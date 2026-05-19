Odds96 — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 500% up to 100,000 INR Bonus

Odds96 App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Odds96 Odds96 provides the full set of betting and gambling entertainment: betting on sports, casino slots, online games, live streams, etc. Curacao eGaming ensures customers high safety and fair betting rules. Welcome bonuses for new players are guaranteed and are available in the amount of 500% up to 100,000 INR. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Promo code: SCAFE96 Join Odds96

Odds96 Overview Odds96 was established in 2017, so the history of the company isn't very long. However, the bookmaker gains popularity among Indian players fast. Odds96 book offers wide many key features and functions, for example, betting on IPL events, fast payment methods that accept rupees, generous welcome bonuses, etc. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites, cricket betting apps, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites. Read our Sportscafe Odds96 review to get to know our honest opinion about the platform. Quick Facts about Odds96 Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Live Casino, Slots, Tv Games, etc. Founder and Founded Year Breakout Group B.V., 2017. Headquarters Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 40, 1st floor, P.O. Box 4745, Curaçao License Curacao eGaming, No OGL/2024/391/0299 Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Cards, Astropay, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer, IMPS, UPI, Cryptocurrency Hindi language Yes Odds96 Score We deeply went through all of the features of the Odds96 platform to learn all the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker. Although the organization offers several advantages that gamers would genuinely find helpful, it is still not perfect. Look through the tablet below to make your own judgments on Odds96. Advantages Disadvantages Rare sports for betting (rugby, darts, etc) The withdrawal times can be delayed 24/7 quick support Accepts cryptocurrency Access by touch-ID Odds96 app for Android

Odds96 for Android and iOS The developers of Odds96 did everything to create the perfect application that would be suitable for the Android operating system, the iOS version of the application is currently still under active development. It was a success because now every user can download the Odds96 app which works smoothly without any issues and is constantly being improved. You get access to all the same features of the main version of Odds96 and even more! With the Odds96 app, you will have an entertainment world right in your pocket. For Android Android systems are optimal for using the application. The installation is simple and quick, and the application won't need much memory. To successfully download the apk on your Android smartphone, follow the instructions below: Download Odds96 App. Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Odds96 official website, or scroll down the page to find the application icon. Click on the download. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources. Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long. For iOS Since today the version of the mobile application Odds96 for iOS devices is under active development, you can use the adaptive mobile version. For your convenience, we have prepared step-by-step instructions on how to get Odds96 for iOS: Go to the official website of Odds96 using Safari browser. Open the browser access menu and click on the button to open the browser menu. Locate and click on the "Home screen" button. After that, give a name for the tab and confirm your actions.

Odds96 Mobile Website For players who wish to bet while they are on the go without downloading any additional software, the Odds96 website version is excellent. As long as you have a dependable internet connection, you may use the mobile version to make bets anytime and wherever you are. Additionally, it offers a variety of advantages, including: The website is compatible with the majority of mobile devices;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - the browser history may be immediately cleared;

Reduced Internet traffic use when compared to Odds96's main website;

You can still access key services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, and so on.

Odds96 for PC The standard form of a bookmaker is considered to be the PC version of Odds96. It will certainly refer to those who enjoy betting as a relaxing hobby or who wish to explore the platform's full potential. Odds96's PC version will amaze you with its high-quality visuals, well-crafted design, and other benefits such as: There is no need to download any third-party apps;

You can close the betting or casino tab in a second;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once;

You can play casino games and bet on sports at the same time;

The chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button while using the site is almost zero.

Registration Registration on Odds96 is very quick and straightforward. If you`re a brand new customer of the Odds96 platform, you need to create a personal account before you can start betting. For your convenience we prepared detailed instructions on Odds96 registration, simply follow these step-by-step instructions: 1 Go to the site Go to the Odds96 official website. Go to website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill in all the information Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on the Odds96 sign-up button. 5 Complete the verification process You can do it via SMS and email messages. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code that is sent to you. 6 Start using new account Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your Odds96 personal account. Sign up now

