Ajinkya Rahane Reveals What Made MS Dhoni So Special
Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni have played together in international and IPL both. After his retirement, Rahane has talked about Dhoni in an interview. He revealed what made him much more special than the other players he has played with.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the favourite star of everyone who has played with him. And this list also includes the name of Ajinkya Rahane, who has recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game. After his retirement, Rahane participated in a podcast, where he talked about a number of things.
When a question related to MS Dhoni came up, he said, “He is a very normal human being, very calm, very cool - It was his subtle way of letting everyone know that if the door was open, they were welcome to come in, talk cricket, just relax, sometimes there would be 10 or 15 people in his room & at times, even the entire team.”
Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni have played together for a long time. Whether it is representing the Indian team across different formats of the game, or playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, he has shared a locker room with Captain Cool.
Our Take
The words of Ajinkya Rahane shows what makes Dhoni much more different than all the other players he has played with. He talked about the greatness and contributions of other players too, but for Dhoni, he said that his calmness has been the reason why he has been the best among all those with whom he has shared a dressing room. Fans will now be missing out on watching them play together in any format of the game.