Velobet Mobile App Download for Android (APK) and iOS

Velobet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Velobet Discover how to access Velobet's mobile platform for both Android and iOS devices without the need for any application or software. While there is currently no dedicated Velobet app available, you can still enjoy sports betting, online casino games, and live casino action directly through your device's browser without the application installation. Welcome bonus Sports welcome bonus 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB Promocode: No promo Join Velobet

About Velobet App

The platform offers an easy-to-use interface for betting and gaming experiences, tailored to meet the demands of users across India and beyond. Explore the comprehensive review below for detailed information and easy access to the platform, which is also among the top best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and the list of best kabaddi betting app.

Item Details Current version of the Velobet app Not specified APK filesize Not applicable Installed client size Not applicable Supported operating systems iOS/Android Cost of loading Free License License No. ALSI-072403002-F17 from the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros Welcome bonus Sports welcome bonus 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods AstroPay, Cryptocurrency

Advantages and Disadvantages

Below is a comparison table highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of using the Velobet mobile platform highlighting the main features of the casino.

Advantages Disadvantages Accessible via browser without requiring downloads Lack of Hindi interface Round-the-clock customer support Extensive selection of up to 7000 slots Option to choose from 2 welcome bonuses Acceptance of cryptocurrency payments

Velobet App Functionality and Design

There are various functionalities integrated into the mobile platform, designed to enhance your betting while on the move. Explore the following functionalities offered by the browser version, which will also be available in the future application:

Smooth navigation for easy access to various sections

Quick bet placement with intuitive interface

Live betting options for real-time action

Personalized notifications for updates and promotions

Secure payment options for hassle-free transactions

Velobet App for Android

As of now, there is no standalone Velobet apk available for download specifically for Android devices. However, you can conveniently access the services through the browser version on your Android device. While we anticipate the release of the Velobet mobile application for Android, the browser version provides a seamless experience for all your betting needs on the go.

System Requirements for Android

To use the functions on Android devices, the system requirements are relatively low since you'll be accessing the platform via the browser version. Below are the system requirements for uninterrupted browsing and betting on your Android device:

System Requirements Details Operating System Android 10.0 or later Browser Chrome, Firefox, etc. Internet Connection Stable internet connection

Supported Android Devices

The casino has been tested and proven to operate smoothly on various Android devices. Below are some of the popular models in India where the service is available and offers smooth operation:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Asus Zenfone 8

Google Pixel 5

Xiaomi Mi 11

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Realme GT

Motorola Edge+

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

OnePlus 9 Pro

You can ensure great performance while using Velobet on these devices. Additionally, older models may also provide satisfactory performance.

Download Velobet APK for Android

While there isn't a dedicated Velobet app available, you can easily access all functions through your mobile browser without any installation processes. Here's the instruction:

1 Open Browser Launch the web browser on your Android device. Sign Up Now 2 Visit Velobet Website Type in the Velobet website address in the browser's address bar and hit Enter. 3 Sign Up or Log In If you're a new user, sign up for an account. Existing users can log in with their credentials. 4 Access Betting Platform Once logged in, you can access all the functions of Velobet directly through the browser, including sports betting and casino games.

By following these easy steps, you can enjoy Velobet's offerings on your Android device without the need for a separate Velobet apk download.

Velobet App for iOS

The platform doesn't currently offer a dedicated mobile Velobet app for iOS devices. However, users can seamlessly access the features and functionalities through the browser version on their iOS devices without the application. The browser version mirrors all the functions available, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable process for iOS users. Whether you're into sports betting or casino gaming, Velobet's browser version on iOS offers a comprehensive and convenient way to engage with the platform while on the go.

System Requirements for iOS

To use all the options on iOS devices, the system requirements are low. The browser version is optimized to run smoothly on a variety of iOS devices, ensuring a flawless betting without the need for high specifications.

Supported iOS Devices

The smooth operation has been tested and confirmed on a variety of iOS devices, ensuring a seamless gaming for users. The app is available on the these devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE

iPhone 11

iPod Touch

iPad mini

iPad Pro

iPad Air

Download Velobet App for iOS

If you're an iOS user looking to access the casino, here's a quick guide to using the browser version on your iPhone or iPad:

1 Open Safari Launch the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad. Go to Website 2 Enter URL Type the casino name into the address bar. 3 Login or Sign Up Log in to your existing account or sign up for a new one. 4 Access Features Once logged in, you can enjoy all the functions and options available directly through your iOS device's browser without the need in the Velobet app.

After completing these easy steps, you can enjoy all the options hassle-free, without the need for a complex installation process of an app.

How to Register in a Velobet App?

