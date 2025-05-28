Massive Cricket Stadiums You Need to Know

Cricket brings together huge crowds in many countries. The biggest stadiums were built to hold tens of thousands of fans during important matches. These places are known for their size and for the famous games that happened there. This article looks at the largest cricket stadiums in the world, based on how many people each one can hold.

Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad, India

Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world. It is in Ahmedabad, India. The stadium can hold up to 132,000 people. It was first built in 1982. In 2015, a major renovation started. Around Rs. 800 Crores were spent. The stadium reopened in 2022 with more space and new features.

The stadium has a 360-degree podium, strong LED lights, and a modern drainage system. There is an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a big food court, and 55 rooms with updated equipment. It also has four dressing rooms and 76 corporate boxes. Each box has 25 seats. In 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump visited the stadium.

Many big cricket matches have taken place here. The stadium hosted the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final. It also held IPL playoffs and other important events. Players and fans enjoy the size and structure of this ground. The stadium shows how important cricket is in India.

Detail Information Location Ahmedabad, India Year Built 1982 Renovation 2015 (Reopened in 2022) Seating Capacity 132,000 Key Features 360-degree podium, LED lights, Olympic-size pool Facilities 55 rooms, 4 dressing rooms, 76 corporate boxes Major Events 2023 ICC World Cup Final, IPL playoffs, Trump visit Renovation Cost Rs. 800 Crores

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground is in Melbourne, Australia. It is the second largest cricket stadium in the world. The total seating capacity is 100,024. The stadium was first built in 1853. The first international Test match was played here in 1877 between Australia and England.

MCG is known for hosting the Boxing Day Test and the AFL Grand Final. The stadium also has big LED screens, training areas for players, and the National Sports Museum. Football matches also take place here. The size of the ground is enough to handle games from different sports.

This stadium has seen many big matches. The 1992 and 2015 Cricket World Cup Finals were held here. The Women’s T20 World Cup Final in 2022 also took place at this venue. Sachin Tendulkar, a well-known cricket player, scored 449 runs in 10 innings at MCG. The stadium has been renovated many times to improve its space and structure.

Detail Information Location Melbourne, Australia Year Built 1853 Seating Capacity 100,024 Key Features Boxing Day Test, LED screens, training areas, museum Facilities Player rooms, museum, football matches Major Events 1877 First Test, 1992 & 2015 World Cup Finals, 2022 Women’s T20 Final Famous Player Sachin Tendulkar – 449 runs in 10 innings

Eden Gardens – Kolkata, India

Eden Gardens is in Kolkata. It is the third largest cricket ground in the world. The stadium can seat up to 66,000 people. It is often called the “Home of Indian Cricket.” The ground was built in 1864. In the beginning, the stadium had space for around 100,000 spectators. After renovation, the capacity became lower.

The stadium has hosted many big matches. One important match was India’s Test win against Australia in 2001. Another was the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup Final. Eden Gardens was also the first cricket ground in India to have a pink ball Test match.

The stadium is known for its tall floodlights and green field. The boundaries here are shorter than in other big grounds. Many batters have scored well at this venue. The stadium also has boxes for guests and separate areas for teams.

Eden Gardens is a famous name in Indian cricket. Many players and fans see it as a special place because of its long history and big matches.

Detail Information Location Kolkata, India Year Built 1864 Seating Capacity 66,000 Key Features High floodlights, green outfield, guest boxes Facilities Player zones, seating areas, event spaces Major Events 2001 Test vs Australia, 2016 ICC T20 World Cup Final Other Info First pink ball Test match in India

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium – Raipur, India

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is in Raipur, India. It can hold 65,400 spectators. This stadium is also called Nava Raipur International Cricket Stadium. It opened in September 2008.

The stadium has hosted many important events, including IPL matches and the Road Safety World Series. Some cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Kevin Pietersen have played here. It is known for its modern facilities and good infrastructure. Many former cricketers have praised the stadium for its design.

The stadium is located in a scenic area surrounded by greenery. It has excellent training facilities. This feature makes it a great place for both national and international matches. It has become an important location for cricket in central India.

