Relive PKL's Most Iconic TV Moments Quiz

Every Pro Kabaddi League match is not just about who did a successful raid or how the team managed to get a tackle; it is also about the memorable commentary lines and celebrations, which add a new element to the game. From iconic commentary lines to the worthy celebrations, there are a number of PKL moments which live in the fans’ hearts forever. If you think you know everything about the iconic moments of the PKL broadcast, you might be wrong. Take this PKL commentary and celebrations quiz, and if you are able to get a perfect score, you'll be eligible for a grand prize.