VVS Laxman Set to Succeed Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector?
Ajit Agarkar’s tenure with the BCCI as a chief selector is coming to an end. Ending next month, the BCCI has started to look at the individuals who could succeed Agarkar in this role. Amidst this, VVS Laxman is emerging a frontrunner for the same.
The BCCI is set to bring out some major changes in the coming months. And this change will be related to the Chief Selector of the team, as Ajit Agarkar is having his tenure close to its end. As per the contract with the BCCI, his stay with the Indian team is till September 2026.
And reports claimed earlier that the BCCI is looking forward to extending his contract till the 2027 World Cup. However, the things which happened with Rohit Sharma during the England series has now made it challenging for him to stay beyond his contract time in the team.
The name of the individual who is likely to take the place of Ajit Agarkar has also been reportedly leaked. It is being said VVS Laxman will be taking the place of Ajit Agarkar, and join the Indian team as a Chief Selector for the upcoming World Cup.
Our Take
The reports of Ajit Agarkar not being able to get his contract renewed by the BCCI has sent a lot of surprises to the fans. Over the last few months, a number of questions has been raised to the selection committee. But now it seems that all of them will be solved when VVS Laxman will take his place as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team. With Laxman as the Head Coach also, India has been able to secure multiple series wins over the last few years.