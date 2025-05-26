Best Catches in Cricket: Big Moments That Stunned Everyone

Cricket has many exciting moments, but catches often grab all the attention. Some happen out of nowhere and can completely change the course of a match. A diving or one-handed catch can quickly shift the momentum. These moments highlight the players' quick reactions, sharp reflexes, and focus. Fans remember these catches for years, and they become key moments in cricket history. This article looks at some of the most famous and unforgettable cricket top 10 catches that left a lasting impression on the game.

Kapil Dev’s Catch in the 1983 World Cup Final

In 1983, the West Indies cricket team was very strong. They had the best bowlers and some of the most dangerous batters in the world. The team had already won the World Cup twice before. Many fans believed they would win again without much trouble.

India reached the final, but few thought they had a real chance. West Indies bowled India out for just 183 runs. It looked like an easy target for players like Viv Richards.

Richards started to score quickly. He hit seven boundaries and reached 33 runs in only 28 balls. It seemed like he would take the game away from India.

Then came one of the most famous moments in cricket history. Madan Lal bowled a short ball, and Richards tried to play a big shot. The ball went high into the air. Kapil Dev ran a long way toward the boundary and caught it safely. That catch changed everything.

After Richards got out, the West Indies team started to lose wickets. India kept up the pressure and won the final by 43 runs. It was the first time India became World Cup champions. Kapil Dev’s catch is still remembered as one of the best ever seen in cricket.

Sreesanth’s Catch in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final

The 2007 T20 World Cup was the first of its kind. India and Pakistan reached the final, and the match was very close. Pakistan needed just 6 runs from 4 balls. Misbah-ul-Haq was still batting and had scored 43 runs from 38 balls. He was the last hope for Pakistan.

Joginder Sharma bowled, and Misbah tried to play a ramp shot. He didn’t hit the ball well. It went up in the air and landed in the hands of Sreesanth at short fine leg.

The catch was not too hard, but the moment was full of tension. One mistake could have cost India the game. Sreesanth stayed calm and held on to the ball. That was the last wicket. India won the match and became the first T20 World Cup champions. Many fans still remember Sreesanth for that one catch under pressure.

Ben Stokes’ Catch in the 2019 World Cup

During a group match between England and South Africa in the 2019 World Cup, Ben Stokes pulled off a stunning one-handed catch. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo tried to hit a big shot off Adil Rashid’s bowling. The ball was heading toward deep midwicket, but Stokes ran back, jumped, and caught it with one hand near the boundary.

Fans at the stadium couldn’t believe what they saw. Stokes stretched out his arm while in mid-air and stopped what looked like a certain six. It became one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament. Some called it the best catch seen in years.

That catch was not the only highlight from Stokes that day. He also scored 89 runs, took two wickets, held another catch, and ran out Dwaine Pretorius. His full performance helped England beat South Africa by 104 runs. The catch was the final touch on a near-perfect day for Stokes.

Chris Lynn’s Catch in IPL 2014

In a 2014 IPL match in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match went down to the last over. Bangalore needed nine runs, and AB de Villiers was still at the crease. With four balls left, they needed just six more runs.

Vinay Kumar bowled a short ball. AB de Villiers tried to hit it over the cow corner boundary to finish the match. But he didn’t get the middle of the bat, and the ball went high in the air.

Chris Lynn was near the boundary rope. He stood in the right spot but his front foot slipped. Even as he lost balance, he kept watching the ball. He reached out and took the catch in the air. Then he fell on his back, landing just inside the boundary line. Kolkata won the match by two runs. That moment is still remembered as one of the most impressive catches in IPL history.

Kieron Pollard’s Catch in IPL 2014

During an IPL 2014 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Kieron Pollard took a catch that left many shocked. Kevon Cooper, also from the West Indies, tried to clear the boundary with a big shot off Harbhajan Singh.

Pollard was standing near the boundary line. He reached up and caught the ball with one hand. But he was too close to the rope and began to lose balance. Just before stepping out, he threw the ball up in the air. Then he jumped back into the field from outside and finished the catch.

It was a smart move and showed quick thinking. That catch stood out as one of the most talked-about moments of the match.

Evin Lewis’ One-Handed Stunner in IPL 2022

In one of the most dramatic finishes of IPL 2022, Evin Lewis pulled off a match-winning catch that is still talked about. Lucknow Super Giants were defending a huge target of 211 against KKR. With 3 runs needed off 2 balls, Rinku Singh was looking dangerous after hitting two sixes and a four in the same over.

Rinku went for another big shot to finish the game, but miscued the ball. It flew towards extra cover. Evin Lewis, sprinting in from the deep, flung himself and stuck out his left hand. To everyone’s surprise, the ball stuck. One-handed. Full stretch.

That catch turned the game on its head. Not only did it get rid of the set batter, but it also gave Marcus Stoinis a chance to bowl at Umesh Yadav with one ball left. Stoinis cleaned him up with a yorker, and Lucknow sealed their playoff spot with that narrow win.

Lewis’ effort wasn’t just about athleticism—it came at the perfect time, under pressure, and helped win a must-win game.

Harleen Deol’s Catch Against England in 2021

In 2021, during a T20 match between India and England, Harleen Deol took a catch that amazed everyone. England’s Amy Ellen Jones was scoring fast and tried to hit another six. The ball went toward long-off where Harleen was fielding.

She jumped and grabbed the ball but her body was moving toward the boundary. Just before stepping over the rope, she tossed the ball up in the air. Then she jumped back into the field and completed the catch with perfect timing.

Although India lost that match by 18 runs under the DLS method, Harleen’s effort became the biggest talking point. Her teammates rushed toward her, and even England players were impressed. It was one of the finest catches seen in women’s cricket and showed how sharp and focused she was at that moment.

Smriti Mandhana’s Amazing Catch Against England in 2021

Smriti Mandhana took an incredible catch in 2021 during a One-Day International against England. England’s Natalie Sciver was close to reaching her half-century when she tried to hit a six. But she mistimed the shot, and the ball flew towards the boundary.

Smriti was quick to react. She sprinted to her left, dove full-length, and caught the ball just before it hit the ground. It was a stunning piece of fielding, and many called it the catch of the season.

Mandhana’s brilliant catch denied Sciver a half-century, but she also made an impact with the bat. She scored 49 runs from 57 balls, including eight boundaries, which helped set up India’s chase.

Starfish Smith and Echoes of Strauss

In the 2019 Oval Test, Steve Smith made a remarkable catch that reminded everyone of Andrew Strauss. Positioned at second slip, Smith leapt to his right with his arms and legs spread out like a starfish, making a stunning one-handed grab off Chris Woakes' shot. The image of Smith suspended in mid-air, striking a pose similar to Strauss' famous diving catch, became one of the most memorable moments of exceptional slips fielding.

AB De Villiers in 2018 - The Superhuman Effort

Closing the list is the legendary South African batsman, AB De Villiers. In the 2018 IPL, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, De Villiers amazed the crowd with a superhuman effort. He took a breathtaking catch at the mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Alex Hales of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Conclusion

These incredible catches in cricket highlight how important fielding can be in changing the outcome of a match. From Kapil Dev's famous catch in the 1983 World Cup to Smriti Mandhana's stunning dive in 2021, each catch showed athleticism, awareness, and focus at crucial moments. Cricket is full of memorable moments, and these catches have left a lasting impact on fans and players. Whether in a World Cup final or a league match, these catches remind us that fielding plays a key role in the game, just like scoring runs or taking wickets.