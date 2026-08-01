Ravichandran Ashwin Believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar Can Play the 2027 World Cup
Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the 2027 World Cup. He has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two seasons. And with his consistent performances, RCB has been able to win the IPL not once but twice.
Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly recommended the inclusion of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa. The team management needs to give the experienced fast bowler consistent opportunities to get his rhythm back before turning to the challenging overseas assignment, Ashwin said.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him. Get him to play all the tournaments, first-class, Vijay Hazare, everything, and get him primed going to South Africa. I think we will need him there," Ashwin said. General domestic cricket on all formats is crucial for Bhuvneshwar to get match fitness and sharpness, he added.
Bhuvneshwar is an asset to the Indian side, due to his overseas experience and ability to swing the new ball. Ashwin believes that if properly prepared through domestic competitions, the veteran seamer can play a crucial role in India's pace attack during the demanding World Cup in South Africa.
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been making a big statement for the Indian selectors to notice him. But over the last few years, he has not been a part of the team even once. The last time he played for the team was back in 2023, but since then, he has been neglected from the line-up for a long time. Now he has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and even helped the team to win the title on two occasions, closing on the Purple cap once.
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