Here's how new members can register an account on Velobet through the browser version on the mobile device instead of doing it through the app:

Find the Sign-up Button: Visit the site and locate the yellow "Sign up" button. Choose Your Bonus: Select your preferred bonus option on the sign-up page. Enter Your Information: Fill in all required fields, including name, email, country, currency, username, and password. Confirm Details: Double-check your information for accuracy. Agree to Terms: Tick the box confirming you're over 18 and accept the terms. Finish: Click the green "Finish" button to complete the registration.

Now you can easily login at Velobet.

Velbet app Login

To login to your Velobet account using the browser version, follow these simple steps:

Access the Website: Open your mobile browser and navigate to the website. Enter Credentials: Input your username and password into the designated fields. Login: Tap or click the login button to access your account.

How to Get a Bonus in Velbet App?

To enrich the experience, new users can get a welcome bonus upon registration on the mobile browser. Here's how you can claim your welcome offer:

Sign up and register your new account. Deposit money into your account. Choose the welcome bonus when you sign up or find it in the promotions section. Follow the instructions to claim your bonus. Once you've claimed it, your bonus will be added to your account, giving you extra money to play with.

Welcome Bonus

Discover the range of welcome bonuses available, catering to various preferences and gaming styles. Whether you're a casino enthusiast or a sports bettor, there's a first bonus waiting for you. Additionally, keep an eye out for Velobet no deposit bonus codes to unlock extra rewards without needing to fund your account initially. Remember, each player is entitled to claim only one welcome bonus per account.

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Welcome Casino Bonus 330% + 300 FS Deposits between 1600 INR and 41,000 INR: 150% bonus. Deposits between 40,000 INR and 83,000 INR: 100% bonus. Wagering requirement: 30 times deposit plus bonus amount. Sports Welcome Bonus 150% up to 1,06,500 INR + 10 FB Minimum deposit: 1600 INR. Wagering requirement: 15 times deposit and bonus amount on 3 events with odds of 1.3 or higher. Crypto Deposit Bonus 160% up to 83,000 INR 160% bonus for first deposit using specified cryptocurrencies. Minimum deposit: 1600 INR. Wagering requirement: 35 times deposit plus bonus amount. Bonus can be claimed once.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Upon receiving the welcome bonus, players must fulfill certain wagering conditions before withdrawing any winnings. Below are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:

Single Account: Each player is entitled to one welcome bonus per account.

Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit amount is required to activate the welcome bonus.

Wagering Requirement: Players must wager the bonus amount a specified number of times before any withdrawals can be made.

Time Limit: There may be a time limit within which the wagering requirements must be met to avoid forfeiture of the bonus.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

Gamblers have a chance to explore a variety of exciting bonuses and promotions available, offering additional value to players. Check out some of the most popular offers below:

3+1 Freebet

2nd and 3rd deposit bonus up to 100%

Grand Express

10% Cashback on crypto deposits

3+1 Freebet

After three consecutive bets, receive a free bet equal to their average value. To qualify, each bet must be at least 830 INR, featuring three selections with minimum odds of 1.3. Single and system bets are ineligible. The maximum free bet is 8300 INR, and you can opt out anytime. Each bet counts for one promotion.

Second and Third Deposit Bonus up to 100%

Get up to 100% bonus on your second and third deposits, each capped at 41000 INR. For the second deposit, enjoy a 100% Welcome Casino Bonus, followed by an 80% bonus on the third. Ensure a minimum deposit of 1600 INR and fulfill the 30x wagering requirements. Some slots are excluded, so review the terms to retain bonuses and winnings.

Grand Express

Participate in Grand Express to maximize your winnings. Bet on selected tournaments like Champions League, NBA, NHL, and others with odds of at least 1.3. Your bonus, ranging from 5% to 100%, is based on the number of winning combinations, up to a maximum of 400,000 INR.

Cashback on Crypto Deposits

Get 10% cashback on your cryptocurrency deposits. Your cashback equals 10% of your total losses for the month. Claim it within the first 5 days of the new month, and it will be credited to your account by the 10th, up to a maximum of 41,000 INR. No wagering requirements or maximum bet limits apply, and it's real money, allowing for instant withdrawals.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Velobet App?



Betting on cricket is straightforward and convenient. Follow these simple steps to make your bets on cricket matches:

Access the website through your mobile browser. Navigate to the cricket section or search for cricket matches. Select the match you want to bet on. Choose your desired betting market and odds. Enter the stake amount and confirm your bet.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Cricket fans will find a plethora of betting options, covering various online and live events. From IPL to local and international championships, there's something for everyone. Explore the following cricket events:

IPL (Indian Premier League)

Local and international championships

Indian and international teams and leagues

Virtual cricket matches

and more.

