Velobet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

Velobet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Velobet Welcome to our Velobet review, where we delve into this popular online sports betting platform in India. With its secure and regulated platform, courtesy of a license from Anjouan in 2023, Velobet ensures a safe and immersive live betting process for Indian users. Opt for the sports welcome bonus and stand a chance to win up 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB. Let's explore what Velobet has in store for bettors in India. Welcome bonus Sports welcome bonus of 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB Promocode: No promo Join Velobet

Velobet Overview

Velobet offers an array of features and functions tailored to sports betting fans. With attractive bonuses and a wide range of payment methods supporting multiple currencies, the platfor ensures convenience and accessibility. Its special attention to popular events like the IPL underscores its commitment to catering to Indian sports fans. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to the game, the casino provides a platform designed for rewarding pastime.

Quick Facts about Velobet

Here are some quick facts about the platform for your familiarity.

Aspect Details Game Types Sports Betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots Founder and Founded Year Santeda International B.V., 2023 Headquarters 151296, registered address: Zuikertuintjeweg z/n (zuikertuin tower), Willemstad, Curacao License Operates under License No. ALSI-072403002-F17 from the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros Welcome Bonus Sports welcome bonus of 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency Hindi Language No

With all that advantages platform Bsports is constantly included in our ratings of the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and best kabaddi betting sites.

Velobet Score

Below we assess the platform's features, advantages, and one minor disadvantage. The website offers a plethora of features, catering to the varied needs of sports betting fans.

Advantages Disadvantages Offers a wide selection of over 7000 slots Lack of phone support Operates with an Anjouan license, ensuring regulatory compliance Accepts cryptocurrency for transactions Welcomes new users with a bonus of up to 83,000 INR Provides round-the-clock customer support

Velobet India Review

As the popularity of online betting and casino platforms surges, many enthusiasts wonder, "Is Velobet legit?" In this article, we'll explore all aspects of Velobet's website, particularly its offerings in India, spanning both betting and casino experiences. With a keen focus on cricket, including the highly anticipated IPL matches, Velobet caters to the fervent cricket fanbase in the country. Additionally, we'll delve into Velobet's online casino, including its live casino feature, to provide a comprehensive overview of its services in the Indian market.

Is Velobet Legit?

The platform is undoubtedly legitimate, backed by its official licensing and regulatory compliance. With a valid license issued by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros, Velobet operates under License No. ALSI-072403002-F17, ensuring its legality and adherence to established regulations. This official authorization underscores the commitment to providing a secure and regulated platform for online betting and casino services. Users can trust in the casino's legitimacy, knowing that their activities are conducted within the bounds of the law and under the oversight of a recognized licensing authority.

How to Create an Account at Velobet?

To begin your journey and login at Velobet, follow these simple steps to create an account:

1 Find the Yellow Sign-up Button Visit the official site and locate the prominent yellow "Sign up" button. Go to Website 2 Choose Your Bonus Upon clicking the sign-up button, you'll be directed to a page where you can select your preferred bonus option. 3 Enter Your Information Fill in the required fields, including your first name, last name, email address, country, preferred currency, username, and password. 4 Confirm Your Details Ensure all entered information is accurate and complete. 5 Agree to Terms and Conditions Tick the box confirming you are over 18 years old and accept the terms and conditions and privacy policy. 6 Press the Green "Finish" Button Once you've reviewed and confirmed all details, click the green "Finish" button to complete the registration process. Sign Up Now

By following these steps, new customers can successfully create their account and gain access to the exciting betting and gaming offerings.

Account Verification

Account verification is an essential step to ensure security and compliance with the policies. Once you've created your account, the next crucial step is to undergo Velobet account verification. Here's a simple guide to completing the verification process:

Find Your Account Button: Navigate to your account settings by locating the designated button on the platform. Personal Information: Ensure your personal information is accurate and up-to-date within your account settings. Choose Account Verification: Within the account settings, select the option for "Account Verification" typically found on the left-hand side of the screen. Proof of Identity: Prepare a valid proof of identity document, such as a passport, driver’s license, or identity card, to verify your identity. Proof of Credit Card: If applicable, provide proof of ownership for the credit card used to fund your account. Proof of Address: Submit a recent utility bill or official document displaying your residential address to verify your current residence.

Following these steps will facilitate the account verification process, ensuring a smooth and secure betting.

