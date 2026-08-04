India Receive Major Update on Sai Sudharsan Ahead of Sri Lanka Test
Sai Sudharsan's fitness has been a question for the Indian team against Sri Lanka. The Indian team will be leaving for Colombo today, but there is still no clearance on Sudharsan. As he is yet to achieve 100% fitness, he is expected to join the team later.
The India tour of Sri Lanka is all set to commence from 15 August. In the two match Test series, two players of the Indian team remained unconfirmed to participate. And these were Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan, who were subject to fitness clearance by the BCCI CoE.
While Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series, the availability of Sai Sudharsan remained a question. And now, a report has given a major update on the availability of Sai Sudharsan for the Test series. The Indian team is all set to leave for Colombo today, but Sudharsan won't be leaving with them.
It is being claimed that Sai Sudharsan has not achieved 100% fitness to be available for the series against Sri Lanka. However, the BCCI has still not confirmed whether he will be available for the series or has been ruled out of the same.
Our Take
It is being claimed that Sai Sudharsan will be joining the Indian team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka later. As soon as he achieves 100% fitness, he will be leaving for the Indian team in the series against Sri Lanka. The availability of Sudharsan will be important, as he delivered some of the finest performances for the India A team in the series against Sri Lanka A.