Welcome Bonus The Odds96 company was generous enough to provide players with a big welcome bonus. Every single new player is being rewarded with a significant deal that is eligible to use for casino and sports betting thanks to the Odds96 platform. For someone who wants to bet on sports or gamble but does not want to put a lot of money at risk, this is an amazing addition. Sports Bonus Odds96 provides a great deal on sports betting. The sports welcome bonus is eligible for Indian gamers to wager on almost every sport on the app. It helps those who are interested in sports betting to get started with an almost risk-free wager. Odds96 will reward you with a welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements: Bonus amount 500% up to 100,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example, football, cricket, boxing, tennis, etc. There are also some additional conditions to get a welcome bonus on sports at Odds96. To receive the bonus, the player must comply with all of them: Strictly one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Odds96 can analyze transaction records at any time and for any reason. The company has the right to suspend the player's right to further participation in the game, if he behaves in a disrespectful manner;

The client accepts all the terms and conditions of Odds96 by accepting the bonus;

The bonus has a rate of x60 and is credited in the proportion of 1/3. So, if your deposit bonus is 10,000 INR and you fulfill 1/3 of the wagering requirements, you will receive it after the bonus activation time expires. At the same time, if you fulfill 3/3 of the wagering requirements, you will get it immediately. Also, along with the welcome bonus you can get a freebet of 200 INR. To win the freebet you just need to choose any sport with odds above 3.0 and make a free bet. You can place a single bet with odds higher than 3.0, and you can place a multi-bet consisting of several bets. The main condition is that the final odds must be higher than 3.0. Casino Bonus As well as many other bookies, the Odds96 welcome bonus for the casino comes with the biggest reward. New players can get a deal of 500% up to 100,000 INR with a minimum deposit of only 300 INR. This bonus can be spent on the best slot machines on the app. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount 500% up to 100,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino Odds96 bonus. The player must follow all of them: Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Odds96 can analyze transaction records at any time and for any reason. The company is allowed to suspend a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

The customer accepts all of Odds96's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Also along with the welcome bonus you can get 10 freespins for playing Aviator, to activate this offer you will only need to sweat the game balance by at least 100 INR.

Odds96 Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes Bookmakers love to provide a registration bonus program to attract new users. Odds96 offers an increased bonus with additional promo codes to make betting even more pleasant. The deal changes regularly, that's why we've compiled only valid promo codes for Odds96 below: Offer Type Bonus Details Promo Code Odds96 Free Spins 10 free spins Get 10 free spins for wagering on slots for creating an account on Odds96. SCAFE96 Odds96 Casino Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Get 10 free spins for the casino for creating an account on Odds96. SCAFE96

How to Win 50 Free Spins With Odds96 Promo Code? It's really easy to obtain a deal and enter the Odds96 promo code. To accomplish it, stick to our step-by-step instructions: Go to the Odds96 website. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter. Wager 40 times on the slots category. Use of the Promo Code In the Odds96 App If you have the Odds96 app, you can activate the promo code directly from there too. Follow our step-by-step instructions to enter the promo in the Odds96 app: Download or open the Odds96 mobile app. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter. Wager 40 times on the slots category. Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines You can use a promo code to beneficially bet on any sports discipline on Odds96. Take a look at some examples of those sports categories: Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Chess;

Shooting;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Wrestling;

Hockey;

Athletics;

Archery;

Squash;

Cue sports and others. Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using In order to receive an exclusive Odds96 deal by promo code, users must meet all of the following requirements and rules: The user has to be over 18 years of age;

Bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;

The wagering requirements are 40 times;

Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of Odds96 by using the promo code.

Login To start betting you need Odds96 login profile. It is a quick and easy process, just follow the instruction below to complete it in a few steps: Open the login page on the official Odds96 page. Enter all the required information like email and password in the blank fields. Click on the login button and enjoy the Odds96 platform. After this, you will be an authorized user. From now on, you can start making deposits, bet on different sports, try your luck at casino games, and watch live streams right away!

Verification Verification is an important process to keep the platform safe for the company and its customers. Also only verified users can withdraw the winnings on the Odds96. Follow the steps below to verify your account: Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon. Pick the "Account confirmation" option. Next, submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or another type of document). Odds96 takes care of the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems. Wait for Odds96 to confirm the validity of your documents.

Deposit / Withdrawal Odds96 platform provides many comfortable and fast deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: Cards;

Astropay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bank Transfer;

IMPS;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency. Min deposit is only 300 INR based on the chosen method. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. The Odds96 minimum withdrawal amount is 400 INR. Odds96 withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Odds96.

Cashback (VIP) There is a special VIP bonus for those players who wager more than a certain amount. The deal increases as the deposit amount get higher. There are 20 ranks in total and rich rewards for each of them. You can get an increased cashback of up to 25%.

Official Website We represent the official Odds96 website in India. We conduct our services strictly under the license of Curacao eGaming and work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual registered office;

The platform has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage.

