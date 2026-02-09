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W88 Overview
W88 has become a popular choice for Indian bettors, thanks to its accessible platform and a variety of features and functions. In this W88 review, we explore how the bookmaker, with its rich history, has tailored its offerings to the Indian market, including the acceptance of Indian rupees. Beyond the generous welcome bonus, W88 offers numerous other bonuses and promotions, catering to diverse betting preferences. With a low minimum deposit of just 500 INR and multiple payment methods, W88 is particularly appealing during major events like the IPL. With all that advantages platform is constantly included in our ratings of the
best cricket betting sites, best football betting sites and pro kabaddi betting sites. Quick Facts about W88
W88 is a leading online betting platform that offers a diverse array of gaming options, from sports betting to casino games. Below is a quick overview of key details about W88, highlighting its features, licensing, and more.
Feature
Details
Game Types
Sports Betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots
Founder and Founded Year
W88, 2017
Headquarters
Not Specified
License
PAGCOR
Welcome Bonus
200% up to 15,000 INR
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
AstroPay, ecoPayz, UPI, Bank Transfer, Skrill
Hindi Language
Yes
W88 Score
When considering this casino, it's crucial to balance its features, recognizing both its advantages and disadvantages. While W88 offers significant benefits for Indian users, including support for INR and a Hindi interface, there are also some drawbacks to be aware of.
Advantages
Disadvantages
Acceptance of INR
Restricted access in certain countries
Hindi interface
Sponsorships with teams like Burnley
Customer Support via Telegram or WhatsApp
Over 4,000 live sports events daily
Dedicated Blog section
W88 India Review
W88 India is a leading platform for both betting and casino activities, designed to meet the preferences of Indian players. The website offers a wide array of options, including cricket betting, with a special focus on the IPL, along with a variety of online casino games. Indian players can choose from classic casino games as well as a live casino section, providing diverse options for different types of players. Whether you're interested in sports betting or exploring various casino games, W88 India offers a comprehensive range of gaming opportunities.
Is W88 Legal in India?
Yes, W88 is legal in India. The company operates under an official license issued by PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation). Here’s why W88’s legality is ensured:
W88 is licensed by PAGCOR.
PAGCOR is a well-known and recognized regulatory body, ensuring that W88 operates within legal frameworks.
While gambling laws in India are complex, online betting on international platforms like W88 is generally permitted as long as the platform is licensed and operates outside of India.
How to Create an Account at W88?
Creating an account at W88 is simple and quick. Here’s a step-by-step guide for new users to register and get started:
Visit the Official Site: Go to the official site.
Find and Click the Join Button: Locate the red Join button on the homepage and click it.
Enter Username and Password: Choose a username and set a password for your account.
Select Currency and Account Type: Choose your preferred currency and decide on the account type (Normal or USDT).
Provide Personal Information: Enter your full name, email address, and mobile number.
Add Affiliate ID (Optional): If applicable, input your Affiliate ID.
Complete Registration: Click the Join button to finalize your registration, then follow the confirmation instructions sent to your email.
After completing these steps, new members can login and start using their new accounts.
Account Verification
Account verification is a crucial step for ensuring the security and legitimacy of your W88 account. It involves submitting identity documents to complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which helps protect against fraud and confirms your identity. Here’s how you can verify your account:
Find Profile Icon: Locate the profile icon on your account dashboard.
Access Verification Section: Navigate to the account settings or verification section.
Complete Verification: Follow any additional steps or prompts to finalize the verification process.
Enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication): For added security, consider enabling 2FA to protect your account further.
Verification is essential for safeguarding your account and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Make sure to provide accurate information and complete all required steps to avoid any delays.
W88 App
The
W88 app offers a convenient way to access all betting and casino features from your mobile device. Here's a brief overview:
Dedicated Apps: There are separate apps for both iOS and Android devices, ensuring compatibility and optimized performance on various smartphones and tablets.
Casino App: In addition to the main app, there's also a dedicated app specifically for casino games, allowing for an enhanced gaming experience.
Low System Requirements: The apps are designed to have low system requirements, making them accessible even on older devices.
With these apps, you can easily manage your bets, play casino games, and enjoy live betting features from anywhere.
Welcome Bonus
W88 offers several attractive welcome bonuses across its various platforms, each designed to enhance your initial deposit and gaming experience. Below is a summary of the different sign up bonuses available:
Type of Welcome Bonus
% and Amount of Welcome Bonus
Minimum Deposit Amount
Bonus Crediting Terms
Exchange Welcome Bonus
200% up to ₹15,000
₹500
Promotion Code: EXCG200. Bonus must be rolled over 10 times.
