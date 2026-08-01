Twitter Erupts as Hashim Amla is Spotted with the World Cup Trophy
Hashim Amla has been a part of the World Cup for a long time. And he is also the brand ambassador of the tournament, being involved in the photoshoot of the same. Recently, the photos of Hashim Amla with the ODI World Cup trophy have gone viral, giving a Deja Vu to the fans.
Cricket fans have received a Deja Vu once again, as they spotted Hashim Amla with the ODI World Cup trophy. Since the upcoming edition of the World Cup will be taking place in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, the venues for the same have been announced.
And this time, Hashim Amla will be playing an important role in the World Cup, acting as an ambassador for the tournament. Some photos of Hashim Amla with the 2027 World Cup trophy have gone viral all over the social media. And with this, fans have been reminded of another story which remained unfinished.
Hashim Amla was a part of South Africa for the 2015 World Cup, which was the most heartbreaking tournament for the team. Following that, Amla had his international career come to an end, as the story remained unfinished.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to the same:
Photo Unrelated
Hashim Amla, hearing his name after a long time.— Lateral Lens (@Lateral_Lens) July 31, 2026
Absolute great of the game🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/3Z0cTmWu43
A Twitter user has impressed the fans to a great extent with his reaction. He talked about the greatness of Hashim Amla in the game but posted a photo of Dabur Amla.
Rightly Said
What an underrated odi player he is— MEER AQIB IQBAL (@MEERAQIBIQBAL1) July 31, 2026
Hashim Amla could be termed as one of the most underrated ODI players of all-time for South Africa. Everyone talks about Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, and more, but his performances have been the key.
Nostalgia
Seeing icons like him, Graeme Smith, and Ntini kick off the road to CWC 2027 in Africa brings back so many memories— Jerin Blesso (@JerinBlesso007) July 31, 2026
Cricket fans have received a nostalgia even before the 2027 World Cup started. Players such as Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and more are present for the kickoff ceremony.
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