Other Available Sports for Betting

The platform provides a wide array of betting options across various sports, offering over 3000 events daily. Sports admirers can indulge in betting on following sports such as:

Soccer

Tennis

Basketball

Baseball

Ice Hockey

Handball

Rugby

Formula 1

Volleyball

American Football

Bet Types at VelobetApp

You can enjoy mixed betting options tailored to your preferences. Choose from single bets for simplicity, multiple bets for higher winnings, or system bets for flexibility. There's something for every betting style.

Single: Bet on individual outcomes or events, providing simplicity and clarity in betting.

Multiple: Combine several selections into one bet to increase potential winnings if all selections win.

System: Combine multiple selections into various combinations, offering flexibility and insurance against losses.

Betting Options

There are numerous betting options and features to explore on the browser version. Dive into a varied range of sports betting opportunities, including cricket, alongside captivating casino entertainment options.Stay tuned for even more features in the future Velobet app.

Live Streaming

Within the browser version, the platform offers users the added advantage of accessing live streaming for select sports events. This feature enables users to enjoy real-time match viewing while placing their bets, thereby enhancing the overall betting process. By closely following the action, users can make more informed decisions and engage more deeply with their favorite sports.

Push Notifications

Push notifications provide timely updates on match events, odds changes, and promotions, ensuring users stay informed and never miss out on betting opportunities. In the browser version on your device, these notifications are especially crucial as they keep you engaged and alert even while browsing other sites or using other applications.

Online Casino Games

Indian gamblers can delve into an exhilarating world of online casino games. Featuring a diverse array of options from top providers like Push Gaming and Relax Gaming, players can enjoy everything from video slots to classic table games. Whether you're a fan of bonus features or traditional gameplay, the online casino offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Live Casino

Take a shot at the immersive gaming offered by the live casino section. With Live Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Casino Hold'em, and Live Poker, enjoy real-time action and interact with professional dealers and fellow players. Experience the excitement of the casino floor from the convenience of your own device.

Сash-Out

An important trait offered on the browser version is Cash-Out, which allows you to cash out your bets before the event concludes. This element is crucial as it enables you to secure your winnings or mitigate potential losses by settling your bets early.

Live Cricket Betting

Live betting brings the excitement of cricket matches directly to your fingertips. With real-time updates and smooth navigation, you can easily place bets while staying engaged with the game on your mobile device. Enjoy the convenience of live cricket betting anywhere.

Esports Betting

Modernize your betting with esports betting. Featuring popular titles like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and more, the app provides a gripping platform for fans to wager on their favorite games and teams. Engage in competitive betting action and explore the exciting world of esports, all from the convenience of your mobile device.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

With realistic simulations and a variety of virtual sports events to choose from, you can enjoy the excitement of betting on virtual matches anytime, anywhere. Whether you're a cricket fan or prefer other virtual sports, the casino offers an engaging platform for virtual betting enthusiasts.

Pre-Match Betting

Engage in pre-match betting and enjoy the excitement of predicting outcomes before the events begin. With a wide range of sports and markets available, you can place your bets in advance and anticipate the results while following your favorite sports. Explore the various betting options and make informed decisions to maximize your chances of winning.

Lucrative Offers

There are enticing offers awaiting you, designed to elevate your betting adventure. From generous welcome bonuses to enticing cashback rewards, these promotions add extra excitement and value to your bets.

Multi-Betting

If you're comfortable with taking some risks, delve into the excitement of multi-betting. Combine multiple selections into a single bet to amplify potential winnings and diversify your betting portfolio. With this option, you can explore different strategies and enhance your betting with just a few simple steps.

Live Match Statistics

You can access live match statistics effortlessly. Stay informed about your preferred sports events with real-time updates, enabling you to make well-informed betting choices while on the move. Whether you're keeping tabs on scores, player stats, or game developments, the browser version offers a flawless wagering adventure for engaging with live sports action.

Velobet Casino App

Enjoy online gambling and exciting casino entertainment without the need to download any additional software like Velobet online casino app. If you prefer to use the browser version, simply follow these steps:

Open the web browser on your mobile device. Visit the official website. Log in to your Velobet casino account or sign up if you're a new user. Navigate to the casino section of the website. Browse through the selection of Velobet casino games available. Choose your favorite game and start playing directly from your browser.