Odds96 Sportsbook Odds96 sportsbook is huge and includes even the rarest types of sports, such as darts, formula 1, biathlon, and much more. Other than that, Odds96, of course, provides such worldwide known sports as: Cricket Cricket is without a doubt the most popular sport in India. Just take a look at the suggested available competitions: Big Bash League;

Marsh One-Day Cup;

County Championship;

Indian Premier League;

KCA Presidents Cup T20;

Legends Cricket League;

T20 World Cup;

Test Series The Ashes;

Caribbean Premier League. Players can bet on the Money Line, Most Run Outs, Century Scored in Match, Total Runs Teams, Highest Opening Partnership and many more. Basketball Basketball is also a very common sport among Indian players. Take a look at the tournaments and leagues in this category: SuperLiga;

South American Championship Women;

Metro League;

Superior Nacional;

LNB;

NBL;

MPBL;

Libobasquet;

Euro League;

World Cup Qualifiers. Usually, there are such betting options as Money Line, Handicaps, Totals, Totals 3way, Result plus Total, Home/Away Totals, Odd/Even, Halftime Results etc. Football The Odds96 free app offers players to bet on a wide range of football events. The following leagues and competitions exist: Ghana Premier League;

Argentina Liga Profesional;

Australia A-League;

Brasileiro Serie A;

Chile Primera Division;

England Premier League;

France Ligue 1;

Germany Bundesliga;

Iran Azadegan League;

Portugal Primeira Liga. Players are offered to bet on Money Line, Draw no Bet, Double chance, Both Teams to Score, Handicaps, Totals, Adian Handicaps, Asian Totals, Totals 3Way, Correct Score etc. Tennis A tennis category on the Odds96 app comes with such championships as: WTA Tour Washington;

ATP Tour Washington;

ITF Men Kuching Doubles;

ATP Tour Los Cabos;

ATP Challenger Tour Lexington;

WTA Tour San Jose. There is a wide selection of betting options such as Money Line, Result plus Total, Games Handicap, Totals, Sets Handicaps, Total sets, Tie-breaks, Correct Score, Set Winner etc. Ice Hockey Although Ice hockey betting is not very popular among players, it's still provided for betting on the Odds96 apk new version. Consider the following competitions: NHL;

KHL;

World Championships;

Austrian Championship;

Danish Championship;

Latvian Championship. Usually, there are such betting options as Double Chance, Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Even etc.

eSports There are not many esports in the Odds96 library, but those which are available are worth your attention. Here is the list of the most popular games on the Odds96 bet: Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a globally known egame. Thousands of Indian players watch the tournaments and bet on it every time the game is being held. The prize pool here is large, which means that the odds are high. The biggest Dota 2 tournaments are: DPC 2023;

Dota 2 Champions League. Players can usually bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, etc. LOL Indian sports fans also like to wager on this game. There are a lot of regular tournaments such as: LCK;

LCK Challengers League;

LPL;

LCS. The types of bets available: Winner, Maps Handicap, Total Maps, and Map Winner. CS:GO CS:GO is another esport for betting on Odds96. There are many championships, tournaments, and betting options to choose from. Some of those disciplines are: CS:GO - Intel Extreme Masters;

CS:GO - ESEA;

CS:GO - Fire League;

CS:GO - La Liga. Betting options available: Winner, Map Handicap, Round Handicap, Total Maps, Total Rounds, Map Winner, etc.

Popular Betting Options at Odds96 Odds96 offers many betting alternatives to satisfy every customer depending on their demands and preferences. Here is an example of popular betting options: Live Betting. Players can place a bet right during the event. In addition, you can watch the exciting live streams while winning at the same time! It's a very popular betting option on Odds96.

Live Previews. Follow the odds movement for more than one event at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chances of winning.

Line (Prematch). With this option, you won't miss the most important events! Prepare for the tournaments and leagues by filtering the upcoming events.

Types of Bets Most players will be satisfied by the classic selection of betting possibilities that Odds96 provides. Because the company is aware of the diversity of its audience, the betting options vary depending on the risk, chances, etc. Take a look at some of them below: Single. It is the most popular and simple bet. It's quick, but the odds, as well as the risks, are low. This is a great option for beginners or those who don't want to risk much.

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the whole bet. This is a dangerous bet, but it comes with extremely high odds. It is best suited to experienced players.

System (Express). In a system or express bet, players need to make the correct prediction in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet that also goes along with the high odds. The best options for players who love to risk and win big payouts.