Detail Information Location Raipur, India Other Name Nava Raipur International Cricket Stadium Year Opened September 2008 Seating Capacity 65,400 Key Features Modern design, large training areas, green surroundings Major Events Road Safety World Series, IPL matches Notable Players Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen

Perth Stadium – Perth, Australia

Perth Stadium, also known as Optus Stadium, is a modern stadium with a capacity of 61,266 spectators. It has advanced technology, including 4K video screens and high-quality acoustics. The stadium is famous for its fast wickets, which make it a popular spot for both players and fans. It has hosted many exciting Ashes and Big Bash League matches.

Opened in 2018, the stadium replaced WACA as the top cricket ground in Perth. Besides cricket, it hosts football games and large events like concerts. The seating capacity varies depending on the event, with 61,266 for oval seating, 65,000 for rectangular seating, and 70,000 for special events.

Detail Information Location Perth, Australia Other Name Optus Stadium Year Opened 2018 Seating Capacity 61,266 (oval), 65,000 (rectangular), 70,000 (events) Key Features 4K video screens, advanced acoustics, multi-sport venue Major Events Ashes series, Big Bash League, football games, concerts Historic Moments Replaced WACA as the best cricket ground in Perth

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium – Hyderabad, India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is one of the biggest cricket stadiums, holding up to 55,000 people. It has a modern pavilion and a great drainage system, which keeps the game going even in rain. The stadium is home to the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team and hosts many international matches. The crowd here is always lively, and the stadium has top-level facilities.

It is a key spot for cricket in southern India, known for exciting matches and important IPL games.

Detail Information Location Hyderabad, India Capacity 55,000 Key Features Modern pavilion, advanced drainage system Major Events Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL matches, international cricket matches Historic Moments IPL wins by Sunrisers Hyderabad, key international matches

Greenfield International Stadium – Thiruvananthapuram, India

The Greenfield International Stadium has space for 55,000 people and is used for both cricket and football. It stands out because of its beautiful location and eco-friendly design. The stadium hosted its first international match in 2017, a T20 game between India and New Zealand. The pitch is well-maintained, and the player facilities are excellent. The stadium is a popular venue for both local and international games. The lively crowd and strong local support add to the energy of the events.

Detail Information Location Thiruvananthapuram, India Capacity 55,000 Key Features Multi-use stadium (cricket & football), eco-friendly design Major Events India vs New Zealand T20 (2017) Historic Moments Hosted first international match in 2017 (India vs New Zealand T20)

Adelaide Oval – Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Oval is one of the biggest cricket stadiums in the world. It can hold 53,583 people. The stadium blends modern design with historic features. It has amenities like rooftop tours and great seating. Adelaide Oval has been the venue for many Ashes matches and hosted the first-ever day-night Test match. The beautiful St. Peter’s Cathedral stands behind the stadium. This adds to the attraction of the setting. Cricket fans from around the world visit because of the lively atmosphere and rich history.

Detail Information Location Adelaide, Australia Capacity 53,583 Key Features Historic design with modern touches, rooftop tours Major Events Ashes matches and the first-ever day-night Test match Historic Moments First-ever day-night Test match, memorable Ashes matches

DY Patil Sports Stadium – Navi Mumbai, India

The DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai can hold 55,000 people. It is known for its pillarless roof, which gives fans clear views from all seats. This stadium has hosted many IPL finals and important matches. It is famous for its excellent turf and modern facilities for players. Besides cricket, the stadium is also used for concerts and other events. With its great features and lively atmosphere, it is a popular place for both local and international events.

Detail Information Location Navi Mumbai, India Capacity 55,000 Key Features Pillarless roof, VIP lounges, excellent turf quality Historic Moments IPL finals, major cricket matches

Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow, India

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow holds 50,000 spectators. It is part of a modern multisport complex with great facilities. The stadium has a new pavilion, excellent training facilities, and top-quality floodlights. It hosts many local and international games and serves as the home ground for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. The strong local support and advanced amenities make it an important venue for cricket in India.

Detail Information Location Lucknow, India Capacity 50,000 Key Features Multi-sport complex, quality floodlights, modern seating Historic Moments Home ground for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Conclusion

The largest cricket stadiums around the world stand out not just for their size but for the excellent facilities they have. These stadiums host major international and domestic matches. They attract cricket fans and players from various countries. With their modern technology and impressive designs, they play a key role in shaping cricket's future.