Velobet App

The Velobet app is highly anticipated among users, offering convenient access to the platform's features on mobile devices. Notably, the casino is accessible on both Android and iOS through the browser version, eliminating the need to download additional software. This streamlined approach ensures easy navigation and seamless gameplay, providing users with a comprehensive betting

Welcome Bonus

The platform offers an enticing welcome bonus to new users, providing them with a rewarding start to their betting journey. Upon signing up, players have the option to choose from various first deposit bonuses tailored to their preferences and interests. Whether you're drawn to sports betting or casino games, the platform has a sign up bonus to suit your needs.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Welcome Casino Bonus 330% + 300 FS Deposits between 1600 INR and 41,000 INR will be awarded a 150% bonus Deposits between 40,000 INR and 83,000 INR will be awarded a 100% bonus Both the casino bonus and deposit are subject to wagering requirements of thirty times the deposit plus the bonus amount. Sports Welcome Bonus 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB 1600 INR The Welcome Sports Bonus is subject to a wagering requirement of fifteen times both the Deposit and the Bonus amount on a minimum of 3 events, each with odds of at least 1.3, before any withdrawal can be made. Crypto Deposit Bonus 160% up to 83,000 INR 1600 INR Both the casino bonus and deposit amount are subject to wagering requirements of thirty-five times the deposit plus the bonus amount. This 160% bonus is exclusively valid for the first deposit made using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, or Stellar. It can be claimed only once, specifically on the initial deposit made on Velobet.

You can search for bonus codes, including Velobet no deposit bonus codes through various channels such as social media networks and promotional emails.

How to Get a Bonus at Velobet?

Discover how to claim your bonus for the first deposit effortlessly. As a new user, follow these straightforward steps to receive your bonus:

Sign up for a new account on the website or app, where you can also choose your desired welcome bonus during registration. Make your first deposit into your account. Ensure you meet any specified requirements, such as minimum deposit amounts or wagering conditions. The bonus will be credited to your account automatically or after entering a bonus code, depending on the offer.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Wagering requirements determine how many times you must play through the bonus amount before you can withdraw any winnings. Here are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:

The welcome bonus amount must be wagered a certain number of times within 30 days before it can be withdrawn.

Wagering requirements typically apply to both the bonus amount and the initial deposit.

Different games may contribute differently towards meeting the wagering requirements.

Failure to meet the wagering requirements within the specified timeframe may result in the forfeiture of the bonus and any associated winnings.

Other Velobet Bonuses and Promotions

With offerings that cater to different preferences, the platform frequently updates its bonuses to keep the excitement alive. You can also find bonus codes, which include Velobet casino no deposit bonuses across different platforms like social media networks. Here are some of the most popular bonuses and promotions:

3+1 Freebet

10% Cashback on crypto deposits

2nd and 3rd deposit bonus up to 100%

Grand Express

3+1 Freebet

For every three consecutive bets you place, you'll receive one free bet, calculated as the average of the three placed bets. To qualify, your bets must meet specific criteria, including a minimum bet of 830 INR, at least three selections, and minimum odds of 1.3 for each selection. Please note that single and system-type bets are not eligible, and certain bet types are excluded from this promotion. The maximum free bet amount is 8300 INR, and you have the option to cancel the promotion at any time. Each placed bet qualifies for only one promotion.

10% Cashback on Crypto Deposits

Your cashback is calculated based on 10% of your total losses from cryptocurrency deposits made within the same month. For example, if you deposit 83000 in Bitcoin and incur losses equivalent to that amount, you'll receive 8300 INR cashback. To claim your cashback, simply request it during the first 5 days of the new month, and it will be credited to your account by the 10th. There are no wagering requirements or maximum bet limits, and the maximum crypto cashback bonus is 41000 INR. Plus, it's real money, allowing for instant withdrawals.

2nd and 3rd Deposit Bonus up to 100%

The casino welcomes you to boost your gaming with its exclusive 2nd and 3rd deposit bonuses, offering up to 100% for a maximum of 41000 INR each. Upon your second deposit, seize a generous 100% Welcome Casino Bonus, followed by an enticing 80% Welcome Casino Bonus upon your third deposit. Be sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement of 1600 INR and fulfill the 30x wagering requirements for each deposit bonus. Keep in mind that certain slot games are excluded from wagering, and adhering to the terms and conditions is essential to avoid forfeiture of bonuses and winnings.

Grand Express

Grand Express offers customers the chance to amplify their winnings with the same odds! To participate, simply place bets on pre-chosen tournaments like Champions League, NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, and others. Ensure each position in your bet slip meets the minimum criteria of 1.3 odds and originates from the specified tournaments. If your bet slip wins, the bonus amount is determined by the number of ticket combinations, with bonuses ranging from 5% for 3 combinations to 100% for 12 combinations, capped at 400 000 INR.

Payment Methods

Discover a plethora of convenient payment methods to fund your gaming and betting effortlessly. Whether you prefer traditional options or seek the security and anonymity of cryptocurrencies, the casino has you covered.

