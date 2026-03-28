Rating IPL 2026 Teams Based on Retentions and Releases

The Indian Premier League is back for 2026, and fans are busy looking at the new team lists. Every team had to make a big choice: who to keep and who to let go. This is a tough game of chess. Teams want to save their best players but also keep enough money for the auction. A good plan can lead to a win, but a bad mistake can ruin the whole season.

Why Do Teams Change Their Players?

Cricket teams in the IPL have a limited amount of money. This year, the budget for each team is around 120 Crore INR. If a team keeps too many expensive stars, they will not have enough money to buy new bowlers or young talents later. The owners and coaches look at how players performed in the last two years. If a player is getting old or is not scoring many runs, the team will release them. If a player is a match-winner, the team will do anything to keep them. Here is what teams think about before the big auction:

The age of the player and their fitness level.

How much the player costs compared to their performance.

The balance of the team between batters and bowlers.

The need for a strong captain who can lead under pressure.

The popularity of the player with the local fans.

Ranking the 10 Teams for the 2026 Season

The following table shows how well each team managed their players. A score of 10 is perfect, and 1 is very low. This rating is based on the core strength they kept.

Team Name Strategy Rating Strategy in Simple Words Mumbai Indians 9/10 Kept the best Indian core and traded well. Kolkata Knight Riders 9/10 Kept the winners but have a huge purse left. Chennai Super Kings 8/10 Stable as always but lost some big names. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/10 Kept their heavy hitters from last year. Lucknow Super Giants 7/10 Major changes but kept Nicholas Pooran. Delhi Capitals 7/10 Strong core but released their main keeper. Gujarat Titans 7/10 Kept the best bowlers in the league. Rajasthan Royals 6/10 Traded for big names like Ravindra Jadeja. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6/10 Keeping Virat but starting fresh elsewhere. Punjab Kings 5/10 Kept the most players but lost Glenn Maxwell.

Analysis of the Top Teams

The teams at the top of our list are there because they saved their "match-winners." These franchises didn't panic and kept the players that the fans love the most. They have a clear plan for the 2026 trophy.

Mumbai Indians (Rating: 9/10)

This franchise made very bold moves for 2026. They kept their biggest Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. They also traded for Shardul Thakur. Because they kept their main core, they had the smallest budget left for the auction. They believe their current team is already strong enough to win.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Rating: 9/10)

The champions from Kolkata decided to be very smart. They kept only 12 players. This means they had the most money to spend in the auction (over 64 Crore). They kept stars like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine. They released Andre Russell, which was a big shock for the fans. Their plan is to buy new match-winners with their huge pile of cash.

Middle of the Pack: Teams with Big Trades

Some teams chose to go through a "mini-reset" by trading their biggest players with other clubs. This is a risky move, but it can work if the new players fit the team's style. These teams are currently in the middle of our 2026 rankings.

Chennai Super Kings (Rating: 8/10)

Stability is the rule in Chennai. They kept Ruturaj Gaikwad and the legendary MS Dhoni. But they made a massive trade. They sent Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan and got Sanju Samson in return. This changes the whole look of the team. They now have a new star wicket-keeper.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rating: 8/10)

Hyderabad wants to keep their high-speed style. They kept the batters who broke all records last year, like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. They released Mohammed Shami in a trade. Their goal is to score 250 runs in every match. If their hitters stay in form, no one can stop them.

Teams with Risky Moves

A few franchises decided to let go of their big stars or keep too many players at once. This can lead to problems with the budget or team chemistry. These teams have a lower rating because their future for 2026 is still a bit uncertain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rating: 6/10)

Bengaluru finally won their first title in 2025. For 2026, they kept 17 players from that winning side. Virat Kohli is still the face of the team. But they released big names like Liam Livingstone. They have a healthy budget left, but they need to find new bowlers to defend their title.

Punjab Kings (Rating: 5/10)

Punjab kept more players than anyone else. They kept 21 players! This shows they trust their squad. But they let go of Glenn Maxwell because he struggled last year. They have very little money left to make new signings. They hope their "Sadda Squad" can finally bring them a trophy.

Final Thoughts for 2026

The 2026 season shows a mix of loyalty and business. Teams like Mumbai and Chennai are making big trades to stay on top. Teams like Kolkata are using the auction to build something new. Success in the IPL usually follows teams that don't panic. We will see who was right when the first ball is bowled this summer.