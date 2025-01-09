Inside Lucknow Super Giants' Business: Money, Sponsors, and Growth

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is a professional cricket franchise based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Established in 2021, LSG is one of the newest additions to the IPL roster, quickly rising in prominence. Owned by the RPSG Group, the team made its debut in 2022 and quickly garnered attention for its competitive spirit and strong squad.

Within a short span, the Lucknow Super Giants have secured a place among the most popular IPL franchises. The team has managed to create significant excitement among fans, thanks to its solid mix of seasoned players and emerging talent. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, LSG has impressed with its strategic play, particularly in batting, and has managed to hold its own against more established teams in the league.

Social Media Fan Statistics

Lucknow Super Giants have quickly become a popular team with strong financial support. They have secured big sponsorships and are growing their fan base. Their presence on social media has helped them reach more people and gain attention.

The team is in 10th place among all IPL teams for the total number of social media followers.

Lucknow Super Giants: IPL Performance Overview

Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed journey in the IPL so far. Since joining the league in 2022, they have shown strong performances but faced challenges as well. In their first two seasons, they made it to the playoffs. However, in 2024, the team faced a setback and failed to progress further after the league stage.

In 2024, after losing to Hyderabad on May 16, Lucknow Super Giants were eliminated from the tournament.

Home Ground

The Lucknow Super Giants play their home matches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. However, during their first season in 2022, they were unable to play any home games. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in India, all of the league-stage matches were held in Maharashtra. These restrictions were lifted in 2023 and this allowed the team to finally host matches at their home ground during the season.

Team Owner

Lucknow Super Giants is owned by the RPSG Group, which is led by Sanjiv Goenka. The group won the rights to the team during the 2022 IPL expansion with a bid of INR 7,090 crore. The RPSG Group is well-known for its involvement in sports as well as various other business ventures.

Lucknow Super Giants: Key Auction Transfers and Investments

Lucknow Super Giants have worked hard in the IPL auctions to build a strong team. They have signed key players each year and strengthened their squad for better performances. In the 2023 auction, the team secured some important signings. They also continued to add fresh talent in the 2024 auction.

Key Transfers in IPL 2023 Auction

Before the 2024 auction, Lucknow Super Giants traded players with Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians to change up their lineup.

The team had a budget of INR 23.35 Crore for the 2023 auction.

Key Transfers in IPL 2024 Auction

For the 2024 auction, the team had a budget of INR 13.15 Crore. The owner invested heavily in new players to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

Star Players for 2024

By the end of the 2024 season, two players stood out for Lucknow Super Giants:

Ayush Badoni: A 24-year-old batter from Delhi, Badoni impressed in his debut match with a fast score and three wickets against Punjab Kings.

Mohsin Khan: A left-arm medium-fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh, Khan has been with the team for three seasons. He is valuable for his ability to bowl in the middle and death overs.

Budget for IPL 2025

For the 2025 season, both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are expected to have a budget of INR 69 Crore. This will allow both teams to make strong moves to improve their squads.

Lucknow Super Giants Sponsors and Partnerships

Lucknow Super Giants have a diverse array of sponsors supporting their journey in the IPL. These partnerships span across multiple sectors and contribute significantly to the team’s success both on and off the field. Here’s a detailed overview of the team’s sponsors:

These partnerships highlight the diverse range of industries supporting Lucknow Super Giants, from healthcare and solar energy to cosmetics and retail.

Conclusion

Lucknow Super Giants have quickly become a strong competitor in the IPL. The team, owned by the RPSG Group, benefits from major sponsorship deals with brands like My11Circle, BKT, and SBI Life Insurance. These partnerships help the team grow and succeed both on and off the field. With financial backing from such prominent companies, the team is in a good position to keep performing well in the IPL.

The list of sponsors shows how widely Lucknow Super Giants are supported. They have partnerships across many industries, such as retail, healthcare, and technology. This broad sponsorship base contributes to the team’s financial strength and helps them reach a larger audience.

As the team continues to improve and develop its roster, their commercial success keeps growing. The mix of player investments and strong business partnerships positions the Lucknow Super Giants for further success in the future. With a solid fan base and strategic backing, the team’s prospects look promising for the upcoming seasons.