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees Astropay 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Bitcoin 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Ethereum 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Bitcoin Cash 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Ripple 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Dash 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Litecoin 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Tether 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% USD Coin 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0% Dogecoin 100 INR Unlimited Instant 0%

How to Deposit on Velobet?

Learn how to deposit funds into your Velobet account with ease:

Sign up for a new account on the website or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the deposit section by clicking on the green "Deposit" button. Choose your preferred deposit method from the available options and enter the desired amount. Follow the prompts to complete the deposit process securely.

After depositing, you'll be ready to enjoy all the exciting features and games that Velobet has to offer!

How to Withdrawal Money?

Velobet ensures quick withdrawal times, and there are no fees associated with withdrawals.

Click on your account icon to access your personal information. Navigate to the "Withdraw Money" section. Choose your preferred withdrawal option and enter the desired amount. Follow the prompts to complete the withdrawal process securely.

The minimum withdrawal amount for all methods is 1600 INR, while the maximum is 625,000 INR, allowing you to access your winnings conveniently.

How to Place a Bet on Velobet?

Once placed, your bet will be processed according to Velobet's terms and conditions.

To start betting, follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the desired sports event or casino game. Select your preferred outcome or bet type. Enter your stake amount. Confirm your bet.

Whether you're wagering on sports events or trying your luck at casino games, there is a great range of options to suit every preference.

Cricket Betting at Velobet

Cricket fans can indulge in the excitement of betting on various prestigious tournaments, including:

IPL

ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup

Ashes Series

Big Bash League (BBL)

and many others.

With live cricket betting options available, Velobet offers an exciting pastime for fans to wager on their favorite matches in real-time.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Indian players may discover the diverse world of sports betting, where you can wager on a wide range of popular sports events. With over 3000 sports events available daily, Velobet offers an extensive selection for fans worldwide. You have the option to bet on following sports, including but not limited to:

Soccer

Basketball

Tennis

Baseball

Ice Hockey

Handball

Formula 1

Volleyball

Rugby

American Football

With such a variety of sports to choose from, the platform ensures that there's always something exciting happening for sports betting fans.

Betting Options

Below you can explore the wide array of betting options and functions available for both sports and cricket betting. Additionally, discover the exciting world of casino entertainment for added thrill and excitement.

IPL Betting

Customers can participate in IPL betting, placing bets on matches from one of the most prestigious cricket leagues globally. With various betting options available, including pre-match and live betting, users can actively engage in the action and predict outcomes as matches progress. Whether it's supporting a favorite team or forecasting match winners, the casino provides an exciting IPL betting opportunity for cricket fans.

Live Streaming

The platform also provides live streaming for select sports events, allowing users to watch matches in real-time while placing their bets. This option enhances the betting by providing users with the opportunity to closely follow the action and make informed decisions.

Push Notifications

You can stay informed with the push notifications, available both on the website and browser version for phones. Receive instant updates on match results, promotions, and exclusive offers, ensuring you never miss out on the latest betting opportunities. With push notifications, the casino keeps you connected and engaged with your betting.

Online Casino Games

Start your exhilarating journey through the online casino games, featuring a diverse selection from top providers like Push Gaming, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Play'n GO. With an array of options including video slots, classic slots, jackpot games, and table games, the platform offers endless entertainment for casino admirers. Whether you're a fan of bonus buy features or prefer traditional table games, the online casino has something for everyone to enjoy.

Live Casino

Another avenue for immersive gaming is through the live casino section. Engage in real-time action with a diverse array of options, including Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, Blackjack, Casino Hold'em, and Live Poker. Take a shot at the authentic casino gameplay as you interact with professional dealers and fellow players in an interactive and dynamic environment.

Cash-Out

Feel the flexibility of cashing out your bets with the Cash-Out option. With Cash-Out, you have the power to settle your bets before the event concludes, allowing you to secure your winnings or minimize potential losses.

Live Cricket Betting

As cricket is immensely popular in India, the platform offers an exciting opportunity for fans to engage in live cricket betting. Wager on cricket matches in real-time, with the ability to place bets on various outcomes as the game progresses. Stay connected to the excitement of cricket action and make strategic betting decisions with the live cricket betting.

Esports Betting

There is an exhilarating world of esports betting waiting for you. Dive into the action with popular titles like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more. With a diverse range of esports events available, the website offers an exciting platform for fans to bet on their favorite games and teams. From first-person shooters to multiplayer online battle arenas, Velobet provides thrilling opportunities for esports enthusiasts to engage in competitive betting action.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

It is also possible to enjoy virtual betting, offering wagering on simulated sports events at any time, from any location. With virtual cricket betting, users can immerse themselves in the fast-paced action of simulated matches and bet on various outcomes. The casino provides an exciting virtual betting across a range of sports, including cricket, football, and horse racing, catering to sports enthusiasts looking for dynamic wagering opportunities.

