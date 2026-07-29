Sure Bet of the Day, July 29! Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers XI: A solid bet at 1.39

Parimatch Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors 1.39 Place a bet

Why is Guyana Amazon Warriors Still Well Backed?

In the ongoing Global Super League, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming with 3 wins from their last 3 matches and are at the top of the points table. Romario Shepherd has been their key player and has scored 169 runs from 10 matches with a strike rate of 167.32 while in the bowling department, Gudakesh Motie has been able to pick 18 wickets from the 10 matches while keeping a strike rate of 11.77 for the team.

Coming to the Perth Scorchers XI, they are at the fifth position in the points table with 2 losses in the first two matches. So far, Usman Khan has scored 55 runs from the 2 matches played while in the bowling department, Brody Couch has picked up 5 wickets from the 2 matches and has an economy rate of 9.75 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the pitch usually provides a balanced contest but gradually becomes more favorable for bowlers. The surface is generally dry, causing the ball to grip and turn, which allows spinners to play a major role during the middle overs. Batters need to spend time at the crease before playing attacking shots, as stroke making is not always easy. Fast bowlers can make use of the new ball with disciplined lines and subtle movement early in the innings. Teams that adjust to the conditions quickly and build partnerships often have a better chance of posting a competitive total. With the team combination coming well, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are having the advantage over the Perth Scorchers XI.