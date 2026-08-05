VVS Laxman Set to Succeed Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector?

The reports of Ajit Agarkar not being able to get his contract renewed by the BCCI has sent a lot of surprises to the fans. Over the last few months, a number of questions has been raised to the selection committee. But now it seems that all of them will be solved when VVS Laxman will take his place as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team. With Laxman as the Head Coach also, India has been able to secure multiple series wins over the last few years.