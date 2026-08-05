Rishabh Pant Tops Uttarakhand's Taxpayer List with Record Contribution
Rishabh Pant has now created a record which is not present in the cricket books. His financial dominance has allowed him to be at the top of the taxpayer list in Uttarakhand. In the previous financial year, Pant had paid approximately 23.84 crore rupees income tax.
Rishabh Pant, the wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian cricket team, has been dominating both on and off the field. With his finances, he has created a new record in Uttarakhand, being the highest taxpayer in the state. According to reports, Pant has paid a massive total of 23.84 crore rupees income tax in the previous financial year.
There are a number of ways in which Pant is able to make money every year. This includes BCCI central contract, IPL salary, match fees, brand endorsements, and commercial ventures. All these factors combined do help him to be one of the highest paid stars in the state.
With this record contribution in the form of income tax, it also shows that Pant may mishandle the bat in the game, but he won't mishandle his finances. Right now, he has shifted his focus to the Test series against Sri Lanka, which also marks his comeback to the longest format of the game.
Our Take
Rishabh Pant is now among the highest paid players in the game. Various players have emerged from Uttarakhand, but none of them has managed to make their finances as strong as Rishabh Pant. Some of the role in this was played by Lucknow Super Giants, who signed Rishabh for a high price in the Indian Premier League and even retained him for the previous season. Even though he has been traded by the team, he was able to receive the financial benefits.