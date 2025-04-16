Royal Panda Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Royal Panda App: 2.3 ★★★★★ Registration Royal Panda The popular betting site Royal Panda began its history in 2014 and successfully operates in many countries around the world, including India. It provides wide opportunities for sports betting, a large collection of casino entertainment and an extensive bonus program. Join Royal Panda and take a 50% free bet up to Rs. 5,000 on your first deposit for a better start! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 100,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Royal Panda

Royal Panda Deposit Methods for India

Deposit is the first step on your way to betting on sports. Royal Panda users are given ample opportunities to interact with the payments. The bookie cooperates with popular payment systems and tries to increase the number of supported methods in order to satisfy each player from India. Current deposit methods at Royal Panda include e-wallets, debit cards and bank transfers, a full list of which you can find below:

UPI;

Skrill;

Neteller;

MuchBetter;

AstroPay;

EcoPayz;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Jeton Wallet.

Being an international betting company, Royal Panda accepts many currencies, including INR. Users can effectively make deposits and place bets in rupees by selecting it during account registration. What's more, regardless of the payment options chosen, the deposit will be processed within minutes and Royal Panda does not charge any commissions.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Royal Panda?

At Royal Panda the minimum deposit amount may differ for various payment systems. You cannot make a payment if the deposit amount is less than the required one. It is worth noting that the minimum limits are relatively low, so players with any budget can get started betting on sports. For more details about the minimum deposits of Royal Panda, please read below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount UPI Rs. 800 Skrill Rs. 800 Neteller Rs. 800 MuchBetter Rs. 1,000 AstroPay Rs. 2,000 EcoPayz Rs. 800 Visa Rs. 1,000 Mastercard Rs. 1,000 Jeton Wallet Rs. 1,500

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Royal Panda App

Royal Panda mobile app is a great solution for players who prefer a quality betting experience right from their Android or iOS device. The software supports all features of the desktop version of the site, so users can use the cashier and make deposits via all current payment methods. The minimum amount you can top up your balance depends on the payment option you choose. For instance, depositing through UPI will require you to pay at least Rs. 800, while through Visa it is Rs. 1,000.

First Deposit Bonus

Every new Indian player can count on a nice bonus from Royal Panda after successful registration. This is a great way to get an active start and win more without risking your own money. The operator tries to please the preference of different players, so it has developed two signup offers for both sports betting and casino fans. Read more about each of them below:

Sports Bonus

After registering and making a first deposit at Royal Panda, new players receive a free bet of 50% of up to Rs. 5,000. You can use any payment method and the minimum deposit must be Rs. 2,000. After that, you need to place a sports bet with odds of at least 1.80 and the free bet will be credited to your account.

Casino Bonus

If you like to experience emotions in a live casino or take your chances in slots, then you can opt for the Royal Panda casino welcome bonus. With this offer, you can get up to Rs 100,000 in the form of bonus money to your account on the first deposit. To withdraw any winnings, the bonus and deposit amount must be wagered 35 times in casino or live casino games within 7 days.

How to Deposit Money to the Royal Panda Account?

Royal Panda has tried to make the deposit process as convenient as possible, but many newbies find it a difficult task. Please refer to detailed instructions on how to make a deposit to Royal Panda and avoid any mistakes:

1 Create an account Go to the official website using our link. Create an account by pressing the sign up button. Enter personal information in the registration form. Go to Website 2 Confirm data Confirm your personal data, accept the terms and conditions and complete the registration. 3 Make a deposit Select the welcome bonus in the window that opens. Go to the section with deposits and choose the most convenient method of payment. Enter the deposit amount, specify the details of the transfer and confirm it. Make Deposit

All done! Once your balance is positive, you can proceed to the main page of Royal Panda, choose your favorite sport discipline or casino entertainment and start playing without limits!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Royal Panda?

When it comes to deposit processing time, Royal Panda provides a high degree of convenience. On the betting site most of the deposits are processed instantly, so after confirming the payment, the money will be credited to your account within a few minutes. However, you should be patient if you decide to make a deposit via bank transfer, as it may take up to 1 to 5 business days.

Royal Panda Deposit Limits

All payment systems presented on Royal Panda have limits set by the service provider. There is no way for you to deposit more than the amount specified per transaction. That is why you should get acquainted with deposit limits before making a payment, as they can vary from one option to another. Besides, regardless of the amount of transfer, Royal Panda does not charge any commissions from its users. If you have noticed that a transaction fee has been charged, it means that the payment system you chose took it.

Royal Panda Deposit Summary

Finishing our Sportscafe review, we can say that Royal Panda has taken care of its customers by introducing a convenient deposit system. Indian users are pleased with the wide range of popular payment methods and the possibility to make deposits with rupees. Royal Panda is known for fast deposits, safety of transactions and simplicity of the process. With all these advantages, the bookie definitely deserves the attention of Indian players as an excellent betting site with extensive deposit options.

FAQ

We've collected the most frequently asked questions by players from India about Royal Panda deposits. You can read the answers below as they may contain the information you are looking for. For help with any deposit problems, feel free to contact Royal Panda customer support via email or live chat.

Can I Use the Royal Panda Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. Every new Royal Panda player is only entitled to one welcome bonus, as stated in the promotion terms and conditions. Besides, Royal Panda policy prohibits opening a second account just to get the bonus twice.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Royal Panda?

Yes, you can. Royal Panda offers a choice of several currencies, including Indian rupees, during account registration. All you need to do is to choose a convenient payment method, enter the deposit amount in rupees, all the necessary bank details and make the payment.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Royal Panda Account?

Being an international bookie, Royal Panda accepts many currencies. However, take your time when choosing your account currency as you cannot change it once you have selected. If you have opened an account in USD, EUR or another currency, you are not able to make a deposit in INR. Otherwise, the client may lose some money as a result of currency exchange transactions.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Royal Panda Account?

Royal Panda operates under a license agreement and for this reason requires that the account and payment methods must be in the name of the account holder and used only by them. There is no need to worry about your security, as the bookie uses modern encryption technologies to protect your personal data and bank details from third parties.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Royal Panda?

Yes, you can. At Royal Panda it is possible to delete or add new cards, as long as they are in the account holder's name. To do that, go to the deposits section on the website or in the app, select your preferred debit card and make the deposit.