Esports Welcome Bonus
100% up to ₹4,100
₹166
Early cash outs and certain bets do not count towards rollover. Bonus must be rolled over at least once within 30 days.
Casino Welcome Bonus
200% up to 15,000 INR
₹500
Promotion Code: INR200CLUBW or INR200EZG for different clubs. Rollover requirement of 15 times.
Sports Welcome Bonus
200% up to 15,000 INR
₹500
Promotion Code: INR200SABASB or INR200BTISB for different sports wallets. Rollover requirement of 15 times.
These deposit bonuses provide substantial added value and are an excellent way to start your journey with W88. Make sure to check the specific bonus codes and rollover conditions for each bonus to make the most of these offers.
How to Get a Bonus at W88?
Getting a bonus is a simple process for new customers aiming to make the most of their initial deposit. Here’s how to claim your welcome offer:
Register an Account: Sign up by creating a new account on the website.
Make a First Deposit: Deposit the minimum required amount to qualify for the bonus for the first deposit.
Enter Bonus Code: If needed, input the specific bonus code during your deposit to receive the registration bonus.
Check Bonus Crediting: Verify that the bonus has been credited to your account and review the terms and conditions for the deposit bonus.
Complete Rollover Requirements: Fulfill any rollover or wagering requirements specified to fully receive or use the joining offer.
Following these steps will help you get your bonus and start benefiting from your new account.
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
To make the most of your welcome bonus, you need to meet certain wagering conditions. These rules ensure that the bonus amount is played through a required number of times before you can withdraw any winnings. Here are the key conditions:
Wagering Requirement: You must wager the bonus amount a specific number of times (e.g., 10x or 15x) before withdrawals are allowed.
Eligible Games: Only certain games or types of bets may contribute towards the wagering requirements.
Time Limit: There is usually a time frame within which you must meet the wagering requirements, or the bonus will expire.
Minimum Odds: Some bonuses require that bets be placed at minimum odds to count towards the wagering requirements.
Maximum Bet: There may be limits on the maximum bet size allowed while using the bonus funds.
Check the specific terms and conditions of your welcome bonus to ensure you fulfill all the requirements for a successful withdrawal.
Other W88 Bonuses and Promotions
W88 offers a wide range of bonuses and promotions beyond the standard welcome offers. These promotions provide various ways to boost your play with regular and special incentives.
Free Bet
Enjoy a Free Bet of 250 INR simply by verifying all your profile details. This offer is available to all members. To claim the free bet, ensure your profile data, including your mobile number, email, bank account, and PAN number, is fully verified. After verification, the 250 INR free bet will be available once you make a minimum deposit of 500 INR and a withdrawal of at least 750 INR, subject to a 1x rollover requirement.
Daily Reload Bonus
Boost your daily winnings with the Daily Reload Bonus of 10%. To qualify, make a minimum deposit every day and claim the bonus for your first deposit of the day. Use the provided reload codes during your deposit to receive up to 3,750 INR with a 10x rollover requirement. Codes vary by product, such as SABARB10 for SABA and BTISRB10 for BTi.
Rebate
Earn up to 1% Instant Cash Rebate on slot games. This promotion is available for all active members with registered currencies like RMB, USD, and others. The rebate percentage varies by member tier, from 0.2% for normal and VIP Blue tiers up to 1% for VIP Diamond. There is no rollover requirement for this rebate.
JILI Free Spin Giveaway
Increase your fun with Free Spins on JILI slots by depositing more. New members can receive free spins on games like Super Ace, Golden Empire, and Charge Buffalo. Make a minimum deposit of 300 INR to receive a gift code for free spins, which have a 1x rollover requirement..
W88 Payment Methods
The platform offers a range of convenient payment methods to facilitate deposits and withdrawals for its users. These options address various needs, ensuring smooth transactions with different deposit limits and processing times. Below is a detailed overview of the available payment methods:
Service
Minimum Deposit
Maximum Deposit
Funds Deposit Time
Commission Fees
AstroPay
₹500.00
₹50,000.00
Instant
No fees
ecoPayz
₹500.00
₹80,000.00
Instant
No fees
UPI
₹500.00
₹49,999.00
Instant
No fees
UPI QR Code
₹500.00
₹99,999.00
Instant
No fees
For accurate and up-to-date information on all payment options, including any potential fees, please refer to the website or contact their customer support.
How to Deposit on W88?
Depositing funds into your account is a straightforward process. After completing the registration, you can easily add money to your account using various payment methods. Here’s a simple guide to help you make your deposit:
Log In to Your Account: Sign in to your account using your credentials.
