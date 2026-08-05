Hashim Amla Shows Faith in Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup
Hashim Amla has shown full support to Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 World Cup. This tournament will be the last for the Hitman, as he is closing his retirement age. Amidst all the rumours, Amla says that he will be a player to watch out for in the big tournament.
As the World Cup 2027 comes closer, the craze for the tournament is getting bigger and bigger. Hashim Amla is one of the former cricketers who has been a lot involved in the tournament, since it is being hosted by South Africa. At such a big stage, he has talked about the players who would be the ones to watch out for.
And the name which he has put on the top is none other than Rohit Sharma. He believes that Rohit Sharma turns out to be a different beast when it comes to the big tournaments. And this has been witnessed by the fans over the last two World Cups.
Talking about Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla said, “I'm excited to watch Rohit Sharma in 2027 World Cup. And I absolutely loved watching him play. He oozes elegance in all his strokes. He's one of the those guys I love to watch to play.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma will surely be a player to watch out for in the 2027 World Cup. The way he plays for the Indian team when it comes to the big tournaments is a lot different. And since he would be knowing that it is his last World Cup, he will also be willing to give out his best for the Indian team and eventually end up with the World Cup title for the first time in his career.