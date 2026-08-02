Joe Root Backs England's Fresh Start Ahead of New Test Era

Recently, Root was asked about the Bazball strategy, and whether it will be continued or not. He replied by saying, "Evolving and tweaking things to get us to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently over a long period of time. The wrong thing to do would be to completely rip everything up that we've done over the last four years. There's so much good stuff that Ben and Brendon did and changed the way we look at the game and see the game.”