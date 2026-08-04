Watch Racer MS Dhoni Makes Surprise Appearance in Chennai
MS Dhoni has been spotted by the fans once again in Chennai. And this time they didn't spot him being in the cricket jersey or practicing for the match. Instead, Dhoni was seen in his rider suit with a sportsbike, showing his passion for the same.
There are a number of things for which Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known in the game. Whether it is his skills on the field with the bat and gloves, or his passions off the field, he has always been on the headlines. And now, Dhoni has made it to the headlines again just by being spotted by the fans in Chennai.
Cricket fans spotted the former Indian captain at a racing event. He was seen with a sportsbike and he also wore an attire like he was about to race. The visuals of the same have gone viral all over the media, as fans got to see a version of Dhoni which remained solely on his talents off the field.
We all have seen that Dhoni is fond of sportsbikes and is having a lot of them at his house in Ranchi. Sometimes even videos of Dhoni riding around the city or some other areas on his bike have also gone viral. But this was the first time in a long time that he was spotted in the rider suit.
Our Take
Over the last few months, cricket fans have spotted Dhoni much more than they could have. He didn't participate in the Indian Premier League, as he suffered with an injury. Now fans have seen him attending India's matches in the Women's T20 World Cup and even the series against England.