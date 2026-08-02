Auqib Nabi Emerges as Front-Runner to Replace Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. And right now, the BCCI is facing a lot of questions on who should replace him in the same. Amidst all this, Auqib Nabi emerges as a frontrunner to replace Bumrah in the series.
The Indian team has been hit with a major blow ahead of the series against Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah was likely to be a part of the team as he had also cleared the fitness tests. But it has been reported that he has been ruled out of the series due to the injury which he suffered in England ODIs.
Now the main question has been who could replace Bumrah in the upcoming Test series. And it also seems that the answer for the same is already revealed, as reports claim that Auqib Nabi is emerging as the frontrunner for the same. Nabi has been impressing the selectors with every chance he gets in domestic and India A games.
He was also a part of the India A team on its tour of Sri Lanka. Playing the two tests, he was able to take 6 wickets in four innings. While the figures may sound normal, these came at conditions where the pacers are less effective.
Our Take
If the reports are true, Auqib Nabi receiving an opportunity to play for the Indian team in the Sri Lanka tests will be a huge win for the domestic circuit. He has been doing well in Ranji Trophy and even went on to deliver his best in the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A. However, it should be noted that none of the same is confirmed. The BCCI is expected to announce a replacement in a few days before the team departs.
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