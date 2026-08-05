Rishabh Pant Tops Uttarakhand's Taxpayer List with Record Contribution.

Rishabh Pant is now among the highest paid players in the game. Various players have emerged from Uttarakhand, but none of them has managed to make their finances as strong as Rishabh Pant. Some of the role in this was played by Lucknow Super Giants, who signed Rishabh for a high price in the Indian Premier League and even retained him for the previous season. Even though he has been traded by the team, he was able to receive the financial benefits.