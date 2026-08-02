Joe Root Backs England's Fresh Start Ahead of New Test Era
Joe Root is back at the helm as the Test captain for England. With his appointment, Stephen Fleming has also been named as the new Head Coach in this format. Questions are being raised on the Bazball approach, which went famous with the duo of Stokes and McCullum.
England was known for its Bazball era, which was started by Brendon McCullum. He took over as the Head Coach in 2022, and helped England to grab some of the best wins in the longest format of the game. In this, McCullum was supported by the former skipper, Ben Stokes, as their duo took England to new heights.
But after the series against New Zealand, England has gone through a major revamp. Ben Stokes announced his retirement, while Brendon McCullum also had his tenure as a Head Coach come to an end. Following this, Joe Root was appointed as the skipper and Stephen Fleming joined as the Head Coach.
Recently, Root was asked about the Bazball strategy, and whether it will be continued or not. He replied by saying, "Evolving and tweaking things to get us to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently over a long period of time. The wrong thing to do would be to completely rip everything up that we've done over the last four years. There's so much good stuff that Ben and Brendon did and changed the way we look at the game and see the game.”
Our Take
Joe Root has made a strong statement on the comeback of England in the longest format of the game. He hailed the duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who helped to take the team to new heights. While their contributions were good, England will now have to carry the same with the duo of Joe Root and Stephen Fleming.
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