and the odds of profiting from major sporting events are quite attractive. Unlike other bookmakers, Royal Panda makes sure that not only one or two sports markets have high odds. The bookmaker offers especially attractive odds on cricket, football and tennis, they can reach 10.0 and higher. In addition, players can choose from a variety of odds formats, from American to decimal.

Royal Panda Live Streaming At the time of this Royal Panda review, live streaming of events is not yet available, though we cannot rule out its availability in the future. Nevertheless players can still place bets in real time or bet on pre-match events at Royal Panda.

Royal Panda Casino In addition to a great sports book, Royal Panda has a rich casino section. It's packed full of awesome games, including slots, jackpots, poker, roulette, and blackjack, as well as game shows. They are all carefully divided into many separate categories for your convenience. The great thing about Royal Panda casino is that it cooperates with reputable software providers, like Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming and Quickspin.

Popular Royal Panda Games Royal Panda strives to provide players with a quality set of gambling tools. Thus, the platform features thousands of entertainment options to suit all tastes. Some of the popular games that you will encounter at the Royal Panda online casino include: Slots Slots take center stage in the Royal Panda casino's entertainment catalog, as their selection is huge. Slots differ from each other by theme and bonus terms, making each game special. At Royal Panda, Indian players have a choice of hundreds of slot machines for every taste, including: All the slots have great graphics and animation, so to play them is a pleasure! Poker A card game in which players collect different combinations and place bets. The player with the strongest combination of cards on the game table wins. On Royal Panda you will find the following variations of poker: Texas Holdem;

Three Card Poker;

Omaha;

Caribbean Stud Poker. Baccarat A classic casino game where there are two players on the playing field: the Player and the Banker. The one who scores the most points using two or three cards wins. You can place a bet on the Player, the Banker, or a draw. Here are some of the baccarat variations available on Royal Panda: Classic Baccarat;

Mini Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Lightning Baccarat. Blackjack A popular card game in which the player's goal is to collect the card combination closest to 21. Blackjack is the most powerful combination in the game. If you score more than 21 points, you lose, but if you score less, provided the dealer's hand is worse than yours, you win. At Royal Panda you can pick from: Classic Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack;

Atlantic City Blackjack. Roulette The classic casino game where the player must guess at which section of the roulette wheel the ball will fall. The choice of outcomes on which to bet is huge: you can bet a specific number, a combination of numbers, red/black, odd/even, and others. At Royal Panda you can try your luck by playing: European Roulette;

American Roulette;

Lightning Roulette. Jackpot Games Jackpot games are slot machines that contain either a progressive or static jackpot. Players have a chance to hit the jackpot at any time and win large amounts of cash prizes. Some of the most popular jackpot games such as Mega Moolah, Dragon Chase, Beast of Wealth and Divine Fortune are available at Royal Panda.

TV Games If you're a fan of TV game shows, there's no doubt that you'll enjoy the live game shows at Royal Panda online casino. This game format is new and combines traditional table games with elements of world-famous game shows to create a completely unique and exciting gaming experience. At Royal Panda, you can try your luck at games like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Candyland, Mega Ball, Cash or Crash and more. All of these interactive games are hosted by live presenters with whom you can communicate and take pleasure in the gameplay.

Results and Statistics The results and statistics section of Royal Panda contains the results of all other matches played by the various teams. Although most bettors are guided by pure luck and their own knowledge, statistics can be very useful for analysis of risks and placing bets wisely.

Support If you experience some difficulties with logging in to your account, deposits and withdrawals, bonuses and other issues, you can always contact Royal Panda's support team. You can get help from a qualified specialist through: Online chat - available 24/7 on the official Royal Panda website or in the mobile app;

Email - support@royalpanda.com;

Royal panda customer care number - +46 8 124 11 401. In case you have any questions or problems you can always contact Royal Panda support service by one of the presented ways and get a detailed reply.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Concluding our Royal Panda review, we can recommend the betting site for Indian players. The platform balances between security, variety of betting options and entertainment, lucrative bonuses and promotions. Royal Panda offers quality and legal services, adjusting to the needs of the modern bettor. Special attention should be paid to the payment systems and highly qualified support service. We have not found any substantial faults and give Royal Panda the seal of approval from Sportscafe. This confirms that the platform is safe and reliable for betting in India.