Find the Deposit Button: Locate and click the blue "Deposit" button on your account dashboard.
Select a Payment Method: Choose your preferred payment method from the available options.
Enter Deposit Details: Specify the deposit amount and fill in any required payment information.
Confirm the Transaction: Review the details and confirm the deposit.
Once your deposit is processed, the funds will be available in your account almost instantly, allowing you to start betting and playing right away. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit amount specified by W88 for each payment method.
How to Withdrawal Money?
Withdrawing funds from your account is a simple process. Once you’re ready to cash out your winnings or transfer funds, follow these steps:
Log In to Your Account: Sign in to your account with your username and password.
Access the Withdraw Section: Locate and click the “Withdraw” button, typically found in the account or banking section.
Select a Withdrawal Method: Choose your preferred withdrawal method from the list of available options.
Enter Withdrawal Details: Specify the amount you wish to withdraw and provide any necessary payment information.
Review your withdrawal request and confirm the transaction.
How to Place a Bet on W88?
Placing a bet on W88 is a straightforward process that allows you to engage in various betting activities easily. Here’s a simple guide to help you get started:
Access the Sports Section: Navigate to the “Sports” section from the main menu of your account.
Select Your Preferred Sport: Choose the sport you want to bet on from the list of available options.
Pick a Match or Event: Browse through the ongoing and upcoming matches or events.
Choose Your Bet Type: Select the type of bet you wish to place, such as a single bet or a combination.
Enter Your Bet Amount: Specify the amount you want to wager and confirm your bet.
Once your bet is placed, you can track its progress and results through your account.
Cricket Betting at W88
Cricket betting at W88 provides a wide range of options for fans, including the ability to bet on popular events like the IPL and other cricket matches. You can place bets on various outcomes and enjoy live cricket betting, which allows you to make wagers during the game as it progresses. With live cricket betting available, you can stay engaged with the action and adjust your bets based on the match's developments. This feature adds an interactive element to your betting activity, making it more engaging and dynamic.
Other Available Sports for Betting
W88 offers extensive sports betting options, covering a wide array of popular events. In addition to cricket, you can engage in betting across various following sports, providing numerous opportunities to place bets.
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Volleyball
Baseball
Hockey
Table Tennis
Rugby
Boxing
MMA
Betting Options at W88
W88 provides a wide array of betting options and features for both sports and casino games. In terms betting, you can wager on various sports, including cricket, with numerous features to explore. The platform also offers a range of casino games for those interested in trying different forms of entertainment.
IPL Betting
The platform offers a variety of options for IPL betting, enabling users to place bets on one of cricket's most popular leagues. You can wager on match outcomes, player performances, and other key aspects of the games. The platform provides current odds and live betting opportunities, keeping you involved throughout the tournament. Whether you're betting on overall match results or specific events during the games, W88 provides comprehensive options for IPL betting.
Live Streaming
There is also live streaming for various sports events, enabling users to watch matches as they happen. This feature allows you to stay updated with real-time action and make informed bets based on current game developments. Live streaming keeps you connected to the events and improves your betting decisions.
Push Notifications
The platform provides push notifications to alert you about live odds, match results, and special promotions. These updates ensure you’re always aware of the latest events and betting opportunities, helping you stay informed and ready to act.
Online Casino Games
At W88, you can enjoy a wide range of online casino games. Players can select from various options such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, and Slots. The platform also offers exciting opportunities to win Casino Jackpots. Explore these diverse games and enjoy engaging casino options from the comfort of your home.
Live Casino
There is a wide range of live casino games available at the platform. You can play with professional dealers through the Live Lobby view, which adds a personal touch to your gaming session. Options include:
Live Teen Patti
Live Andar Bahar
Live Baccarat
Live Sic Bo
Live Dragon Tiger
Live Roulette
Keno
These games allow you to enjoy real-time action and interact with dealers.
Cash-Out
W88 offers a Cash-Out feature that allows you to settle your bets before the event concludes. This option provides flexibility and control, letting you secure your winnings or minimize losses based on the current game status. It's a useful tool for managing your bets and adjusting your strategy in real time.
Live Cricket Betting
There is also live cricket betting available, allowing you to place bets while the match is ongoing. This feature provides real-time odds and updates as the game unfolds, making it possible to react to the live action. It offers a more engaging way to follow cricket and adjust your bets based on the latest developments.
