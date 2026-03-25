IPL 2026 Team Owners List

The IPL has evolved into a high-stakes arena where the boundary between sport and massive corporate power completely disappears. Behind the flashing lights and the roaring stadiums of IPL 2026, there is a group of owners ranging from Bollywood icons to industrial titans who treat these teams as the ultimate status symbol and a multi-billion dollar business.

As we move through the 2026 season, the ownership landscape has seen some fascinating shifts, including major stake sales and the entrance of global investment firms. Here is the definitive, "human-side" look at the power players behind your favorite teams.

1. Mumbai Indians — Owned by Reliance Industries (The Ambani Family)

If the IPL is a kingdom, the Ambanis are its undisputed royalty. Through their company, Indiawin Sports Private Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries), Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have built a global cricket empire. For the Ambanis, Mumbai Indians (MI) isn't just a team; it’s a standard of excellence. Nita Ambani is famously hands-on, often seen in the dugout or during auctions, treating the players like extended family. In 2026, their influence is even larger, as they now own "sister" franchises in the USA, UAE, and South Africa, creating a year-round "Blue and Gold" ecosystem. With a net worth exceeding $100 billion, the Ambanis provide a level of financial muscle that makes MI the most valuable brand in the league.

2. Chennai Super Kings — Owned by CSK Cricket Ltd (N. Srinivasan)

While other teams chase the newest trends, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all about tradition and loyalty. The team is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which was spun off from India Cements years ago. The central figure remains N. Srinivasan, the former BCCI chief who has stood by the team through thick and thin. In 2026, CSK continues to operate like a tight-knit family business. Srinivasan and his daughter, Rupa Gurunath, have fostered a culture where loyalty to "Thala" (MS Dhoni) and the fans comes first. This stability has made CSK India’s first "unicorn" sports enterprise, proving that a long-term, patient ownership style can be just as profitable as aggressive corporate raiding.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders — Owned by Knight Riders Sports (Shah Rukh Khan & The Mehta Group)

Kolkata Knight Riders is the perfect marriage of Bollywood magic and sharp business acumen. The ownership is a partnership between Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment (55%) and the Mehta Group, led by Jay Mehta and his wife, actress Juhi Chawla. As of 2026, there are rumors and reports of "King Khan" looking to consolidate even more power by potentially buying out part of the Mehta Group's stake. Shah Rukh isn't just a silent owner; he is the soul of KKR. His presence at Eden Gardens turns every match into a cinematic event. Behind the scenes, the Knight Riders Group has become a global force, owning teams in the Caribbean (TKR) and the US (LAKR), proving that "Badshah" knows how to build a business as well as a movie set.

4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru — Owned by United Spirits (Diageo)

RCB is currently owned by United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of the global beverage giant Diageo. However, 2026 has brought a massive turning point for the franchise. Diageo has recently signaled a shift toward its "core" business, putting RCB up for a potential historic sale. The buzz in the 2026 boardroom is about a massive bidding war. High-profile names like billionaire Adar Poonawalla (CEO of Serum Institute of India) and US asset management titan David Blitzer are reportedly in talks for a majority stake. Despite the corporate nature of its current owners, the "RCB Unbox" events and the fanatical "Play Bold" culture have kept this team at the peak of popularity, especially after their long-awaited maiden title win in 2025.

5. Delhi Capitals — Owned by GMR Group & JSW Group (Parth Jindal)

The Delhi Capitals ownership is a fascinating 50-50 split between two Indian industrial giants: the GMR Group (led by Kiran Kumar Grandhi) and the JSW Group (led by Parth Jindal). This is perhaps the most energetic ownership duo in the league. Parth Jindal is a fixture in the stands, wearing his heart on his sleeve and bringing a youthful, "can-do" spirit to the team. In recent years, they have expanded their reach globally, even acquiring a historic stake in English county cricket. Their "Delhi-first" philosophy has successfully rebranded a once-struggling franchise into a consistent powerhouse that mirrors the hustle of India's capital city.

6. Rajasthan Royals — Owned by Royal Multisport (Manoj Badale & RedBird Capital)

The Royals are the "tech-savvy" team of the IPL. While Manoj Badale of Emerging Media remains the face of the majority ownership, the team is backed by a sophisticated group of global investors, including Lachlan Murdoch and the US-based RedBird Capital Partners. In early 2026, the Royals were at the center of major acquisition news, with consortiums led by Indian tech moguls reportedly offering over $1.3 billion for the franchise. The owners have always focused on "Moneyball" tactics, finding undervalued talent and using data to win. This approach has made them one of the most respected teams globally, with a massive focus on expanding the "Royals" brand into the UK and beyond.

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad — Owned by Sun TV Network (The Maran Family)

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the pride of the Sun Network, India's leading media conglomerate. The team is owned by Kalanithi Maran, but the true face of the franchise in 2026 is his daughter, Kavya Maran. Kavya’s passion at the auction table and in the stands has made her a viral sensation, but behind the emotion is a very calculating media empire. For the Marans, SRH is a way to dominate the South Indian market. They run the team with professional precision, focusing heavily on a "bowling-first" identity that has become the team's signature over the years.

8. Punjab Kings — Owned by KPH Dream Cricket (Preity Zinta & Ness Wadia)

The Punjab Kings dugout is easily the most animated in the league, thanks to its co-owners: Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman (Dabur), and Karan Paul. Preity Zinta has been the heartbeat of this team since 2008. While the team has faced its share of ups and downs, the owners' passion never wavers. In 2026, with a fresh rebranding and a move to their new home at the Mullanpur stadium, the ownership group is more determined than ever to turn their "Lion" spirit into a trophy-winning reality.

9. Gujarat Titans — Owned by Torrent Group & CVC Capital

The Gujarat Titans represent the "new money" in the IPL. Originally founded by the global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the team saw a major shift in 2025 when the Torrent Group (an Ahmedabad-based power and pharma giant) bought a 67% majority stake. This move brought the team "home" to a local Indian owner. The partnership between Torrent’s industrial stability and CVC’s private equity smarts has kept GT at the top of the table. Playing out of the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the owners have focused on building a "Titans" community that feels like a true representative of Gujarati pride.

10. Lucknow Super Giants — Owned by RPSG Group (Sanjiv Goenka)

Lucknow Super Giants entered the league with a bang, purchased by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group for a record-shattering $940 million. Goenka, a billionaire with deep interests in power, retail, and media, runs LSG with a "corporate-first" mindset. He is known for being a demanding yet deeply involved owner who expects nothing less than the best. In 2026, LSG established itself as a professional juggernaut. Goenka’s vision is to make Lucknow a new hub for Indian cricket, and with his estimated $5 billion net worth, he has the resources to ensure the Super Giants stay at the cutting edge of sports technology and performance.

Why Ownership Matters

In 2026, being an IPL owner isn't just about the prestige, it's about the valuation. With media rights reaching astronomical figures, these teams are now worth billions. The owners aren't just fans; they are visionaries who have turned a two-month cricket tournament into a year-round global entertainment business.