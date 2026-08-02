Watch Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni Spotted Enjoying a Drive Together
Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni have been spotted having a drive together in Ranchi. And fortunately, it wasn't Pant driving the vehicle. While Pant sat beside Dhoni, the former Indian captain drove away as the duo went on to spend some time together.
It was a moment to cherish for the Indian fans when they saw the viral video of Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni together. This was a collaboration which no one expected, but it has still won everyone's hearts. Rishabh Pant went to MS Dhoni's home, as he spent some time there according to the reports.
Following this, the duo came back together and left for a drive in the car. And this time, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was driving the vehicle while Rishabh Pant sat beside him. It will be a moment to cherish for the Indian fans, as the two generational stars were together, who have been a finisher and even kept the stumps well.
This meeting between the former Indian wicket-keeper and current wicket-keeper will have a lot of strategies for the game involved. Rishabh Pant is also a part of the Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka, for which the team is expected to leave in a few days.
Our Take
Meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni definitely turns out to be positive for the players. Virat Kohli did the same previously before the ODI series against South Africa, and he finished the same being the highest run-scorer and the Player of the Series. And now it is Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether the Dhoni effect will turn out to be true for Rishabh Pant or not.
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