Anil Chaudhary Recalls Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's Heated IPL 2013 Clash
Anil Chaudhary has opened up on the controversy between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Both of them engaged in a heated argument back in 2013, where Anil was the match umpire. He talked about the incident, saying how the matters went from bad to worse in a few seconds.
Whenever someone talks about the duo of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, the things which happened between them in the IPL are still remembered. In IPL 2013, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were engaged in a heated argument, where even the umpires and players such as Rajat Bhatia had to intervene.
When Virat Kohli was dismissed in the chase, Gautam Gambhir said some words to him. And Kohli heard them, as he went back towards Gautam Gambhir, which escalated the argument further. Recently, Anil Chaudhary, who was the umpire in this match, has recalled the incident.
He said, “I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this. If they don’t play with that aggression, their performances won’t come out as well. The flavour of the game won’t be there if you put too many restrictions on the players. But there’s a limit, and it shouldn’t be crossed.”
Our Take
The argument between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli escalated to a great extent but it was handled calmly by the match umpire Anil Chaudhary and Rajat Bhatia handled it well. And it was all just the heat of the moment, as Gautam Gambhir knew how important it was to take the wicket of Virat Kohli.