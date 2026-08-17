Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction PUR 45 % Chance of Winning NOR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming clash in the Delhi Premier League has kept the fans excited, as it will be Purani Dilli 6 going against North Delhi Strikers. This match will be played on 18 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 21 runs. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 8 wickets.

Who will win? Purani Dilli 6 North Delhi Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: North Delhi Strikers won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by four wickets.

Vikas Dixit, from North Delhi Strikers, has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.

Anuj Rawat, from Purani Dilli 6, has scored 274 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.80.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 350 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.33, and Vikas Dixit, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.37. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 274 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.80, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 24.44.

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 45%

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 55%

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Purani Dilli 6 are now coming closer to qualification for the playoffs. With four wins and three losses in eight games, the team has been able to put itself among the table toppers. As they aim to regain their winning momentum, the next game against North Delhi Strikers could be a challenge. However, the team will still aim to take revenge for their previous loss. They have batsmen such as Aryan Gaur, who has scored 230 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 171 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.43. Rajneesh Dadar has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 30.55.

On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers have shown mixed performances in this tournament. After playing a total of seven games, they have managed to secure three wins and three losses, with one game being abandoned. North Delhi Strikers will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to win, since their record over Purani Dilli 6 has been strong. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 266 runs in 6 innings at an average of 88.67, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.40. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and North Delhi Strikers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and North Delhi Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 70% chance of rain.

Thundershower 72% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 72% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Purani Dilli 6 and North Delhi Strikers Player List

Playing PUR NOR First Team Second Team Lakra Dev all rounder

Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 just got its winning momentum affected before this game. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 148 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49.33, and Digvesh Rathi, who holds 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 34.16.

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have shown mixed performances in their previous games. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to put an end to its losing streak. They have players Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 102 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 31.83.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Top Batters

Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to score 274 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 54.80.

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to score 350 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 58.33.

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers Top Bowlers

Pankaj Jaiswal is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 24.44.

Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.