Pre-Match Betting

When you anticipate upcoming sports events, the website offers the opportunity for strategic pre-match betting. By analyzing statistics and assessing team form beforehand, you can make informed decisions to optimize your chances of success. Explore mixed sports markets and bet types, ranging from match winners to total goals scored, and enhance your betting emotions with the pre-match betting options.

Lucrative Offers

Discover amazing offers that can help you win big while betting. The casino gives you bonuses and special deals that make your betting process even better. Take advantage of these great offers and boost your winnings.

Multi-Betting

When you are ready to increase your betting excitement, the platform offers the opportunity for multi-betting. With multi-betting, you can combine multiple bets into one, increasing your potential winnings. Explore different betting options and maximize your chances of success with the multi-betting feature.

Live Match Statistics

It is very convenient to access live match statistics, helping you make smart betting decisions as games progress. With real-time updates on crucial factors like possession and player performance, you can analyze matches on the fly and adjust your bets accordingly. Stay well-informed and elevate your betting with the live match statistics option.

Velobet Casino

The Velobet Casino review provides an in-depth analysis of the platform, covering its wide range of games, live casino options, and overall gaming process. Nowadays, online gambling has become increasingly popular, and Velobet Casino is at the forefront of providing top-notch gaming. With a variety of games and live casino options, Velobet Casino offers players a great environment to enjoy their favorite casino games.

Explore a wide selection of casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options.

Engage in live casino gaming for an authentic and interactive process.

Login at Velobet casino easily through the website or mobile browser version for convenient gameplay.

Entertainment at the Casino

From classic slots to immersive live casino experiences, there is something for every type of player. Explore the following popular types of casino entertainment available:

Video Slots

Bonus Buy

Classic Slots

Jackpot Games

Table Games

Live Casino

Types of Bets at Velobet

You have the freedom to choose from a variety of bet types, ensuring an enjoyable and customizable betting. Whether you prefer single bets for simplicity, multiple bets for increased potential winnings, or system bets for added flexibility, the platform offers options to suit every betting style and strategy.

Single: Place bets on individual outcomes or events, offering simplicity and straightforwardness in wagering. Single bets are ideal for focusing on specific matches or outcomes without complicating your betting strategy.

Multiple: Combine multiple selections into a single bet, allowing you to multiply potential winnings if all selections are successful. With multiple bets, you can diversify your betting portfolio and increase the excitement of each match or event.

System: System bets offer flexibility by allowing you to combine multiple selections into various combinations. This type of bet provides insurance against losses by allowing you to win even if not all selections are correct. System bets are perfect for those who want to explore different betting strategies and maximize their chances of winning.

Support

Velobet prioritizes customer satisfaction by offering comprehensive support services accessible through various channels. While there is no customer care number or helpline number available, you can easily reach out to the support team via Velobet live chat, Velobet email address, or through social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. Whether you encounter deposit problems, withdrawal issues, or require general assistance, Velobet's 24/7 support team is dedicated to providing timely and helpful responses.

The Ways to Contact Details Email Send inquiries to Support@Velobet.Com Live Chat Connect with live support on the website Twitter Follow @Velobetcasino for updates and assistance Telegram Join @Velobetcasino for support and community discussions

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion, our Velobet review confirms that Velobet is indeed legit. After careful analysis, we confidently provide our final say: Velobet earns the SportsCafe seal of approval. In addition, it's important to note that Velobet's legitimacy and reliability make it a top choice for Indian bettors.

The Most Common Questions about the Velobet

Here we address the most common questions to provide clarity and assistance to users navigating the platform.

Is Velobet Legit?

The casino operates under regulatory licenses, ensuring its legitimacy and providing users with a secure betting environment.

What Payment Methods Does Velobet Offer?

There are different payment options, including AstroPay and various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Is There a Live Casino Section in Velobet?

Yes, the platform features a live casino section, offering users an immersive gaming process with live dealers.

Are There Any Withdrawal Limits in Velobet?

The service may have withdrawal limits, which can vary based on factors such as payment method, account status, and regulatory requirements.

How Can I Reach Customer Support in Velobet?

Velobet provides several support channels, including email (support@velobet.com), live chat, and communication via social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram, available 24/7.

Does Velobet Promote Responsible Gambling?

The platform is committed to responsible gambling and offers resources such as self-exclusion tools, deposit limits, and support services for individuals facing gambling-related issues.