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The Hundred - Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is all set to host the match between Trent Rockets and the Sunrisers Leeds on 2nd August, 2026 in the Men’s Hundred Tournament.In this match, Trent Rockets are entering as the clear favourites to win the game.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Trent Rockets: 1.81 Place a bet Sunrisers Leeds: 1.95 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Still Well Backed?

Trent Rockets are currently at the first position in the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from their last 4 matches. In their batting department, Tom Banton has got 212 runs from the 10 matches played while keeping a strike rate of 153.62. In the bowling department, Craig Overton has picked up 5 wickets from the 4 matches while keeping a bowling strike rate of 14. In their last 4 head-to-head matches, Trent Rockets are 3-1 up in the contest against the Sunrisers Leeds.

Sunrisers Leeds are in third position with 2 wins and a loss from their first 3 games in the tournament. Zak Crawley leads the batting charts with 280 runs from the last 10 matches for the team, while keeping an average of 35 for the team. Coming to the bowlers, Matthew Potts is the one who has picked up 8 wickets from the 9 matches while keeping a strike rate of 21.75.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having a surface reliable for batting and big scores, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, has got a true bounce and pace which keeps the game in balance. Bowlers come late in the game when the surface gets dry and hence the spinners can spin a web around the batters. With an average score of 175 runs, the ground has seen some big scores and considering the team’s balance and form, the Trent Rockets have an advantage over the Sunrisers Leeds here.

The Hundred - MI London vs Manchester Super Giants

The 18th match of the Men’s Hundred tournament is all set to be played between the MI London and the Manchester Super Giants at the Kennington Oval, London on 2nd August, 2026. MI London are entering the contest as the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds MI London: 1.73 Place a bet Sunrisers Leeds: 1.95 Place a bet

Why are MI London Still Well Backed?

In the 2026 Hundred Men’s Tournament, MI London are placed at the 4th position with 2 wins and 2 losses. Will Jacks is the team’s main batsman who has made 323 runs from the 10 matches while keeping a strike rate of 146.15 while Sam Curran as an all-rounder has made 300 runs in the 9 matches along with taking 10 wickets and having a bowling strike rate of 15.8. MI London are leading 4-1 in their last 5 head-to-head matches.

On the other hand, Manchester Super Giants are at the second position in the points table with 2 wins and 2 loss. For the team, Jos Buttler has made 485 runs from the 10 matches played and has a strike rate of 159.01 while Heinrich Klaasen has made 220 runs from the 10 matches. In the bowling department, they have Josh Tongue who has picked up 18 wickets from the 10 matches with a bowling strike rate of 10.55.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Kennington Oval, London, the pitch offers bounce and allows the fast bowlers to make an instant impact in the match. The spinners also have an advantage in the middle overs of the game and hence the pitch makes sure that it offers a balanced game between the teams. Currently, the MI London have an advantage in the match over the Manchester Super Giants and hence are clearly the favourites here.

Lanka Premier League - Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings

In the Lanka Premier League, the Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings will be playing against each other in the 20th match of the tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 2nd August, 2026. Jaffna Kings are coming as the favourites to take the game home.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Jaffna Kings: 1.61 Place a bet Dambulla Sixers: 2.26 Place a bethttps://reg.sportscafe.in/?dafabet=swfy3gt

Why are Jaffna Kings Still Well Backed?

Jaffna Kings head into this clash with strong momentum and plenty of confidence. They sit at the top of the table with 5 wins from 7 matches and have won 4 of their last 5 outings, making them one of the most consistent sides in the competition. Their recent dominance over Dambulla Sixers also strengthens their position, having won the last 3 meetings between the teams, including a 5 wicket victory earlier this season. Kamil Mishara has been in excellent touch with 262 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate above 161, while Avishka Fernando continues to provide aggressive starts. The bowling attack has been equally impressive, with Lizaad Williams claiming 12 wickets in just 5 games and Dunith Wellalage adding 11 wickets while maintaining an outstanding economy of 6.67.

With the Dambulla Sixers struggling for consistency, they enter this contest under pressure after losing 4 of their last 5 matches. They occupy fifth place in the standings with only 2 wins from 7 games and will need a major turnaround to challenge the league leaders. Despite the results, Reeza Hendricks has enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring 364 runs in 10 matches at an average of 45.5. Gulbadin Naib has also contributed valuable runs at a strike rate of over 193, providing quick scoring in the middle order. With the ball, Dushmantha Chameera has taken 12 wickets in 7 matches, while Maheesh Theekshana has chipped in with 7 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced battle between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to enjoy some assistance with the new ball as the surface provides decent pace and bounce early in the innings. As the game progresses, the wicket tends to slow slightly, bringing spinners into play with some grip and turn. Batters who spend time at the crease can take advantage of the consistent bounce and play their shots with confidence. The average first innings score in T20 matches is around 166, while teams batting second average close to 145. Based on recent form and overall balance, Jaffna Kings head into this contest as the favourites.