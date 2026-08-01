Rajat Patidar Set for Major Captaincy Return Ahead of New Season
Rajat Patidar is all set to make his return as a captain of a team. And this time, he will be leading Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026/27. Being backed by strong players, Patidar aims to make a statement with his captaincy once again.
Rajat Patidar will now be making his return as a captain in the domestic circuit. He has already been making statements with his captaincy in the IPL, but his name just stays out of the squad across any format of the game. And now, Patidar is gearing up with his captaincy skills in the Duleep Trophy.
Central Zone have announced their squad for the Duleep Trophy 2026/27, and their captain will be Rajat Patidar. He has been one of the most successful captains in the IPL history, as he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win two titles in consecutive seasons.
Even in the domestic circuit, he has been able to do well for Madhya Pradesh. Patidar led his team to the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his team fell just short of winning the title in 2025. Now he will aim to give his best for the team in the Duleep Trophy, and help them to win the title.
Our Take
Rajat Patidar making his return as a captain will be an amazing moment for all the RCB fans. Central Zone have been watching Rajat dominate against the top teams with his captaincy skills in the Indian Premier League, as he even helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru win two titles. With Rajat Patidar as the captain of the team and Rinku Singh as the vice-captain, Central Zone will be keen to win the tournament this time.
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