How to Place a Bet? Every beginner will learn how to place a bet on the Odds96 platform fast because it is not complicated at all. Here's the instruction on how you can do it in just a few steps: Select the desired discipline to bet on. Select the event you want to bet on. Then click on the match you are most interested in. Select the bet, specify the bet amount and odds. Wait until the bet is calculated and registered.

Betting Odds The players must remember that odds might change based on the particular event type and league. Odds96 offers pretty high odds compared to other companies, especially in the esports category.

Odds96 Casino The Odds96 casino library is great and contains more than 2,000 games from trustworthy providers. That includes the most popular games in India, such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Slots, etc. There is also a live dealer section where you can follow the game online and see the transparency of the game. Additional bonuses for the players and fair algorithms make the winnings more than possible. We prepared a short Odds96 casino review to show all the awesome games and features it contains.

Popular Odds96 Games Between thousands of games, it's hard to find something to start with, especially if you're new to the gambling world. Experienced users will definitely appreciate the games on Odds96. Take a look at the casino entertainment of the Odds96 we will mention below. Slots Players can choose between hundreds of different online slot machines. Take a look at the games that we recommend players start from:



Big Bamboo;

100 Joker Staxx;

Koi Princess;

15 Dragon Pearls;

30 Spicy Fruits;

Ace Round;

Bang Bang;

Bonanza Million;

Fat Santa;

9 Burning Dragons;

100K Joker. Baccarat Baccarat is an extremely popular table game in India that comes with a variety of versions on Odds96. Take a look at the available options: Live Baccarat;

Bac Bo;

Baccarat B;

Fan Tan;

First Person Dragon Tiger;

No Comission Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat A;

Super Andar Bahar;

3D Baccarat. Blackjack Players may enjoy many blackjack variations on Odds96. Here is a brief example of several games in this area you can pick from: Free Bet Blackjack;

Blackjack Party;

Power Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP;

Blackjack Party;

First Person Blackjack;

One Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack;

Turkish Blackjack. Roulette or European Roulette Odds96 betting site also offers roulette games. With online roulette, players don't have to go to the actual casino to enjoy the game. Odds96 roulettes will be as real as possible. Moreover, Odds96 provides roulette with and without zeros, as well as games that offer black and red wagers. There are a lot of different roulette versions: Mini Roulette;

European Roulette - Dark Mode;

American Roulette Gold Series;

French Roulette;

American Roulette;

European Roulette;

European Roulette Low Stakes;

Golden Chip Roulette;

Realistic Roulette;

Roulette Advanced - Standard Limit. Jackpot Games The best opportunity to win a significant amount of cash is in jackpot games. This category has incredibly high rewards, which explains why Indian gamers love it so much. On Odds96, there are several variations of this rewarding entertainment: 1000 Wishes;

12 Superhot Diamonds;

1 Fantastic Fish;

1 Reel Joker;

1 Reel Panter;

Jackpot Quest;

Rainbow Jackpots;

8 Golden Skulls of the Holly Roger;

9 Dragon Kings;

Jackpot Poker.

TV Games Users may have a unique experience playing with live dealers online through TV games. Bettilt provides a wide range of different games and entertainment alternatives for this thrilling activity that involves real people. There are several providers and games available on Odds96: Crazy Time;

XXXtreme Lighting Roulette;

Cash or Crash;

Crazy Coin Flip;

First Person Dream Catcher;

Football Studio;

Classic Wheel;

Wheel of Fortune.

Results and Statistics Players can follow the outcomes and statistics of every event in real time on Odds96. This feature increases your chances of winning because you may wager right away to reflect on any prospective changes or offer more alternatives.

Support Customers of Odds96 can rely on 24/7 support. There are plenty of methods to contact the platform. Also, there is a FAQ section that contains a pretty large list of answered questions. Although there is no Odds96 customer care number, they are usually pretty quick with answers.

We prepared a tablet that contains all the Odds96 contact methods. The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@odds96.com Telegram https://t.me/odds96com Follow the official Odds96 Instagram (www.instagram.com/odds96com) to know about beneficial deals, news, and promotions first.

SportsCafe Verdict We made a thorough analysis of the Odds96 platform and came to the conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. Odds96 has a lot of advantages, such as many rare and popular sports to bet on, a variety of casino games, and fast payments. As a final say, welcome bonuses are higher compared to other betting sites. We confirm that Odds96 is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.