Casino Games in the Velobet App

Take a shot at casino gaming with an easy-to-use browser version, offering a wide range of free entertainment options. Explore popular types of casino entertainment such as:

Video Slots

Jackpot Games

Table Games

Bonus Buy

Classic Slots

Mini Games

Velobet Mobile Version (Website)

Accessing all the functions on your mobile device is convenient with the mobile version of the website. Whether you're using an Android, iOS, or KaiOS device, you can easily enjoy all the features through your mobile browser. There is an option not to necessarily place bets through the Velobet app. With no need to download anything, you have the option to place bets directly through the browser version, making it accessible anywhere.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Velobet Website

Before accessing the mobile version of the website, it's essential to ensure that your device meets the necessary system requirements. These requirements dictate the compatibility and performance of the website on your mobile device. Below, you'll find the system requirements to consider before using the website on your mobile device.

System Requirements Description Operating System Compatible with Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices Internet Connection Stable internet connection required for smooth browsing and betting Browser Compatibility Supported browsers include Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and other modern browsers Screen Size Compatible with various screen sizes, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices Storage Space Adequate storage space for caching data and storing temporary files RAM Sufficient RAM to ensure smooth performance while browsing and placing bets

These system requirements ensure optimal performance and compatibility when accessing the website on your mobile device.

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

When considering whether to use the mobile app or the mobile website for Velobet, it's essential to understand the differences between the two options. Below, we'll compare the advantages and disadvantages of both the mobile app and the mobile website to help you make an informed decision.

Feature Mobile App Mobile Website Availability Requires download and installation from app store Accessible directly through mobile browser User Experience Generally offers smoother and more intuitive UI UI may vary depending on browser and device Speed Often faster loading times due to optimized code May experience slower loading times depending on internet connection and browser efficiency Offline Access Some features may be available offline Requires constant internet connection for access Updates and Maintenance Updates and maintenance managed through app store Updates and maintenance handled by website developers

Consider these factors when deciding which option best suits your needs and preferences.

Payment Methods

In this section, we'll explore the withdrawal process on the platform, including the available methods and the time it takes for funds to reach your account. Understanding the withdrawal options and processing times is crucial for managing your finances efficiently and effectively within the Velobet app. Whether you're cashing out your winnings or adjusting your funds, we'll provide insights into the Velobet withdrawal time and deposit procedures to help streamline your gaming process

Deposit Methods Withdrawal Methods Banking Options Min Deposit Max Deposit Withdrawal Time Fees Astropay Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Bitcoin Bitcoin Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Ethereum Ethereum Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Bitcoin Cash Bitcoin Cash Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Ripple Ripple Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Dash Dash Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Litecoin Litecoin Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Tether Tether Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% USD Coin USD Coin Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0% Dogecoin Dogecoin Instant 100 INR Unlimited From 1 to 3 days 0%

How to Make a Deposit?

To make a deposit via the browser version perform the following actions:

Sign up for a new account or log in to your existing account. Click on the green "Deposit" button to access the deposit section. Select your preferred deposit method from the available options. Enter the desired deposit amount and follow the prompts to complete the process securely.

Customer Support Service on the Velobet Mobile App

For Velobet users on the mobile app or mobile site, accessing customer support is seamless. The support team is available 24/7 to assist with any inquiries or issues that may arise. You can reach out to them directly through the app and mobile site via live chat, email, or other available contact options, ensuring prompt assistance whenever needed.

The ways to contact Details Email Reach out to Support@Velobet.Com for assistance. Live Chat Instant support available within the app or mobile site. Social Networks Direct messaging support on Twitter, Telegram.

Conclusion by SportsCafe

In conclusion, despite the absence of a dedicated Velobet app, SportsCafe's final words affirm Velobet as a reputable platform. In addition to its comprehensive betting options and reliable services, the SportsCafe seal of approval solidifies Velobet's position as a trustworthy choice for betting enthusiasts.

The Most Common Questions about the Velobet App (FAQ)

Below, you'll find a compilation of frequently asked questions aimed at offering clarity and addressing any uncertainties you may have regarding the Velobet.

Does Velobet Have a Mobile App for Android and iOS?

Velobet currently doesn't offer dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. However, you can conveniently access their platform through your mobile browser, ensuring a seamless betting.

Is Live Streaming Available at Velobet App?

You can enjoy live betting on various sports events using the browser version on your mobile device.

Is Velobet App Legit in India?

Yes, the platform is a legitimate betting platform in India, offering a trusted and secure environment for users to place bets.

Does Velobet App Offer No Deposit Bonus to New Players?

The casino doesn't currently offer a specific no deposit bonus through the app. However, you can explore potential no deposit bonus codes through social networks or promotional emails.

Does Velobet App Have a Gambling License?

Yes, Velobet holds a valid gambling license issued by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros, operating under License No. ALSI-072403002-F17.