Best Fielding Spots in Cricket and Who Shines There.

Jonty Rhodes played for South Africa. He was a right-handed batsman and bowled right-arm medium pace. His fielding at backward point became his main strength. He was quick, alert, and accurate. Many still talk about his diving stops and direct throws.

In 1993, Rhodes caught five balls in one match against the West Indies in Mumbai. That was a record at the time for most catches by a fielder in an ODI.

During the 1992 World Cup, South Africa played against Pakistan in Brisbane. Inzamam-ul-Haq tried to score a run. Rhodes ran from backward point, picked up the ball, and sprinted straight to the stumps. He broke them before the batter could reach. That run-out is still seen as one of the best moments in World Cup history.