Esports Betting
One more exciting feature is esports betting. This option lets you place bets on popular video games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. With live odds and various markets available, you can engage with the dynamic world of esports betting.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
W88 provides virtual betting options, including virtual cricket betting, for a dynamic betting process. These virtual games simulate real sports events and are updated frequently, giving you a chance to place bets on virtual matches and tournaments at any time. Virtual cricket offers a fast-paced alternative to traditional betting with frequent game results.
Pre-Match Betting
There is pre-match betting, which enables you to place bets on sports events before they start. This feature allows you to assess team performance, player stats, and other relevant factors before the game begins. By using pre-match betting, you can secure your predictions and follow the event with your bets already set.
Lucrative Offers
There is a great range of lucrative offers, including generous welcome bonuses, exciting tournaments, and cashback opportunities. These promotions are designed to give you more chances to win. Whether you're a new player or a regular, there are various offers available to boost your gameplay.
Multi-Betting
The casino provides multi-betting options, which let you combine several bets on different events into a single wager. This can boost your potential returns by integrating multiple bets into one. It’s a practical way to diversify your betting approach and increase your chances of winning.
Live Match Statistics
W88 provides live match statistics to aid in making informed betting choices. This feature offers real-time data and key metrics on ongoing games, helping you stay updated on performance and game developments. It supports more strategic betting with accurate and current information.
W88 Casino
W88 casino provides an engaging platform for online gambling, appealing to those who enjoy a range of casino games. With both classic and innovative gaming options, it offers something for every gambling fan looking to enjoy online casino fun.
Online Casino Games: A variety of games for different tastes.
Live Casino: Real-time games with live dealers.
Slots: Numerous slot machines with various themes.
Table Games: Includes games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.
Poker: Different poker games and tournaments.
Entertainment at the Casino
The platform features an extensive range of entertainment options to suit various tastes. From traditional table games to innovative slots and live casino experiences, players have many choices to explore. The casino also offers lottery and fishing games for added variety.
Roulette: Spin the wheel for your chance to win.
Blackjack: Play classic card games with different rules.
Baccarat: Simple gameplay with exciting results.
Slots: A variety of themes and potential jackpots.
Poker: Compete in various poker formats and tournaments.
Live Casino Games: Interact with live dealers for a real casino feel.
Lottery: Participate in lottery draws with various prizes.
Fishing Games: Experience unique games with fishing themes.
Types of Bets at W88
There are several betting options to suit various strategies and preferences. Here’s a quick guide to the different types of bets:
Single: A single bet is a straightforward wager on one outcome in a single event. It's simple and ideal for those who prefer betting on one specific result.
Parlay: A parlay bet combines multiple single bets into one. To win, every selection must be correct, which increases potential returns but also the risk.
System: A system bet involves placing several bets on different outcomes within a single wager. It includes various combinations of your choices, offering more coverage and reducing the risk compared to a parlay.
Support
Our support team is available 24/7 to assist with any issues such as deposit problems, withdrawal issues, and more. You have several ways to contact our customer service for prompt assistance.
Method
Details
Live Chat
Use the Live Chat feature on our website for immediate help from our support team.
Email
Contact our support service via email for personalized assistance.
Customer Care Number
Call helpline number (+91)7303971846 for direct support (International charges may apply).
WhatsApp
Reach out to us on WhatsApp for convenient support.
Telegram
Connect with us through Telegram for assistance.
In addition to these contact methods, you can visit our Help Center and check the FAQ section on our website. You can choose any language you prefer for customer support. We are also available on social networks like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
SportsCafe Verdict
After thorough research and analysis, SportsCafe has given W88 a high rating and awarded it our seal of approval. Our conclusion is that W88 stands out as a secure, dependable, and legitimate betting site in India. In addition to our detailed review, this final say highlights W88’s commitment to quality and safety in online betting. SportsCafe’s endorsement ensures that W88 meets high standards for both reliability and legality in the industry.
The Most Common Questions about the W88
Here, we address some of the most frequently asked questions about W88 to provide you with a clear understanding of the platform.
Is W88 Legal in India?
Yes, W88 is legally authorized to operate in India. It complies with the country's regulations, ensuring that its betting services are safe and legally sound.
Does W88 Offer Good Odds?
W88 offers competitive odds on a wide range of sports and casino games. The platform is recognized for providing favorable odds that can enhance your betting outcomes.
How Long Does It Take to Register at W88?
The registration process is quick and efficient. You can complete your account setup in just a few minutes and be ready to place bets almost immediately.
What is the Welcome Bonus on W88?
W88 provides a substantial welcome bonus for new users. This bonus typically includes a generous deposit match to increase your initial betting capital, though the exact details and