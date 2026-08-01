Ravichandran Ashwin Believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar Can Play the 2027 World Cup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been making a big statement for the Indian selectors to notice him. But over the last few years, he has not been a part of the team even once. The last time he played for the team was back in 2023, but since then, he has been neglected from the line-up for a long time. Now he has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and even helped the team to win the title on two occasions, closing on the Purple cap once.