IPL stats: Most expensive overs in history

In the high-stakes theater of the IPL, a single over can elevate a player to god-like status or leave a bowler searching for a place to hide. While every bowler walks onto the field dreaming of a maiden over, the brutal reality of T20 cricket often produces the opposite: the "expensive nightmare." These moments are rarely just about the runs; they are psychological battles where the momentum of an entire season can shift in just six deliveries. As the league has evolved, the power-hitters have become more calculated, turning even the most elite world-class pacers into spectators of their own demise. As we gear up for the IPL 2026 season, we’ve updated the hall of shame to include the most legendary meltdowns in league history.

1. Harshal Patel (RCB) – 37 Runs vs CSK, 2021

The joint-record for the most expensive over ever was a statistical anomaly. Harshal Patel was having a dream season, eventually winning the Purple Cap, but in the final over against Ravindra Jadeja, everything collapsed. Jadeja went into a trance-like state, punishing every missed yorker with clinical precision. The sequence of 6, 6, 6 (Nb), 6, 2, 6, 4 remains the most brutal demolition of a death bowler in the history of the tournament, proving that even the best in the business are only one over away from disaster.

2. P. Parameswaran (KTK) – 37 Runs vs RCB, 2011

A decade before Harshal's nightmare, the "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle set the original gold standard for carnage. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle decided that young Prasanth Parameswaran was his primary target for the day. The assault was relentless, featuring a sequence of 6, 6 (Nb), 4, 4, 6, 6, 4. Gayle’s raw power that afternoon made the Chinnaswamy stadium look like a backyard garden, and the over became a permanent part of IPL folklore.

3. Daniel Sams (MI) – 35 Runs vs KKR, 2022

In one of the most unexpected blitzes in IPL history, Pat Cummins known primarily for his world-class bowling decided to end a game with the bat. He targeted his fellow Australian Daniel Sams in a terrifying display of power hitting that left the Mumbai Indians dugout in stunned silence. Cummins reached a 14-ball half-century during this over, hammering 6, 4, 6, 6, 2 (Nb), 4, 6. It was a stark reminder that in the modern game, tail-end power can be just as destructive as a top-order century.

4. Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) – 33 Runs vs RCB, 2025

The most recent entry into the hall of shame occurred just last season in 2025. Khaleel Ahmed, now donning the yellow of Chennai Super Kings, faced the wrath of Romario Shepherd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shepherd launched an aggressive assault in the 19th over, starting with a massive six over mid-wicket and never looking back. By the time the dust settled, Khaleel had conceded 33 runs, matching some of the most expensive overs in history and shifting the entire momentum of the match in favor of Bengaluru.

5. Ravi Bopara (KXIP) – 33 Runs vs KKR, 2010

In the early years of the IPL, the league was still figuring out its identity, but Chris Gayle already knew his. Bowling part-time medium pace, Ravi Bopara became the victim of a Gayle-storm that also featured Manoj Tiwary. The over went for 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 2 (Nb), 6. This early record showed that even in the league's infancy, the margin for error for a bowler was practically zero against elite international power.

6. Parwinder Awana (KXIP) – 33 Runs vs CSK, 2014

During a high-pressure Qualifier in 2014, Suresh Raina produced an innings that remains etched in the memory of every CSK fan. He went after Parwinder Awana with a clinical precision that felt like a video game. Raina smashed 6, 6, 4, 4, 4 (Nb), 4, 4, collecting 33 runs in the over and propelling Chennai to a staggering 100 runs within the first six overs. It was a display of pure timing and aggression that few have ever replicated.

7. Anrich Nortje (DC) – 32 Runs vs MI, 2024

Even express pace wasn't enough to save Anrich Nortje during the 2024 season. Facing Romario Shepherd at the Wankhede Stadium, Nortje’s 150kph deliveries were sent back even faster. Shepherd unleashed a barrage of 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6 in the final over of the innings. The South African quick, struggling with form after an injury, was left reeling as Shepherd’s unbeaten 39 off just 10 balls turned a competitive total into a mountain for the Delhi Capitals to climb.

8. Yash Dayal (GT) – 31 Runs vs KKR, 2023

This wasn't just an expensive over; it was a career-defining moment of resilience. Needing 28 runs to win off the final five balls, Rinku Singh did what seemed impossible. He hammered Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat. While Dayal eventually found redemption in later seasons, that specific over 0, 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 remains the most dramatic last-over finish in the history of the Indian Premier League.

9. Mitchell Starc (DC) – 30 Runs vs RCB, 2025

The most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction proved that even a massive price tag doesn't provide a shield against a flat pitch and a set batter. In early 2025, Mitchell Starc was taken apart by Phil Salt at the Chinnaswamy. The English opener hammered 30 runs in the third over of the game, featuring a sequence of 6, 4, 4, Nb+4, 6, and leg-byes. It was a humanizing moment for the Australian superstar, showing that in T20 cricket, the past doesn't matter once the bowler reaches the crease.

10. Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP) – 30 Runs vs RR, 2020

The Sharjah stadium witnessed a true miracle when Rahul Tewatia, who had struggled to even connect with the ball for the first 20 deliveries of his innings, suddenly flipped a switch. He targeted the "Saluting" Sheldon Cottrell and smashed five sixes in a single over. The sequence of 6, 6, 6, 6, 0, 6 completely changed Tewatia's life and served as a brutal reminder to Cottrell that in the IPL, you are only as good as your last delivery.

IPL Most Expensive Overs: At a Glance

The following table provides a quick reference to the most statistically significant batting explosions in the tournament's history. These entries represent the absolute peaks of aggression where bowlers were left with nowhere to hide under the pressure of the lights. It highlights the rare occasions where more than five boundaries were struck in a single six-ball sequence, often involving extras that extended the misery. As the game continues to favor the bold, this list serves as a historical benchmark for the "dangerous" overs that define a match's outcome. Here is the definitive snapshot of the IPL's most expensive overs as we head into the 2026 season.