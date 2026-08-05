Big Transfers and Signings Shake Up SA20 2027 Ahead of New Season
Some big signings and releases have taken place for the SA20 2027. One of the releases which has affected fans the most is Faf du Plessis not being retained by Joburg Super Kings. Various stars such as Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Joe Root, and more have made the headlines.
The teams in SA20 have announced their retention list and some massive changes have been spotted ahead of the upcoming season. Whether it is the player releases or early signings, fans have been shocked taking a look at the list of the teams. One of the major headlines is Faf du Plessis not making it to the upcoming season.
The player who led Joburg Super Kings for 4 seasons has now been released by the team. This also marks an end of du Plessis’ legacy with the Super Kings family. In a major move, Sam Curran is now a part of the Super Giants family, as he has been signed by Durban Super Giants.
Some other key signings include Mitchell Marsh joining the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Jason Holder joining Joburg Super Kings, and Will Jacks joining MI Cape Town. Phil Salt has marked his return to Pretoria Capitals, and Joe Root has also returned to Paarl Royals.
Our Take
It remains to be seen what further changes will be made to the teams as the auction of the tournament comes closer. They have made the required retentions and releases, which has shaped the auction to a great extent. Which player lands in which team will be seen by the fans only when the auction of the tournament arrives. But one thing is assured, that the auction will be a tough battle between all the teams on the table.