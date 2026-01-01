Royal Panda Bonus Codes for India 2026

Royal Panda App: 2.3 ★★★★★ Registration Royal Panda Royal Panda is a fast growing and quite popular betting company in India that has been providing its services since 2014. It has the best features and a full range of features: a large selection of betting options, competitive odds, a variety of casino games and reliable Payment Methods. Join the bookmaker today and get 50% free bet up to Rs. 5000 on your first deposit to win with less risk! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 100,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Royal Panda

Royal Panda Welcome Bonus 50% Up to Rs 5,000

The extensive bonus program is one of the main reasons why Royal Panda is so popular in India. Players who just signed up on the site get a special 50% free bet of up to Rs. 5000 on the first bet. Use it on your favorite sports disciplines to make your initial game as successful as possible. The Royal Panda joining offer can only be accepted once, so think before you decide to make your first deposit. More details about the bonus can be found below:

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 2,000;

The maximum amount of free bet is Rs. 5000;

The free bet can only be used in Sports;

Offer is valid 14 days after the first deposit.

How to Get Royal Panda Welcome Bonus?

Every new user from India can benefit from the Royal Panda welcome bonus. Follow the steps below to claim and take full advantage of the free bet on sports:

1 Create an account Go to the official site of Royal Panda from our link and click on the " Sign Up " button. Enter your email, personal information and complete the registration. Go to Website 2 Enter your registration data Open the registration form and start filling in the fields. Enter your personal information. 3 Confirm data Confirm your personal data and accept the terms and conditions. 4 Choose a welcome bonus Complete your registration and choose one of the welcome bonuses. Registration

Once your bet is placed, Royal Panda will award you a free bet of 50% of your qualifying bet. The best part is that winnings from free bets do not need to be wagered, so you can take out your winnings immediately.

How to Win Back the Royal Panda Welcome Bonus?

When it comes to withdrawal, there are certain conditions of the Royal Panda welcome offer. Before you can take any winnings, you must comply with the mandatory requirements of the bonus. Check them out below:

The free bet is valid for 7 days from the moment it is credited to the game account;

The offer applies to sports events with odds of at least 1.80;

The winnings from the free bet are not subject to wagering.

If you take into account all the conditions above, the winning money will be credited to your account .They can be withdrawn or used for future bets to win even more!

Royal Panda Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Before you claim the Royal Panda bonus offer and place more risky bets, it is important to comply with its terms and conditions. Here are the important requirements that you, as a new player, must meet:

Be a new registered Royal Panda user;

Be 18 years of age or older;

Have a verified account;

The bonus can be received only once;

The offer cannot be used together with other bonuses on the site;

Royal Panda reserves the right to cancel any bonuses or winnings obtained fraudulently.

These are all the basic conditions that you should keep in mind. By participating in the Royal Panda bonus program, you automatically accept its terms and conditions.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Royal Panda

Royal Panda realizes the importance of making its existing customers feel valued and for this reason it has an excellent bonus program. Special offers are designed to cater to the preferences of most Indian players in both sports and casino. Here are some of the current Royal Panda bonus offers that may interest you:

Casino Welcome Bonus

For those players who have decided to start their way in the online casino, Royal Panda has prepared a special welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 100,000 on the first deposit. The bonus money can be used in your favorite entertainment to get the most out of the game. The basic terms and conditions of the Royal Panda casino bonus can be found below:

For new Royal Panda users only;

The maximum amount of the casino bonus is Rs. 100,000;

The bonus and deposit amount must be rolled 35 times in casino or live casino games;

Bonus is valid for 7 days after making a deposit.

5% Top Up Bonus

An amazing Royal Panda bonus of 5% on every deposit awaits existing players. There is no limit on the amount, so the bigger the deposit amount, the more extra money you can get for sports betting. More terms and conditions of the offer are below:

The bonus can be applied by a registered Royal Panda player;

Qualified deposit must be rolled at least 3 times;

Only bets with odds of 1.8 or higher are eligible for wagering;

Bonus expiration date is set in 7 days after depositing.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Royal Panda App

Royal Panda mobile app for Android for iOS meets all the requirements of modern software and greatly simplifies the betting process. It contains all the basic functions of the bookie as the desktop site. Along with that, there are some additional options that players will find useful. One of them is the possibility to apply current bonuses and promotions of Royal Panda through the mobile app. Besides that, from time to time the bookie releases attractive offers exclusively for mobile bettors to improve their experience.

Royal Panda gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled a list of the questions Indian players ask most often about the Royal Panda bonus program. Check them out below to explore some of it specifics:

Is Using Royal Panda Bonuses Safe? Are there Any Risks for Me?

Royal Panda is a legal and reliable betting site that you can trust. The company operates only fair game, and its activity is strictly regulated by Malta Gaming Authority. For this reason, using Royal Panda bonuses is totally safe and will not harm your account.

Are These All the Bonuses Royal Panda Can Offer?

No, Royal Panda has an extensive bonus program with both sports and casino offers. So everyone can choose the bonus they like best, because the variety is really great. To find out more about current bonuses you can visit the promotions section on the official Royal Panda website or mobile app.

Can I Opt Out of the Bonus if I Change my Mind?

Royal Panda has an option to refuse the bonus if you change your mind about using it or find the requirements hard to meet. The bonus can be canceled in your account settings or by contacting Royal Panda's customer service, regardless of whether you have started betting or not.

Can I Use my Bonus Money to Bet on Sports?

Yes, funds credited to your account as part of the Royal Panda signup bonus can be used for betting on cricket and other sports. Before you can successfully withdraw your winnings you must meet the bonus wagering requirements. See the "How to Win Back the Royal Panda Welcome Bonus?" section on this page for more information.

Are Royal Panda Bonuses Updated?

Yes, Royal Panda updates the promotions section on a regular basis by adding interesting bonus offers so that you have more options to choose from. To make sure you don't miss out on any new bonuses, check the promo section on Royal Panda's website or app from time to time.

What Do I Need to Do to Get the Royal Panda Welcome Bonus?

Any new player from India can count on the Royal Panda welcome offer. To do this, the first step is to register and verify a new account. After that, you have to make a deposit of at least Rs. 2000 and place a sports bet with an odds of at least 1.8. Then Royal Panda will credit you a free bet equal to 50% of your qualifying bet.