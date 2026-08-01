Ashutosh Sharma's Stellar Form Continues in the One-Day Cup
Ashutosh Sharma has shown some impressive performances in the One-Day Cup. He has not dominated with the bat this time as everyone expected. Instead, he is leading the wicket-taking charts for Hampshire, strengthening his case to make an international debut.
Ashutosh Sharma is among the Indian stars who have been a part of the One-Day Cup. The star who dominated with his finishing style in the Indian Premier League was also among the players who got a call up for the same. Ashutosh was signed by Hampshire for this tournament, and the team won't be regretting this choice.
And this is because of the fact that he has been consistent, not with the bat, with the ball. After playing a total of four games, he has been able to take a massive total of 13 wickets for the team. He not just stands as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire, he is standing as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.
With this, Ashutosh Sharma is making a strong case with the ball. This comes at a time when the Indian team is also looking for players who will be a pace all-rounder for the team. If Ashutosh Sharma is able to make a strong case in the One-Day Cup, he could also make his way to the Indian team soon.
Our Take
India is currently facing issues with Hardik Pandya, who has been mainly unavailable due to injury. But at this time when the issues have peaked and India is looking for a new pace all-rounder, who could act as a possible backup, Ashutosh Sharma is doing his best. The selectors will surely be having an eye on him, but this is surely a moment to cherish for Hampshire and Ashutosh Sharma himself.
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