The History of the First Women’s ODI World Cup Quiz

Firsts are always special, and the first Women’s ODI World Cup was no different. Surprisingly, it was held even before the Men’s ODI World Cup, making it a landmark moment in cricket history. With the 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup about to begin, excitement is back for fans and players alike. New stories, thrilling matches, and unforgettable moments are waiting to be created. But before we jump into the latest edition, it’s worth remembering how it all began. Do you recall the teams that played, the standout players, and who lifted the first-ever trophy? The first Women’s ODI World Cup had its share of surprises, records, and moments that are still talked about today. To test your memory, SportsCafe has created the ultimate quiz on the first edition. Only start if you are ready to challenge yourself and aim for a perfect score of 10 out of 10!