East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League Match Prediction EAS 47 % Chance of Winning CEN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is set to offer another exciting clash to the cricket fans, as it will be East Delhi Riders going against Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 18 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. East Delhi Riders will be heading to this game eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 8 wickets.

Who will win? East Delhi Riders Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: East Delhi Riders lost their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 6 wickets.

Money Grewal, from Central Delhi Kings, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.41.

Sujal Singh, from East Delhi Riders, has scored 180 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the upcoming match against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against East Delhi Riders, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 410 runs in 8 innings at an average of 58.57, and Money Grewal, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.41. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders are also eager to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 180 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60, and Ashish Meena, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 47%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 53%

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

East Delhi Riders definitely didn't have a good time in this tournament. Since it has started, they have remained among the bottom teams and even had to wait for a long time to get their points above zero. With their player performances being a key concern, the next game against Central Delhi Kings remains another challenge. As their record over Central Delhi Kings has not been strong, it will be a challenge for them to grab a win. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.80, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 72 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18. Simarjeet Singh has been able to take 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33.40.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings have become the first team to be qualified to the playoffs this season. With seven wins and just one loss in eight games, they have managed to retain the top spot this season, even when the league stages are coming closer to an end. Moreover, their record over East Delhi Riders has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 267 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.14, and Yugal Saini, who has scored 188 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.60. Gavnish Khurana has been able to take 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.

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East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 70% chance of rain.

Thundershower 72% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 72% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Playing EAS CEN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have not been able to do well in this tournament till now. The team still holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Suryansh Raina, who has scored 61 runs in 5 innings at an average of 12.20, and Raunak Waghela, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 41.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have continued their dominant run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 137 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.40, and Tejas Singh Baroka, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 34.60.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Sujal Singh will be a key batsman for East Delhi Riders in the next game. He has managed to score 180 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 60.

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has managed to score 410 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 58.57.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Ashish Meena will be a key bowler for East Delhi Riders in the next game. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 23.41.